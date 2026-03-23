ADVERTISEMENT

You can always count on animal photos to lift your spirits. These cute critters don’t even need to be doing anything specific. A random snapshot of someone’s adopted cat can easily turn an entire day around for the better. 

So, if you happen to be feeling down, these posts from the Blessed Images Facebook page should cheer you right up. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself stuck in an ear-to-ear grin the entire time you’re scrolling through. 

Enjoy a hefty serving of uplifting energy from these wholesome pictures!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person feeding koi fish with pellets in a pond, surrounded by several colorful koi with calm water, blessed images theme.

theblessedimages Report

7points
POST
kngross avatar
Niki
Niki
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to ensure Magikarp is at its best!

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    White hen shielding a small chick under her feathers, a blessed image of protection and care on green grass.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Cat peeking between green train seats, one of the blessed images that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST

    The internet can have its toxic moments, especially during these times of turmoil and political divisiveness. Fortunately, we have pages like Blessed Images to provide us with the occasional timeline cleanse. 

    However, experts have actually noticed that the wholesome side of cyberspace is getting more of the spotlight, a refreshing turn of events.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Close-up of a cat near a spoon reflecting its distorted face, a blessed image capturing a unique moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Fluffy cat wearing a protective cone, lying on a blanket with a playful yet annoyed expression, blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Polar bear laying in a foggy field with shrubs, one paw resting on its face, a blessed image capturing calm nature.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Draw me like one of your French bears!

    0
    0points
    reply

    In an article for Medium, Tilburg University researcher Dr. Piia Varis pointed out the existence of the “wholesome internet,” where trolls do the opposite and go after the racists and bigots online. 

    An article by MIC gave an example of how some hate-based subreddits had been taken over by “wholesome trolls,” one of them being the Race Realism subreddit. Previously a haven for white supremacist Redditors, the community has since shifted to talking about races of various types: bicycle, Formula One, NASCAR, and even three-legged. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Turtle standing in a white basin with water, showing its underside and patterned shell in a blessed image.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Person lying down surrounded by cats and dogs, capturing a cozy moment with blessed images of pets at home.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Sleeping white hamster hanging in cage wheel, surrounded by wood shavings, a peaceful blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another article in Time Magazine noted that the internet has indeed become a more pleasant place to be in. 2016, in particular, was a year when uplifting memes became a source of solace for people after a tumultuous period around the US presidential elections. 
    #10

    Child receiving dental care with a therapy dog nearby providing comfort during the procedure in a clinical setting.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Black cat wearing a security dog harness sitting on a concrete floor in a blessed images collection.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you lie on your resume and get the job anyway.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    Graduate in black and gold gown holding a guinea pig wearing a tiny graduation cap in a blessed images photo.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST

    “A lot of that has made the consumption of more positive emotions desirable,” applied media psychology expert Dr. Pamela Rutledge told the publication. “We’re self-medicating in a good way.”
    #13

    Dog wearing a realistic cat costume, blending the two animals in a humorous and creative blessed image.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man in a suit gently petting a dog through a fence, surrounded by people, a blessed image of kindness and connection.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Hand holding a sketchbook with simple bird drawings near a pond with real birds, showcasing blessed images in nature.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST

    Like Blessed Images on Facebook, Wholesome Memes on Instagram is an online community that’s been a source of positive vibes. The individual behind the page, who didn’t share her identity, spoke to Fader about her motivation. 

