If you think accepting something is easy, ha, you are greatly mistaken, my friend.

Accepting an apology is never easy. No, it doesn't become any easier if you're a people-pleaser either. Accepting thank-you gifts is not always easy. Accepting things promised in a will is not easy. Heck, it's not even easy to accept a friend request on Facebook sometimes. Everything is very situational, and even that is hard to accept.

Well, folks on Reddit have been bold enough to go where most don't even try, and that is down the road of acceptance, and have shared some of their bits (or pieces, or pearls, or call it whatever arbitrary noun you'd like) of wisdom in response to an AskReddit question what have you FINALLY accepted?

Scroll down to read the best of the best answers found in the online thread

#1

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That two people can see the same thing and experience completely different feelings.

CronkleDonker , Peter O'Connor aka anemoneprojectors Report

#2

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Most people are stupid, and there's no way to change that.

Slambien , .Martin. Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.

3
#3

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life There is no point in arguing with random people on internet, it's a waste of time and energy.

SuvenPan , g_u Report

The leech
The leech
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I disagree. I got a bully to stop harrasing certain youtubers. I got a woman to admit she was a racist. And I've had a few "age doesn't matter" channels taken down. Sometimes arguing is fine.

2
#4

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life When something is wrong, it is not always my fault.

hobbiez11 , My Photo Journeys Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I did not say it was your fault, I said I was going to blame you.

3
#5

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life It’s better to be the best version of one’s self, than trying to impress everyone around you.

Quality_Quest7122 , Yaniv Yaakubovich Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The trouble is when your very best is not even good enough for you.

1
#6

Not all cats are cu*ts.

ScottyR7 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Bloody outrageous to suggest otherwise.

2
#7

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Treating people fairly doesn’t mean you will get treated fairly back. Doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, but never expect it back.

PYPEACH , /jeanbaptisteparis Report

#8

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Not everyone is my friend.

IndigoBonnie , Nenad Stojkovic Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
57 minutes ago

A lot of people pretend to be, on the other hand.

0
#9

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I am genuinely nowhere as smart as I thought I was.

kelldame , Claire Thompson Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Pity I only have one upvote to give, the illustration of the statement deserves a hundred.

2
#10

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I don't have to keep tolerating toxic people just because they are my family.

SuvenPan , Kim MyoungSung Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
34 minutes ago

"THIS"...this should be higher (as I'm dealing w/my sister the Loon)!

0
#11

My parents are never going to change.

old_man_MN Report

#12

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I gotta go get it if I want it.

StupidThoughtsIGot , waferboard Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
35 minutes ago

But remember ... stealing is a crime 😎

1
#13

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Being mad never solved any of my problems but sure caused me a few.

BawRawg , Melinda Seckington Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 minute ago

Tell that to my father. He loves to shout and throw things around when he's angry. And then he's even more angry when he broke something.

0
#14

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That I don’t have to justify my decisions to people. It it makes me happy and has a purpose for my life that’s good enough for me.

dxonnie , joey zanotti Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
56 minutes ago

My indecision is final, I don't have to explain it to you.

1
#15

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Work is what you do for money. Time is what you spend.

Efficient_Ad6015 , Nikki Buitendijk Report

#16

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Software terms and conditions.

gaipok , Wonder woman0731 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Meh, even Adam & Eve ignored the Apple's terms and conditions.

2
#17

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That it’s not worth your time or energy worrying about thing’s you cannot control.

Witty_Window1035 , Sari Montag Report

#18

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I will never be good enough for my mom, and that’s okay.

Strawberrypalms , Zen Chung Report

#19

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Balding.

Alex_Javu , Marco Verch Professional Photographer Report

#20

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That I only have two actual friends.

firuacr , Elvert Barnes Report

Amy Taylor
Amy Taylor
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Like my gramps used to say, would you rather have a dollar or 100 pennies?

0
#21

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I might have some self esteem issues I need to work on.

Caseylightning , Leah Kelley Report

#22

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life The people that have gone nuts over the last 6 years are not going to just “come to their senses” one day. They will never admit that they were lied to and conned and there is no perfect combination of words that will lead them to that conclusion.

yousorename , Cristian Ungureanu Report

#23

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That life is unfair and you just have to continue having the will to live and make the most out of what you've got.

rntopspin100 , Kim MyoungSung Report

#24

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That I need aluminum in my deodorant.

Julie727 , Clean Wal-Mart Report

#25

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Most people, even (especially) those in charge, have no idea what the f**k they're doing most of the time.

kefefs , Olaf Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
47 minutes ago

In any hierarchy, each individual rises to his own level of incompetence, and then remains there.

1
#26

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Not every action needs a reaction.

indigovioletginge , Noelle Otto Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
31 minutes ago

However, no matter how you look at it, there is one...

0
#27

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That being hungover for a day is not worth a few hours of fun the night before.

yomamasanagger , Travis Wise Report

#28

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That I don't have to change to be accepted, fk those who don't care about me.

MasterRed456 , Caleb Oquendo Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
28 minutes ago

The ONLY one that has to be happy with me is ME 🌻

0
#29

I'm always gonna be poor.

xZenAku Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
17 minutes ago

A smile, happiness, peace of mind, family, currency comes in many forms, not just money.

0
#30

I'm probably going to die alone. I'm turning 29 this month and I have no friends. I've never been in a relationship. When I'm not working I just spend all of my time alone in my room, bored out of my mind, but I'm too lazy to go outside and do anything, so I'm never going to meet anyone.

PMmeSpreadEaglePics Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Life is what you make of it, if you're happy don't worry about it. Get a kitten, that's all one needs 🐈

0
#31

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life There will always be someone that doesn’t like you, no matter what, even if you do everything right, they’ll always think you did it wrong. So don’t try to please everyone and relax.

MajesticOtter903 , Crosa Report

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I wonder how is the Fifth Brother related to this xD

0
#32

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life Relationships don’t always work out.

noodletista , Vincent Diamante Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Many times that's a good thing.

0
#33

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life That no matter if I get my diet straight and get a good exercise and lifting routine in place, I’m not going to lose that 20lbs I gained over the summer until I look at the scale every day, track my progress, and take some g-d accountability.

Doing the work in your 40s is a lot different than doing it in your 20s.

thumper_spot , charcoal soul Report

#34

40 Bits Of Wisdom Shared By Folks Online About The Truths They Had To Finally Accept In Life I will never be normal or “grow out of it.” I was diagnosed with schizophrenia four years ago.

Gulbahar-00 , Abby Chung Report

#35

Some people are just monsters. There is no redemption.

sixfeetsouth Report

#36

That my brother will never pay back any amount of the money he owes me.

Mischka2015 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Just show him this post :)

0
#37

I'm a homosexual.

ArmFancy4645 Report

#38

That I have to learn on my own because school won't teach me important things.

Far_Organization_610 Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
6 minutes ago

🤣 In mathematics classes they would tell my kids "show your work, you're not going to have a calculator in your pocket all the time" 🤣

0
#39

That I am 40 in 9 days...

1engel Report

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Happy Birthday 🎂, don't fret it's all good, I'm 75 in 22 days 🤣

0
#40

That not everyone is your person and its ok just move on, don't keep people in your life that make you feel some type of way, they don't deserve your time.

MysteriousShake7676 Report

