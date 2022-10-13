40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life
If you think accepting something is easy, ha, you are greatly mistaken, my friend.
Accepting an apology is never easy. No, it doesn't become any easier if you're a people-pleaser either. Accepting thank-you gifts is not always easy. Accepting things promised in a will is not easy. Heck, it's not even easy to accept a friend request on Facebook sometimes. Everything is very situational, and even that is hard to accept.
Well, folks on Reddit have been bold enough to go where most don't even try, and that is down the road of acceptance, and have shared some of their bits (or pieces, or pearls, or call it whatever arbitrary noun you'd like) of wisdom in response to an AskReddit question what have you FINALLY accepted?
Scroll down to read the best of the best answers found in the online thread
That two people can see the same thing and experience completely different feelings.
Most people are stupid, and there's no way to change that.
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.
There is no point in arguing with random people on internet, it's a waste of time and energy.
When something is wrong, it is not always my fault.
I did not say it was your fault, I said I was going to blame you.
It’s better to be the best version of one’s self, than trying to impress everyone around you.
The trouble is when your very best is not even good enough for you.
Not all cats are cu*ts.
Treating people fairly doesn’t mean you will get treated fairly back. Doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, but never expect it back.
Not everyone is my friend.
I am genuinely nowhere as smart as I thought I was.
Pity I only have one upvote to give, the illustration of the statement deserves a hundred.
I don't have to keep tolerating toxic people just because they are my family.
My parents are never going to change.
I gotta go get it if I want it.
Being mad never solved any of my problems but sure caused me a few.
That I don’t have to justify my decisions to people. It it makes me happy and has a purpose for my life that’s good enough for me.
My indecision is final, I don't have to explain it to you.
Work is what you do for money. Time is what you spend.
Software terms and conditions.
Meh, even Adam & Eve ignored the Apple's terms and conditions.
That it’s not worth your time or energy worrying about thing’s you cannot control.
I will never be good enough for my mom, and that’s okay.
Balding.
That I only have two actual friends.
Like my gramps used to say, would you rather have a dollar or 100 pennies?
I might have some self esteem issues I need to work on.
The people that have gone nuts over the last 6 years are not going to just “come to their senses” one day. They will never admit that they were lied to and conned and there is no perfect combination of words that will lead them to that conclusion.
That life is unfair and you just have to continue having the will to live and make the most out of what you've got.
That I need aluminum in my deodorant.
Most people, even (especially) those in charge, have no idea what the f**k they're doing most of the time.
In any hierarchy, each individual rises to his own level of incompetence, and then remains there.
Not every action needs a reaction.
That being hungover for a day is not worth a few hours of fun the night before.
That I don't have to change to be accepted, fk those who don't care about me.
I'm always gonna be poor.
I'm probably going to die alone. I'm turning 29 this month and I have no friends. I've never been in a relationship. When I'm not working I just spend all of my time alone in my room, bored out of my mind, but I'm too lazy to go outside and do anything, so I'm never going to meet anyone.
There will always be someone that doesn’t like you, no matter what, even if you do everything right, they’ll always think you did it wrong. So don’t try to please everyone and relax.
Relationships don’t always work out.
That no matter if I get my diet straight and get a good exercise and lifting routine in place, I’m not going to lose that 20lbs I gained over the summer until I look at the scale every day, track my progress, and take some g-d accountability.
Doing the work in your 40s is a lot different than doing it in your 20s.
I will never be normal or “grow out of it.” I was diagnosed with schizophrenia four years ago.
Some people are just monsters. There is no redemption.
That my brother will never pay back any amount of the money he owes me.
I'm a homosexual.
That I have to learn on my own because school won't teach me important things.
That I am 40 in 9 days...
That not everyone is your person and its ok just move on, don't keep people in your life that make you feel some type of way, they don't deserve your time.
Some of these are a bit random 😎
