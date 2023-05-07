Established in 2010, r/WhatIsThisThing has become a true gem on the platform, ranking in the top 1% based on its impressive size. From intricate Victorian-era trinkets to beautifully crafted Art Nouveau relics, let's take a look at some of the gorgeous stuff it has seen.

Welcome to r/WhatIsThisThing , a thriving community of 2.3 million internet detectives who gather to identify whatever things people submit to them.

I have always enjoyed the mystique surrounding antiques. There's something enthralling about an object that has stood the test of time. It's not just a product. It has a story. A personality. And if you're also captivated by them, then look no further, for we bring you a subreddit that celebrates the wonders of bygone eras.

#1 A Scissors Like Device I Bought Years Ago On Flee Market Answer: It’s a vintage umbilical clamp. That’s why it’s shaped like a stork! Eventually this style did evolve into several types of embroidery scissors that the midwives would use while awaiting labor.

#2 Landlord Found It In The Basement. Heavy Metal. Google Isn't Responding Well To "Scary Wand" Or "Aggressive Pleasure Instrument" Answer: Soldering iron. The end you are holding is the head, and is usually copper. The other end would normally have a wood handle.

#3 Metal And Glass Locket With Writing Answer: It's called a "theca" and it has relics from saints in it. If it can be confirmed authentic, it's very valuable. Each one of those relics is hundreds of dollars, each.

lisabrr's answer:

Saint reliquary made up of bone shards that supposedly belonged to said saints.



#4 Ok, I Know It’s A Chair, But What’s With The Extended Arms? Answer: It looks like a plantation/planters chair. You’d put your sore swollen legs up on the arms after sitting on a horse all day, like a pregnant woman with her legs up in the same fashion. This is why the back is so sloped as well. If you sit up straight it wouldn’t be comfortable to put your legs up like that, but in a reclined position it’s good for blood flow and air flow.



#5 Glass Bulb, Filled With Liquid, Metal Disk Floating Inside Answer: Fire Extinguisher. Beware contains Carbon Tetratchloride.



#6 What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic? Answer: It’s called a Jenny Haniver. They’re dried skates or rays modified to look like monsters.



#7 I Found This Under The Floor Boards In A 1800's Era House Answer: It removed the top of soft boiled eggs.



#8 It's Made Of Really Heavy Hardwood. Unsure Of The Age Unfortunately. Given By Family Friend. Thanks Answer: It's half a Viking chair

#9 Found At A Used Book Store. All Parts Rotate And The Markings/Months Makes Me Think It Could Be For Mapping? Answer: An astrolabe, the ancient times GPS. Used usually for navigation, also for time measure and other science uses. I got one similar as a keyring.



If it's too small It won't be easy to use, by my experience.

#10 I Think Brass Man, Head Comes Off And Backpack Opens Answer: Definitely looks like tobacco paraphernalia. My father-in-law has a huge collection of tobacco jars, pipe stands, and the like, and many of them share similarities with this.



Matches would be kept in the backpack, the head used to tamp tobacco down into the pipe, and the walking stick used to clean out the pipe.

#11 Found In My Backyard In East Nashville, Tn Answer: Looks real for sure! It's a decent fit for Hopewell type points from about 2000 years ago, but a local expert would certainly know more. If it's found in your yard it's definitely yours and nobody would take it if you reported it, and I'm sure your state archaeologist or archaeological society would be happy to tell you more and make a record of where you found it!

#12 Help Identify What These Are And What They Were Used For? Passed Down By Family - UK Answer: Cover plates for a book. They are generally riveted over the normal cover. Probably for one involving royalty or heraldry from the engraving.

#13 Witt: Silver-Handled Vintage/Antique Clamp Of Some Kind. "Beak" Of Clamp Is Hollow - So Not Umbilical. Clamp Does Not Open Wide Because. US Quarter For Scale Answer: That looks like a glove stretcher. To loosen up the fingers in leather gloves.



#14 Found At An Antique Market In Wisconsin USA. About 6" Across The Top, The Hole Is About 3.5". Tiny Spittoon?! Answer: Child’s potty, a chamber pot.

#15 Found Metal Detecting Outside Of An Old Church Answer: It looks like a Ferrotype photograph. They started being used in the 1850s's.

#16 Found In A Creek Bed In Oak Hill, Texas. Has A Small Hole On Top Of The Head That Goes All The Way Through Answer: "Seems to be a pendent head from the Caddo tribe. Looks legit and definitely pre-columbian. There's an oak hill Caddo site near there. Could be an import as well but unlikely." -My Archeologist Father

#17 Friend Received This Passed Down From His Great Great Grandfather. It’s Believed To Be From Persia & About 2,000 Years Old Answer: It’s a hairpin or a clothes pin/brooch. If it’s something 2000 years old, you need to see a professional at a museum/institute of archaeology to get it evaluated AND then get it insured.

#18 My Grandpa Dug Up This Roman Cameo Looking Thing In His Garden In Northern Italy 12 Or So Years Ago, Any Idea What It Could Be? More Info In Comments Answer: It looks exactly like the souvenir intaglios that Victorians collected on their European Grand Tours. They were very very popular and usually kept in a set and framed.



#19 A Fish Like Object Found In A River Answer: Gobeunok or Gogok are comma-shaped or curved beads and jewels.



#20 Found In A Garden Back In 1959, Still Haven't Been Able To Identify What It Is Answer: It's a broche or pin featuring Napoleon.



#21 Found In A Garden. Metallic Object That Closes In On Itself Answer: a Hindu ritual box. It is missing the middle piece that would sit in that central hole.



#22 For Context: It's In A Dentists Office Answer: A very old dental drill.



#23 Strange Object From Tiffany's Mysteriously Given To My Wife By Her Grandmother While Refusing To Say What It Was. Probably Bought In The 1930s Or 1940s. About 10cm/4" Long. All She'd Say Was "She Used It As A Young Woman But Didn't Have Much Use For It Nowadays". Any Ideas? Answer: Tree Branch Muddler

#24 Found This In An Old Crumbled House, But I Have No Clue As To What It May Be! It's From A Company Called « Rally »... Help Me On This Mission!!! Answer: The device is being described as a "razor hone", i.e., something for sharpening single-edge razor blades

#25 I Was Given This. I Have No Idea What It Is. Metal Square Box Answer: Portable ashtray

#26 Carved Piece Purchased From An Antique Shop In Poland. What Is It And What Could It Be Carved Out Of? Answer: Rib bone from a whale. In the 2nd pic, you can see the soft marrow tissue inside, you wouldn’t find that inside of a tusk.



#27 My Grandfather Told Us To Not Remove This When Renovating Answer: Aztec calendar. Funny thing, I remember a bunch of these a while ago being smuggled over the border and they were made of meth

#28 This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water Answer: "This is a figure of the Santerian Orisha Olokun. One hand holds a snake, the other a mask. They typically come off because these figures are kept in water 100% of the time. If you found this in the ocean, then this is more evidence towards that as Olokun is tied to the ocean. This was probably disposed of ritualistically and replaced with a new one.

#29 What Is This Tool? Has Stumped Antique Dealers For Years And Even Stumped Four Antiques Roadshow Appraisers Yesterday. It Is 8.5" Long And The Bowl Is 2" Diameter Answer: it is a carpet stretcher.



#30 Found Among Grandma's Things. All Snowflakes Go Into Box, Spring Clasp On The Box Answer: charms - peace, love, happiness.



#31 Found In The Woods Near The Water’s Edge At My Home In Maryland On The Chesapeake Bay, The Site Of A Shipyard From 1750-1800. The Property Has Documented History Back To 1650’s. It Has Raised Decorative Images On Both Sides And Is Made Of Metal. 1 Image Also Shows A 1906 Indian Head Penny For Scale Answer: It's a smallsword guard

#32 What Is This Thing? Hanging Over Sink In A House Built In The Late 1800s Answer: It’s a holder for a glass. There used to be small cylindrical glasses that everyone had near their sinks to grab a sip of water. Which was an improvement from drinking out of a wooden cup from a bucket or a ladle.



Those claw holders are often in housekeeping sinks in the area where the maids worked, or by the grooms' area.



Everyone used the same cup/glass.

#33 Driftwood With Metal Plaque Found On The Mississippi River Bank Answer: Looks like a piece from a bedhead. I think the sheath of wheat is a xtian symbol about reaping what you sow and of death and renewal. Something along those lines. Wheat has been used on double (marital) beds for centuries, including the bedhead and upright posts. They're also used on chairs in a literal or a stylised way and represent prosperity in relation to the 'reap what you sow' type of symbolism.

#34 Big Wooden Thing That Kinda Looks Like A Clothes Pin. It's About 4lbs, And 85cm Tall. It's A Dark Wood That's A Bit Worn Down And I'm Guessing It's Over 40 Years Old? Answer: a dolly tub for washing clothes. the hole at the top would have had a piece of wood going through which would have been used for handles.

#35 Found In Walls Of Victorian House WaldenFont's answer: The way I read "those that are exposed," I'd think it's supposed to warm you when you're out in the cold. [Victorians] were forever fretting about exposure to cold and damp.

YellowOnline's answer: It's Victorian quackery.



#36 My Boyfriend Found This In His Backyard. It Appears To Be A Medal Of Some Sort? There's Nothing On The Back Of It Answer: a hub cap for a carriage wheel. The flange is at the surface of the hub and the decorated area is pressed back in.

#37 Found This Hidden In The Ceiling Of My Basement With A Bunch Of Others. Made Out Of Glass, Appears To Have Some Sort Of Tape Or Paper Border Around It. Hining A Light Through It Doesn’t Project A Clean Image Answer: Magic Lantern glass slide.

#38 1 Through 300 Metal Tags Found In An Old (1920s)ice Box. The Copper Wires Are There Just To Hold The Whole Stack Together Answer: They look like locker numbers.

#39 Found In Fathers Antique Collection, Neither Of Us Know What It Is. Think It’s Made Of Silver, Very Very Heavy, Both Parts Open Up And In The Smaller One It’s Some Kind Of Old Residue (Too Scared To Touch It, Maybe It’s Poisonous??) Answer: Betel nut and lime holder. It's worn on a belt

#40 Beautiful Purse With Legs Found In Antique Store. Both Sides Open And Small Objects Are Stored Inside. Two Of The Objects Unscrews. The Material Looks A Bit Like Bone And Is Probably Bakelite. The Label Reads Otto Gillberg Case And Briefcase Factory. The Hooks Might Be Lace Hooks But What's The Rest Answer: It actually says what it is on the label, an etui, "a small ornamental case for holding needles, cosmetics, and other articles."

#41 Found These Glass Goggles In The Wall Of Our 100 Year Old Home Answer: old safety goggles with the strap missing. Possibly for brazing work on the plumbing

#42 This Cylindrical Container My Wife Bought Answer: Royal Navy cordite bucket.



#43 Found In The Basement Of German House That Was Built Shortly Before World War II Answer: Mortar and pestle. A very old one, too

#44 Found In Tip Jar At Work (Us) Answer: Two kopeck (1/100 of a ruble) from year 1891, St. Petersburg, copper

#45 Was Given To Me As A Gift From A Friend Who Said It Was Used To Hold Teas And Spices. Haven't Found Anything Else On It Answer: it's called a paan daan.. It holds all the contents of a paan... A betel leaf with other ingredients..

#46 This Is Attached To A Property Deed From The 1700s. Anybody Know What It Is? UrungusAmongUs's answer: Maryland State Seal

CovfefeBean's answer: Deeds must be signed, sealed, and delivered. That’s likely a hanging seal, provided you have a deed.



#47 Art Nouveau Style Hook Made Of Silver Answer: a boot button hook. Used to hook all those tiny buttons on ladies boots. Just a guess on my part

#48 Left Behind For Me From A Family Member Who Passed. Zero Clue What To Do Answer: a document relating to letters patent in the Ireland.

#49 Found This Gold Ring At Beach In Mauritius And Would Be Fun To Know What Coat Of Arms Is That Answer: Keating family crest (Irish)

#50 Found 32cm Under Surface In Horse-Plowed Field, Norway. Reads Copper/Bronze Answer: A buckle/hardware for a leather harness. Two straps diagonally and one across horizontally.

#51 My Mil Has Had This Thing For Years And No One In The Family Can Figure Out What It Is. Looks Like It Was Mounted On The Wall Or Something At One Point. Any Ideas? Answer: It’s an old bee keeping tool according to google “Bees Parker's Foundation Fastener - Wooden Beekeeping tool Circa 1800's”

#52 Found This Metal Detecting In New Hampshire. Small But Super Heavy Answer: a dragon torch holder

#53 What Is This? I Found It In A River In Shropshire, UK About 15 Years Ago Answer: It's a vintage 1920s - 1930s sterling medal / pendant with dove bird "COME HOLY SPIRIT" in Latin. About 7/8" in diameter, hallmark marked. Originally on a heaver 17" long sterling chain.

#54 Found Hanging On A Nail, Behind A Picture On The Wall, Hanging On The Same Nail. The Hole In The Center Is About The Size Of A Quarter. Link In Comments For Photo Of Back Side. What Is It? Answer: it is for preventing wax from dripping down a candle, that you'd put through the hole