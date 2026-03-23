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You can always count on animal photos to lift your spirits. These cute critters don’t even need to be doing anything specific. A random snapshot of someone’s adopted cat can easily turn an entire day around for the better.

So, if you happen to be feeling down, these posts from the Blessed Images Facebook page should cheer you right up. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself stuck in an ear-to-ear grin the entire time you’re scrolling through.

Enjoy a hefty serving of uplifting energy from these wholesome pictures!