    “Getting positive responses from people really made me want to [commit to it], to make them happier in this bright, little corner of the internet,” the woman expressed.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Person in white socks and black pants sitting next to a black and white cat on the floor, a blessed image for a calm moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Two men holding a child and a large capybara near a birthday cake with a small capybara figure, blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Woman and cat wearing matching floral outfits, relaxing indoors in a cozy and blessed moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Man and cat wearing matching blessed images t-shirts featuring each other's faces, sitting together on a couch.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Baby hippo standing in a sunlit enclosure, showcasing its smooth skin and peaceful demeanor in blessed images collection.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Two black and white cats, one adult and one kitten, sitting together in a cozy indoor setting blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man speaking to officials on a beach near a small penguin, a blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Two cats resting on large rocks on a quiet dimly lit street, a blessed image to brighten your day and uplift spirits.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Dog lying on the floor with a small turtle resting on its back in a blessed image to lift your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Sleeping golden retriever puppy resting on a bus seat under a no animals allowed sign, a blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Fluffy kitten with a tag sitting on a blue metal shelf next to stacked cardboard boxes in a storage area.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Small black and white Chihuahua next to an oversized bone on a wooden floor with a plastic bag, blessed images theme.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Fluffy brown penguin chick standing on rocky ground, a blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Happy dog surrounded by bright sunflowers in a truck bed, creating one of many blessed images to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Two playful puppies reacting to a small crawfish on a concrete surface in a blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    taylorruble_1 avatar
    Taylor ruble
    Taylor ruble
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll protect you get behind me"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Two children sitting on the floor with a cat, one holding fish in a bowl, capturing a moment of blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Two cats in a car, one mid-air playfully pouncing on another, captured in a blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    A man and woman smiling with a cat and dog showing affection in a heartwarming blessed images moment outdoors.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Three white chickens curiously inspecting a red valve handle in a rustic outdoor setting blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    Cat with pastel chalk colors on fur sitting on colorful chalk-drawn flowers and rainbows on pavement, blessed images theme.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    Black cat dressed as a bee sitting on a pink flower cat tree, a cute and blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #37

    Golden retriever puppy playing at a doggie stick library with wooden sticks, bright yellow background, and outdoor setting.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Donkey standing among parked motorcycles in a dirt lot, creating a blessed images moment that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    Dog wearing a black turtleneck sweater and gold chain sitting on a couch in a modern living room, blessed image.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Playful hippo sticking tongue out behind gate in a bright setting, one of the blessed images to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Cat sitting comfortably tangled in damaged window blinds inside a room, a unique blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Panda hanging upside down on playground equipment in nature, a blessed image to brighten your day and mood.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Boy smiling with a chick perched on his shoulder in a cozy indoor setting, a blessed image to brighten your day

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Man holding a playful Siamese cat indoors, one of the blessed images that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    Two cats lying on a blanket with a Fanta can and a Pepsi Zero can balanced on their heads, blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Wet cat standing on a bathroom sink under running water, creating a unique and blessed image moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Orange and gray tabby cat standing outside near plants at night, captured in a blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The transplant went well

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Cat peeking through a hole in a rustic roof under dim light in a blessed images photo that may turn your day around

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    Man and dog cuddling on a couch, showcasing a blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Veterinarian in green scrubs holding a cat wearing protective goggles during a medical procedure, blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    White cat standing on hind legs with front paws raised toward a dog lying on a couch, blessed images logo in corner.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then Pinky I will take over the world!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Cat standing by a door with a no bird sign, a cute blessed images moment to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    Person and cat resting closely together, creating a calm and comforting blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Horse named Clancey gently touching nose with a tortoise, illustrating a blessed image of unlikely animal friendship.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Two fluffy white dogs wearing yellow duck bill masks sitting near a bench in a street scene blessed images

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Raccoon with frosting on nose eating dessert outdoors, a cute blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Tabby cat drinking water from a faucet, one of the blessed images meant to brighten your day and mood.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tabby cat looking up on kitchen counter near hand chopping onions, a blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Woman smiling as small dog in blue shirt helps cut a dog treat cake during a blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    Veterinarians and owner caring for a dog during a medical checkup in a blessed images photo.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    Albino lizard balancing a cherry on its head with fruits in the background, a unique blessed image for a better day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Opossum peeking from a red blanket near a plate of small pancakes in a cage, blessed images for a better day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    Black cat lying on carpet curiously watching a small snail in a blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Cat sitting on carpeted stairs with light creating rainbow reflections on walls and steps in blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    Capybara sitting on a subway bench next to two masked passengers, creating a blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Newborn black kitten sleeping comfortably in a glass with tissue, a blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    Underwater view of smiling pufferfish swimming in clear water, showcasing charming blessed images that brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    Baby hippo standing next to person wearing black boots on a dirt path, a blessed image that may brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #69

