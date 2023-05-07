I have always enjoyed the mystique surrounding antiques. There's something enthralling about an object that has stood the test of time. It's not just a product. It has a story. A personality. And if you're also captivated by them, then look no further, for we bring you a subreddit that celebrates the wonders of bygone eras.

Welcome to r/WhatIsThisThing, a thriving community of 2.3 million internet detectives who gather to identify whatever things people submit to them.

Established in 2010, r/WhatIsThisThing has become a true gem on the platform, ranking in the top 1% based on its impressive size. From intricate Victorian-era trinkets to beautifully crafted Art Nouveau relics, let's take a look at some of the gorgeous stuff it has seen.

#1

A Scissors Like Device I Bought Years Ago On Flee Market

Answer: It’s a vintage umbilical clamp. That’s why it’s shaped like a stork! Eventually this style did evolve into several types of embroidery scissors that the midwives would use while awaiting labor.

OffpeakPL Report

#2

Landlord Found It In The Basement. Heavy Metal. Google Isn't Responding Well To "Scary Wand" Or "Aggressive Pleasure Instrument"

Answer: Soldering iron. The end you are holding is the head, and is usually copper. The other end would normally have a wood handle.

CornStarchEnema Report

#3

Metal And Glass Locket With Writing

Answer: It's called a "theca" and it has relics from saints in it. If it can be confirmed authentic, it's very valuable. Each one of those relics is hundreds of dollars, each.
lisabrr's answer:
Saint reliquary made up of bone shards that supposedly belonged to said saints.

Playful-Grape-4430 Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Ironically enough, if the authenticity of the relics were to be confirmed, this would be highly valuable, but impossible to sell in Christian circles, as it’s a serious sin to monetize relics. It would go well in a museum, especially a religious themed one.

#4

Ok, I Know It’s A Chair, But What’s With The Extended Arms?

Answer: It looks like a plantation/planters chair. You’d put your sore swollen legs up on the arms after sitting on a horse all day, like a pregnant woman with her legs up in the same fashion. This is why the back is so sloped as well. If you sit up straight it wouldn’t be comfortable to put your legs up like that, but in a reclined position it’s good for blood flow and air flow. 

Chwk540 Report

Louie
Louie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oooh, I might need one of these for my sex dungeon… I mean for my entertainment basement?

#5

Glass Bulb, Filled With Liquid, Metal Disk Floating Inside

Answer: Fire Extinguisher. Beware contains Carbon Tetratchloride.

guitarsail Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ohhh, it heats and then explodes :D

#6

What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic?

Answer: It’s called a Jenny Haniver. They’re dried skates or rays modified to look like monsters.

Jaol17 Report

#7

I Found This Under The Floor Boards In A 1800's Era House

Answer: It removed the top of soft boiled eggs.

KleverKlem Report

Emily Manning
Emily Manning
Community Member
1 hour ago

If strechted smaller it could also remove the top off cheating husbands…

#8

It's Made Of Really Heavy Hardwood. Unsure Of The Age Unfortunately. Given By Family Friend. Thanks

Answer: It's half a Viking chair

TheWanderingEyebrow Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought it was an ancient surfboard XD

#9

Found At A Used Book Store. All Parts Rotate And The Markings/Months Makes Me Think It Could Be For Mapping?

Answer: An astrolabe, the ancient times GPS. Used usually for navigation, also for time measure and other science uses. I got one similar as a keyring.

If it's too small It won't be easy to use, by my experience.

sterling97 Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like a perpetual calendar :)

#10

I Think Brass Man, Head Comes Off And Backpack Opens

Answer: Definitely looks like tobacco paraphernalia. My father-in-law has a huge collection of tobacco jars, pipe stands, and the like, and many of them share similarities with this.

Matches would be kept in the backpack, the head used to tamp tobacco down into the pipe, and the walking stick used to clean out the pipe.

AliceOlivia94 Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

We have similar ones here in México :3

#11

Found In My Backyard In East Nashville, Tn

Answer: Looks real for sure! It's a decent fit for Hopewell type points from about 2000 years ago, but a local expert would certainly know more. If it's found in your yard it's definitely yours and nobody would take it if you reported it, and I'm sure your state archaeologist or archaeological society would be happy to tell you more and make a record of where you found it!

