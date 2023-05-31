Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)
10points
User submission
Food

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

Kirsten Rutherford
Community member

So, a certain streaming service has canceled password sharing, and that’s NOT CHILL. In response to people all over the internet losing their minds, we decided to share something awesome and far more delicious to consume- pizza!

We launched “Red Baron Pizza Sharing,” encouraging users to share a frozen pizza with friends, family and loved ones because, although they may not be able to share passwords, they can still share something delicious: pizza. And with Red Baron, sharing isn’t just allowed—it’s highly encouraged.  

We created a site suspiciously similar to another site and sent people there for a free pizza to share with someone in their life. In less than 2 hours we ‘sold out’ of all our free pizza coupons (with hundreds of users entering their info every minute!) And because pizza appeals to everyone’s tastes, we made a bunch of pizza film posters to lift the internet’s spirits.

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

Pizza in every genre!

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

Red Baron Pizza Sharing

Kirsten Rutherford
Kirsten Rutherford
Author, Community member

Panda who loves to bake cookies, adopt senior dogs, make ads and work out.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Also on Bored Panda