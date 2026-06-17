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“I Don’t Have A Red Flag”: 27 Questions That Will Probably Prove You Wrong
Man yelling in a messy room, holding red flags. A personality quiz will expose your red flag.
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“I Don’t Have A Red Flag”: 27 Questions That Will Probably Prove You Wrong

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Everyone’s quick to spot red flags in other people. Your friend who replies to texts within ten seconds every time? Red flag. The coworker who has to disagree with everything in every meeting? Also a red flag. Somehow, it’s a lot harder to notice the ones we carry ourselves.

And we all carry at least one. Maybe you’ve spent three hours overthinking a two-word reply. Maybe you go quiet when things start feeling real. Or maybe you go a little overboard with grand gestures before anyone’s asked for them. None of that makes you a bad person – just someone with a pattern or two worth knowing about.

Think of this quiz as a friend who’s finally going to tell you the truth. 27 questions – no judgment, just honesty wrapped in a little humor.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #12 - "Vague feedback from boss." Having my last principal evaluate my teaching would have been like having Stevie Wonder analyze my handwriting.

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emotionally Unavailable. Checks out.

    1
    1point
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    emma_cockx avatar
    Tico
    Tico
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    overthinking till i'm d**d

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #12 - "Vague feedback from boss." Having my last principal evaluate my teaching would have been like having Stevie Wonder analyze my handwriting.

    1
    1point
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emotionally Unavailable. Checks out.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    emma_cockx avatar
    Tico
    Tico
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    overthinking till i'm d**d

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