CelestialMeatball Report

#12

Help Identify What These Are And What They Were Used For? Passed Down By Family - UK

Answer: Cover plates for a book. They are generally riveted over the normal cover. Probably for one involving royalty or heraldry from the engraving.

Haylez116 Report

#13

Witt: Silver-Handled Vintage/Antique Clamp Of Some Kind. "Beak" Of Clamp Is Hollow - So Not Umbilical. Clamp Does Not Open Wide Because. US Quarter For Scale

Answer: That looks like a glove stretcher. To loosen up the fingers in leather gloves.

MamaBearsApron Report

Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
21 minutes ago

A banana would have helped I’d it faster.

#14

Found At An Antique Market In Wisconsin USA. About 6" Across The Top, The Hole Is About 3.5". Tiny Spittoon?!

Answer: Child’s potty, a chamber pot.

skathic Report

#15

Found Metal Detecting Outside Of An Old Church

Answer: It looks like a Ferrotype photograph. They started being used in the 1850s's.

turtlesupremelord Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago

I believe that is actually a daguerreotype photo. They were copper plates with silver coating. The copper plates would explain the green color.

#16

Found In A Creek Bed In Oak Hill, Texas. Has A Small Hole On Top Of The Head That Goes All The Way Through

Answer: "Seems to be a pendent head from the Caddo tribe. Looks legit and definitely pre-columbian. There's an oak hill Caddo site near there. Could be an import as well but unlikely." -My Archeologist Father

kennyfool Report

#17

Friend Received This Passed Down From His Great Great Grandfather. It’s Believed To Be From Persia & About 2,000 Years Old

Answer: It’s a hairpin or a clothes pin/brooch. If it’s something 2000 years old, you need to see a professional at a museum/institute of archaeology to get it evaluated AND then get it insured.

trvlbugspnner Report

#18

My Grandpa Dug Up This Roman Cameo Looking Thing In His Garden In Northern Italy 12 Or So Years Ago, Any Idea What It Could Be? More Info In Comments

Answer: It looks exactly like the souvenir intaglios that Victorians collected on their European Grand Tours. They were very very popular and usually kept in a set and framed.

sktchup Report

#19

A Fish Like Object Found In A River

Answer: Gobeunok or Gogok are comma-shaped or curved beads and jewels.

Hazzah02 Report

#20

Found In A Garden Back In 1959, Still Haven't Been Able To Identify What It Is

Answer: It's a broche or pin featuring Napoleon.

Nautaliski Report

#21

Found In A Garden. Metallic Object That Closes In On Itself

Answer: a Hindu ritual box. It is missing the middle piece that would sit in that central hole.

ScZi Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would put my seasonings in there :3

#22

For Context: It's In A Dentists Office

Answer: A very old dental drill.

reddit.com Report

Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
54 minutes ago

We have one of these

#23

Strange Object From Tiffany's Mysteriously Given To My Wife By Her Grandmother While Refusing To Say What It Was. Probably Bought In The 1930s Or 1940s. About 10cm/4" Long. All She'd Say Was "She Used It As A Young Woman But Didn't Have Much Use For It Nowadays". Any Ideas?

Answer: Tree Branch Muddler

zsaleeba Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's used to "muddle" a cocktail by crushing and mixing ingredients, like the mint leaves in a mojito.

#24

Found This In An Old Crumbled House, But I Have No Clue As To What It May Be! It's From A Company Called « Rally »... Help Me On This Mission!!!

Answer: The device is being described as a "razor hone", i.e., something for sharpening single-edge razor blades

Mymyl12 Report

#25

I Was Given This. I Have No Idea What It Is. Metal Square Box

Answer: Portable ashtray

kcoib17 Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
21 minutes ago

https://chng.it/hKd4B2dfjb Merge South & North Dakota into MegaKota

#26

Carved Piece Purchased From An Antique Shop In Poland. What Is It And What Could It Be Carved Out Of?

Answer: Rib bone from a whale. In the 2nd pic, you can see the soft marrow tissue inside, you wouldn’t find that inside of a tusk.  

