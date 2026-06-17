“I Don’t Have A Red Flag”: 27 Questions That Will Probably Prove You Wrong

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Everyone’s quick to spot red flags in other people. Your friend who replies to texts within ten seconds every time? Red flag. The coworker who has to disagree with everything in every meeting? Also a red flag. Somehow, it’s a lot harder to notice the ones we carry ourselves.

And we all carry at least one. Maybe you’ve spent three hours overthinking a two-word reply. Maybe you go quiet when things start feeling real. Or maybe you go a little overboard with grand gestures before anyone’s asked for them. None of that makes you a bad person – just someone with a pattern or two worth knowing about.

Think of this quiz as a friend who’s finally going to tell you the truth. 27 questions – no judgment, just honesty wrapped in a little humor.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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