    Beagle dog sitting upright on the floor with a person’s hand gently holding it in a blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Woman in blue shirt holding a cat up to a window, one of the blessed images that may brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #71

    Snake shedding its skin with a translucent layer over its head, a blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Dog lying on a dusty ground with a chicken resting comfortably on its back in a rustic outdoor setting blessed images

    theblessedimages Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    Cat mid-air leap indoors near an open door, showcasing one of the blessed images to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Small dog lying in a glass dish on a table with food and drink, a blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Cat with a collar gently holding a person's foot, one of the blessed images that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Fish swimming underwater with red arrows pointing to a simple drawn fish symbol in blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Man playing chess with a cat near blue wooden walls in a simple setting, a blessed image that may brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    White cat peeking through a pink tent with eyes design, sitting on a yellow mat with a striped ball inside a blessed images setting.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Tiny black and white kitten being weighed on a digital scale, representing blessed images to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Duck wearing a red and blue dress and black sneakers standing indoors, a quirky blessed images photo to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Orange cat laying on window ledge behind curtain with sign saying this cat is not stuck, blessed images humor.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Remy rat figure in a Disney Pop vinyl box, featured as a blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Seagull holding a set of fake teeth in its beak sitting on a bench captured in blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Diver lying on a dock being gently held by an octopus tentacle in a unique blessed image.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh... not sure how this is blessed... unless it is about human's getting their comeuppance

    0
    0points
    reply
    #85

    Person sitting on toilet holding a black cat in a bathroom with a tiled shower curtain blessed images concept

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Black and white fur ball resembling a panda sitting on a floral patterned blanket in blessed images collection.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Parrot perched outside a cage with a cat inside, a unique blessed image capturing an unexpected pet moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Small brown dog standing on green grass with someone holding grilling tongs above it, blessed images concept.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Small dog peeking from behind a partially opened brown door in a home, a cute blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Grey cat resting its head calmly with drool dripping down, captured in a peaceful blessed image moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Gray tabby cat sitting calmly on a person's lap on a tiled floor in a casual home setting blessed images

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Puppy wearing a red jacket standing on a street, a cute blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Man standing in kitchen with a cat peeking out of his shorts pocket, a unique blessed image to brighten your day

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Man and two cats wearing matching blue-striped shorts, creating a cute and blessed images moment on the floor.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    Man wearing sunglasses driving a car with a hedgehog secured by a seatbelt on the passenger seat blessed images.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    A fluffy Pallas's cat gently touching hands with a person through glass in a heartwarming blessed image.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Small fluffy dog riding a wooden rocking horse in a rustic room with a woman and child nearby, blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Small dog walking across wet cement while two workers smoothing the surface in construction zone blessed images

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Pug and puppies laying on patterned tile floor in a cozy scene of blessed images to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    A dog dressed in clothes and sunglasses sitting in a stroller inside a store with a man and a police officer nearby.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #101

    Light brown rabbit with unusually large ears lying on a red cushion, a blessed image to brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Man holding a baby crocodile by the arm walking on a street with blessed images that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Wet dog with fur standing up in a shower area, one of the blessed images that may turn your day around and make it better

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Husky dog wearing purple Hello Kitty slippers indoors, a playful blessed image that may turn your day around.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #105

    Dog resting its head among a circle of cashew fruits with googly eyes in a blessed images collection.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Angry-looking koi fish underwater, a unique and blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Black and white cat nesting with eggs beside a chicken, a blessed image showing unlikely animal companionship.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Golden retriever wearing a gray vest gently biting a news microphone during an outdoor interview, blessed images moment.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #109

    Two dogs playfully interacting by a wooden door, a blessed image that may turn your day around and make it better.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    German shepherd dog and tabby cat wearing glasses sitting side by side in a blessed image to brighten your day

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    Four puppies of different colors eating from metal bowls on a concrete floor, a blessed image of pets and happiness.

    theblessedimages Report

    3points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know dinner is good when you're in full sploot mode.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #112

    Black and white kitten lying on a cozy blanket, a cute blessed image to brighten your day and lift your mood.

    theblessedimages Report

    2points
    POST
    #113

    Cat reaching out to touch a human hand near a camper in warm sunlight, a blessed image that may brighten your day.

    theblessedimages Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow