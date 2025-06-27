ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever imagined what cows would look like if they were shampooed and blowdried? Me neither. But now that I've seen it, I don't think I'll ever forget it. They're unexpectedly fluffy and adorable. Glowed up cattle is the content we never knew we needed. And we're happy to have found it on an Instagram page called Delightful Animals. The account has more than 80,000 followers and it's easy to see why...

From wholesome and uplifting animal stories, to cute photos and funny tweets, the wall is a wonderful gallery of all God's creatures great and small. There's a tale about a stray dog who met her match, and found a forever home after randomly joining a desert marathon. There's a photo of a bunch of guide dogs, sitting quietly on seats, watching ballet together at the theater.

But we won't give away too much just yet. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through at your leisure. And some might just be the best content you'll see on the internet today.