OkDiet734 Report

#27

My Grandfather Told Us To Not Remove This When Renovating

Answer: Aztec calendar. Funny thing, I remember a bunch of these a while ago being smuggled over the border and they were made of meth

CloudiaNYT Report

Emily Manning
Emily Manning
Community Member
1 hour ago

There’s a reason granpa didn’t want you moving it…

#28

This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water

Answer: "This is a figure of the Santerian Orisha Olokun. One hand holds a snake, the other a mask. They typically come off because these figures are kept in water 100% of the time. If you found this in the ocean, then this is more evidence towards that as Olokun is tied to the ocean. This was probably disposed of ritualistically and replaced with a new one.

Saaintt Report

#29

What Is This Tool? Has Stumped Antique Dealers For Years And Even Stumped Four Antiques Roadshow Appraisers Yesterday. It Is 8.5" Long And The Bowl Is 2" Diameter

Answer: it is a carpet stretcher.

willamettewondering Report

Louie
Louie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ouch! And here I thought speculums were bad

#30

Found Among Grandma's Things. All Snowflakes Go Into Box, Spring Clasp On The Box

Answer: charms - peace, love, happiness.

EMFB Report

#31

Found In The Woods Near The Water’s Edge At My Home In Maryland On The Chesapeake Bay, The Site Of A Shipyard From 1750-1800. The Property Has Documented History Back To 1650’s. It Has Raised Decorative Images On Both Sides And Is Made Of Metal. 1 Image Also Shows A 1906 Indian Head Penny For Scale

Answer: It's a smallsword guard

JurySad104 Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

A long way from its Nihonjin home :D

#32

What Is This Thing? Hanging Over Sink In A House Built In The Late 1800s

Answer: It’s a holder for a glass. There used to be small cylindrical glasses that everyone had near their sinks to grab a sip of water. Which was an improvement from drinking out of a wooden cup from a bucket or a ladle.

Those claw holders are often in housekeeping sinks in the area where the maids worked, or by the grooms' area.

Everyone used the same cup/glass.

estantonfantastico Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Gross but yay for hydration? :D

#33

Driftwood With Metal Plaque Found On The Mississippi River Bank

Answer: Looks like a piece from a bedhead. I think the sheath of wheat is a xtian symbol about reaping what you sow and of death and renewal. Something along those lines. Wheat has been used on double (marital) beds for centuries, including the bedhead and upright posts. They're also used on chairs in a literal or a stylised way and represent prosperity in relation to the 'reap what you sow' type of symbolism.

Funtimeline Report

#34

Big Wooden Thing That Kinda Looks Like A Clothes Pin. It's About 4lbs, And 85cm Tall. It's A Dark Wood That's A Bit Worn Down And I'm Guessing It's Over 40 Years Old?

Answer: a dolly tub for washing clothes. the hole at the top would have had a piece of wood going through which would have been used for handles.

solidboom Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ohhh, is like the part at the bottom of a mixer :D

#35

Found In Walls Of Victorian House

WaldenFont's answer: The way I read "those that are exposed," I'd think it's supposed to warm you when you're out in the cold. [Victorians] were forever fretting about exposure to cold and damp.
YellowOnline's answer: It's Victorian quackery.

DejectedOps Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I bet it has coke in it just for good measure :3

#36

My Boyfriend Found This In His Backyard. It Appears To Be A Medal Of Some Sort? There's Nothing On The Back Of It

Answer: a hub cap for a carriage wheel. The flange is at the surface of the hub and the decorated area is pressed back in.

Lilwest Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Looks like something out of the Arthur's Mythos :)

#37

Found This Hidden In The Ceiling Of My Basement With A Bunch Of Others. Made Out Of Glass, Appears To Have Some Sort Of Tape Or Paper Border Around It. Hining A Light Through It Doesn’t Project A Clean Image

Answer: Magic Lantern glass slide.

jjwood84 Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
54 minutes ago

The ole times where very creative :3

#38

1 Through 300 Metal Tags Found In An Old (1920s)ice Box. The Copper Wires Are There Just To Hold The Whole Stack Together

Answer: They look like locker numbers.

crinnaursa Report

CJ Bovee
CJ Bovee
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I love these. Wanna sell them?

#39

Found In Fathers Antique Collection, Neither Of Us Know What It Is. Think It’s Made Of Silver, Very Very Heavy, Both Parts Open Up And In The Smaller One It’s Some Kind Of Old Residue (Too Scared To Touch It, Maybe It’s Poisonous??)

