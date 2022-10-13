If you think accepting something is easy, ha, you are greatly mistaken, my friend.

Accepting an apology is never easy. No, it doesn't become any easier if you're a people-pleaser either. Accepting thank-you gifts is not always easy. Accepting things promised in a will is not easy. Heck, it's not even easy to accept a friend request on Facebook sometimes. Everything is very situational, and even that is hard to accept.

Well, folks on Reddit have been bold enough to go where most don't even try, and that is down the road of acceptance, and have shared some of their bits (or pieces, or pearls, or call it whatever arbitrary noun you'd like) of wisdom in response to an AskReddit question what have you FINALLY accepted?

Scroll down to read the best of the best answers found in the online thread, and why not share some of your hard-to-swallow pills in the comment section below! Oh, and upvote, enjoy, and be sure to share this list with those who need to hear it, because sharing is caring, and accept it as a fact that you gotta share everything we do now.

More Info: Reddit