People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)
When you think of a cookie cutter, you likely imagine the metal contraption that people use to create the most visually appealing sweet treats. But thanks to the people on the internet, this device is also a tool for enhancing your creativity.
Just take a look at these posts from the What Is My Cookie Cutter subreddit. All of its 230,000 members have shared images of their peculiarly shaped tools and the creations they made with them. It just goes to show that the things you can come up with through the use of the imagination are limitless.
Having fun scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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I’ve Been Stumped By This For A Couple Years Now
My Whole Family Is Stumped
One on the bottom is a santa claus, while the top one is a severely bent out of shape heart with an arrow through it. A top 1% commenter gave the explanation on r/whatismycookiecutter.
Finally Have One. In Walmart Genuinely Confused LOL
Someone on Reddit said it's a dinosaur cookie cutter that got stepped on/bent out of shape XD Basically a cartoon apatosaurus.
The cookie cutters on this subreddit feature shapes that let the imagination flow freely. But the human brain is actually programmed to see specific patterns in everyday objects.
This phenomenon is called pareidolia, in which we see faces in inanimate objects. For example, you may see a smiling face on a cloud, or a fruit grimacing in pain.
I Know What It Is But Am Curious To See What People Will Guess
TF? Is it actually New Hampshire? Do people make cookie cutters in the shape of states?!
This Came In A Christmas Set, It’s The Only One I Cannot Figure Out
My Mom Has This Cookie Cutter For Years But Doesn't Want To Use It Since She Doesn't Now What This Is. Maybe You Can Change Her Mind?
So, what is the scientific explanation behind pareidolia? According to researcher Dr. Colin Palmer, part of it is repeated exposure to faces locked in a certain expression.
“If you are repeatedly shown pictures of faces that are looking towards your left, for example, your perception will actually change over time so that the faces will appear to be looking more rightwards than they really are,” he said in an interview with UNSW Sydney.
Found In My Grandma's Cookie Cutter Collection
My Husband Thought This Was A Sledding Penguin At First Glance, So I Made Some Cookies To Match His Vision. 😂
Looks like a cat to me. Very useful for Halloween cookies!
Found In A Thrift Store, My Girlfriend And I Are Both Stumped
Dr. Palmer explained that face pareidolia is not only a product of our evolution but may also confer an advantage, especially in social settings.
“There is an evolutionary advantage to being really good or really efficient at detecting faces; it's important to us socially. It's also important in detecting predators,” he explained.
Creative Answers Only
All I Can See Is A Tooth With Legs…
Please Help! Present From My Girlfriend
Pattern recognition also goes hand in hand with creativity. Looking at these photos with the question of, “What are these cookie cutters for?” makes you rack your brain to find their different uses in the most visually appealing and out-of-the-box ways.
According to the American Psychological Association, the ambiguity in these images encourages creativity, offering endless possibilities.
Everyone Always Asks What Is My Cookie Cutter, But No One Ever Asks How Is My Cookie Cutter 😔
Im Stumped
I Was Out Thrifting And Found This Cookie Cutter
The APA further notes that researchers measure divergent thinking as a marker of creativity. In a nutshell, it is the ability to generate potential solutions to a problem or question.
“Creativity involves an honest expression,” said cognitive psychologist Southern Oregon University director Dr. Mark Runco.
Cleaning Out My Baking Cupboard And…
Unicorn? And No Idea The Blue One
We Have Consulted The Whole Family. What The Hell Is This Thing???
Someone Asking In Our Parenting Discord Server. We Are Seriously Stumped
This Has Confused Me For Over A Year Now
My Dad Wanted To See What You All Could Make Of This Cookie Cutter
People Are Saying It’s Kevin Carrying Chili In The Office
Found At My Dad's Place, None Of Us Had A Clue
Like the basketball beaver, a beaver or squirrel giving a high-five.