Answer: Betel nut and lime holder. It's worn on a belt

koalakarma8 Report

#40

Beautiful Purse With Legs Found In Antique Store. Both Sides Open And Small Objects Are Stored Inside. Two Of The Objects Unscrews. The Material Looks A Bit Like Bone And Is Probably Bakelite. The Label Reads Otto Gillberg Case And Briefcase Factory. The Hooks Might Be Lace Hooks But What's The Rest

Answer: It actually says what it is on the label, an etui, "a small ornamental case for holding needles, cosmetics, and other articles."

insteadofahug Report

#41

Found These Glass Goggles In The Wall Of Our 100 Year Old Home

Answer: old safety goggles with the strap missing. Possibly for brazing work on the plumbing

prodigyrun Report

Seabeast
Seabeast
Community Member
1 minute ago

You can still buy goggles like this. ___ https://www.leevalley.com/en-ca/shop/tools/apparel-and-safety-gear/eyewear-and-face-protection/glasses/70788-german-safety-goggles

#42

This Cylindrical Container My Wife Bought

Answer: Royal Navy cordite bucket.

dbstanley Report

#43

Found In The Basement Of German House That Was Built Shortly Before World War II

Answer: Mortar and pestle. A very old one, too

DaveDave_Org Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
53 minutes ago

For people with big hands :)

#44

Found In Tip Jar At Work (Us)

Answer: Two kopeck (1/100 of a ruble) from year 1891, St. Petersburg, copper

BoiIEd Report

#45

Was Given To Me As A Gift From A Friend Who Said It Was Used To Hold Teas And Spices. Haven't Found Anything Else On It

Answer: it's called a paan daan.. It holds all the contents of a paan... A betel leaf with other ingredients..

TheJigIsUp Report

#46

This Is Attached To A Property Deed From The 1700s. Anybody Know What It Is?

UrungusAmongUs's answer: Maryland State Seal
CovfefeBean's answer: Deeds must be signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s likely a hanging seal, provided you have a deed.

johnsinternetsales Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Nowadays we use ink over paper :3

#47

Art Nouveau Style Hook Made Of Silver

Answer: a boot button hook. Used to hook all those tiny buttons on ladies boots. Just a guess on my part

_erik_reddit_ Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Yes, it's a button hook. For boots and other garment with buttons.

#48

Left Behind For Me From A Family Member Who Passed. Zero Clue What To Do

Answer: a document relating to letters patent in the Ireland.

reddit.com Report

#49

Found This Gold Ring At Beach In Mauritius And Would Be Fun To Know What Coat Of Arms Is That

Answer: Keating family crest (Irish)

alatalot Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Any expert of Heraldry in the room= :D

#50

Found 32cm Under Surface In Horse-Plowed Field, Norway. Reads Copper/Bronze

Answer: A buckle/hardware for a leather harness. Two straps diagonally and one across horizontally.

aGreenStone Report

#51

My Mil Has Had This Thing For Years And No One In The Family Can Figure Out What It Is. Looks Like It Was Mounted On The Wall Or Something At One Point. Any Ideas?

Answer: It’s an old bee keeping tool according to google “Bees Parker's Foundation Fastener - Wooden Beekeeping tool Circa 1800's”

chesterTHEcheese Report

#52

Found This Metal Detecting In New Hampshire. Small But Super Heavy

Answer: a dragon torch holder

foxpunch Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Or the time travel machine from TMNT ;D

#53

What Is This? I Found It In A River In Shropshire, UK About 15 Years Ago

Answer: It's a vintage 1920s - 1930s sterling medal / pendant with dove bird "COME HOLY SPIRIT" in Latin. About 7/8" in diameter, hallmark marked. Originally on a heaver 17" long sterling chain.

many_mishaps_melly Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Ohhhh, they make them rectangular now :3

#54

Found Hanging On A Nail, Behind A Picture On The Wall, Hanging On The Same Nail. The Hole In The Center Is About The Size Of A Quarter. Link In Comments For Photo Of Back Side. What Is It?

Answer: it is for preventing wax from dripping down a candle, that you'd put through the hole

osumike07 Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Bobechet. Now they're usually glass. Protects the table or tablecloth from melted wax.

#55

Two Mystery Objects Found In The Gwalia Ghost Town Museum Near The Outback West Australian Mining Town Of Leonora. An Ornate Cast Iron Case With A Hole And A Turnkey(?), And A Leather & Metal Box With A Handle, Button And Transparent Panel

