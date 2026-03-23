113 ‘Blessed Images’ That May Turn Your Day Around And Make It Better (New Pics)
You can always count on animal photos to lift your spirits. These cute critters don’t even need to be doing anything specific. A random snapshot of someone’s adopted cat can easily turn an entire day around for the better.
So, if you happen to be feeling down, these posts from the Blessed Images Facebook page should cheer you right up. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself stuck in an ear-to-ear grin the entire time you’re scrolling through.
Enjoy a hefty serving of uplifting energy from these wholesome pictures!
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The internet can have its toxic moments, especially during these times of turmoil and political divisiveness. Fortunately, we have pages like Blessed Images to provide us with the occasional timeline cleanse.
However, experts have actually noticed that the wholesome side of cyberspace is getting more of the spotlight, a refreshing turn of events.
In an article for Medium, Tilburg University researcher Dr. Piia Varis pointed out the existence of the “wholesome internet,” where trolls do the opposite and go after the racists and bigots online.
An article by MIC gave an example of how some hate-based subreddits had been taken over by “wholesome trolls,” one of them being the Race Realism subreddit. Previously a haven for white supremacist Redditors, the community has since shifted to talking about races of various types: bicycle, Formula One, NASCAR, and even three-legged.
Another article in Time Magazine noted that the internet has indeed become a more pleasant place to be in. 2016, in particular, was a year when uplifting memes became a source of solace for people after a tumultuous period around the US presidential elections.
When you lie on your resume and get the job anyway.
“A lot of that has made the consumption of more positive emotions desirable,” applied media psychology expert Dr. Pamela Rutledge told the publication. “We’re self-medicating in a good way.”
Like Blessed Images on Facebook, Wholesome Memes on Instagram is an online community that’s been a source of positive vibes. The individual behind the page, who didn’t share her identity, spoke to Fader about her motivation.
“Getting positive responses from people really made me want to [commit to it], to make them happier in this bright, little corner of the internet,” the woman expressed.
Uh... not sure how this is blessed... unless it is about human's getting their comeuppance
You know dinner is good when you're in full sploot mode.