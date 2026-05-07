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When you think of a cookie cutter, you likely imagine the metal contraption that people use to create the most visually appealing sweet treats. But thanks to the people on the internet, this device is also a tool for enhancing your creativity.

Just take a look at these posts from the What Is My Cookie Cutter subreddit. All of its 230,000 members have shared images of their peculiarly shaped tools and the creations they made with them. It just goes to show that the things you can come up with through the use of the imagination are limitless.

Having fun scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

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#1

I’ve Been Stumped By This For A Couple Years Now

A metal cookie shape, resembling a cat figure. Below, two illustrations show how the cookie shape can be decorated as a cat.

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    #2

    My Whole Family Is Stumped

    Cookie shapes mystery: metal cutters, then their imagined forms: a gnome, a penguin, and a witch on a broom.

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    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One on the bottom is a santa claus, while the top one is a severely bent out of shape heart with an arrow through it. A top 1% commenter gave the explanation on r/whatismycookiecutter.

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    #3

    Finally Have One. In Walmart Genuinely Confused LOL

    A green cookie cutter and three illustrations revealing the unexpected cookie shapes: a mermaid seal, a man riding a seal, and a monkey riding a seal.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone on Reddit said it's a dinosaur cookie cutter that got stepped on/bent out of shape XD Basically a cartoon apatosaurus.

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    The cookie cutters on this subreddit feature shapes that let the imagination flow freely. But the human brain is actually programmed to see specific patterns in everyday objects. 

    This phenomenon is called pareidolia, in which we see faces in inanimate objects. For example, you may see a smiling face on a cloud, or a fruit grimacing in pain.

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    #4

    I Know What It Is But Am Curious To See What People Will Guess

    A cookie cutter transforming from a complex shape into a s***m whale, then a bison. Shows amazing cookie shapes.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TF? Is it actually New Hampshire? Do people make cookie cutters in the shape of states?!

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    #5

    This Came In A Christmas Set, It’s The Only One I Cannot Figure Out

    A metal cookie cutter and two decorated cookie shapes: a white goose and a red octopus with a candy cane.

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    #6

    My Mom Has This Cookie Cutter For Years But Doesn't Want To Use It Since She Doesn't Now What This Is. Maybe You Can Change Her Mind?

    A flame cookie cutter transforming into a campfire, Sonic the Hedgehog, and an alien, showcasing creative cookie shapes.

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    So, what is the scientific explanation behind pareidolia? According to researcher Dr. Colin Palmer, part of it is repeated exposure to faces locked in a certain expression. 

    “If you are repeatedly shown pictures of faces that are looking towards your left, for example, your perception will actually change over time so that the faces will appear to be looking more rightwards than they really are,” he said in an interview with UNSW Sydney.

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    #7

    Found In My Grandma's Cookie Cutter Collection

    A mysterious cookie cutter shape, with potential as Patrick Star or a scarecrow, sparking new cookie shapes ideas.

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    #8

    My Husband Thought This Was A Sledding Penguin At First Glance, So I Made Some Cookies To Match His Vision. 😂

    A black cookie cutter in the shape of a mouse on a skateboard, with a cutout of the shape and the final cookie design.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a cat to me. Very useful for Halloween cookies!

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    #9

    Found In A Thrift Store, My Girlfriend And I Are Both Stumped

    A unique cookie cutter shape interpreted as an old man and a parrot wearing a Santa hat, showcasing diverse cookie shapes.

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    Dr. Palmer explained that face pareidolia is not only a product of our evolution but may also confer an advantage, especially in social settings. 

    “There is an evolutionary advantage to being really good or really efficient at detecting faces; it's important to us socially. It's also important in detecting predators,” he explained. 

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    #10

    Creative Answers Only

    A pink cookie cutter resembling a baseball bat and cap, with digitally colored interpretations including a duck and a baseball player.

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    #11

    All I Can See Is A Tooth With Legs…

    A cookie cutter shaped like a high-heeled leg transformed into cartoon images: a woman in a red dress, and a person carrying a child. Cookie shapes creativity.

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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The orange Bugs Bunny monster!

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    #12

    Please Help! Present From My Girlfriend

    A metal cookie cutter of an unusual shape, with humorous drawings suggesting possible cookie shapes, including an octopus.

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    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the grim reaper with his scythe.

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    Pattern recognition also goes hand in hand with creativity. Looking at these photos with the question of, “What are these cookie cutters for?” makes you rack your brain to find their different uses in the most visually appealing and out-of-the-box ways. 

    According to the American Psychological Association, the ambiguity in these images encourages creativity, offering endless possibilities.

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    #13

    Everyone Always Asks What Is My Cookie Cutter, But No One Ever Asks How Is My Cookie Cutter 😔

    Abstract cookie shapes in their metal form then decorated with colorful, whimsical monster faces.

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    c38873985 avatar
    Charisma
    Charisma
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the Welsh dragon off the Welsh flag ! A bit bent but I think that’s what it is.

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    #14

    Im Stumped

    Unusual cookie cutter on a wooden surface with examples below: a Santa hat, a llama on a sled, and a rainbow.

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    #15

    I Was Out Thrifting And Found This Cookie Cutter

    This image shows a complex metal cookie cutter on the left and a colorful, smiling, penguin-themed cookie on the right.

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    The APA further notes that researchers measure divergent thinking as a marker of creativity. In a nutshell, it is the ability to generate potential solutions to a problem or question. 

    “Creativity involves an honest expression,” said cognitive psychologist Southern Oregon University director Dr. Mark Runco

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    #16

    Cleaning Out My Baking Cupboard And…

    A single Christmas tree cookie cutter is transformed into two creative cookie shapes: a character and a UFO.

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    #17

    Unicorn? And No Idea The Blue One

    An image showcasing cookie shapes. Top: two empty cookie cutters, blue and orange. Bottom: four decorated cookies, including Spider-Man and Pikachu cookie shapes.

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    #18

    We Have Consulted The Whole Family. What The Hell Is This Thing???

    A metal cookie cutter shape resembling a bunny head, with digital drawings showing funny cookie shapes it could be.

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    #19

    Someone Asking In Our Parenting Discord Server. We Are Seriously Stumped

    Cookie shapes: a metal cookie cutter and three decorated cookies resembling a witch, Miss Piggy, and Bill from Schoolhouse Rock.

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    #20

    This Has Confused Me For Over A Year Now

    A hand holds a cookie shape, then an outline suggests an elephant, and finally, a crude caricature. Cookie shapes, amazing responses.

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    #21

    My Dad Wanted To See What You All Could Make Of This Cookie Cutter

    Three cookie shapes are shown: an undecorated figure, a decorated duck, and an elephant. Discover unique cookie shapes and amazing responses.

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    #22

    People Are Saying It’s Kevin Carrying Chili In The Office

    Cookie shapes transformed into a pirate and a cactus, demonstrating amazing responses to cookie designs.

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    #23

    Found At My Dad's Place, None Of Us Had A Clue

    A cookie cutter and two decorated cookies of a beaver, showcasing how different cookie shapes are interpreted.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the basketball beaver, a beaver or squirrel giving a high-five.

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    #24

    Found At An Op Shop, Tag Just Says Cookie Cutter

    Hands holding up three cookie shapes: a Texas outline, Yoshi playing guitar, and Minecraft's Steve.

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    #25

    Found In Mom's Pantry. She Doesn't Know What It Is Either

    A hand holds a cookie cutter and two decorated cookie shapes; one is a hedgehog with a watermelon hat, the other is Chewbacca.

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    #26

    I Feel Like This Is A Wild One

    A unique metal cookie cutter next to three creative interpretations: a wizard hat, a boot with flowers, and a dragon. Discover surprising cookie shapes.

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    #27

    2 Years And No Answer…

    A cookie cutter with proposed shapes: a bird, a ghost, and a blue elephant, demonstrating diverse cookie shapes.

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    #28

    What Is It?

    A metal cookie cutter and three decorated cookies below it: a turkey, a rose, and Totoro, demonstrating various cookie shapes.

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    #29

    What Is This Supposed To Be

    A single unusual cookie cutter shape above three humorous interpretations: a horse, a train, and a seal, revealing amazing responses to common cookie shapes.

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    #30

    Thrift Store Find!

    A copper cookie shape, possibly a character, alongside two interpretations as a pointy-eared man and a person with red hair.

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    #31

    What Is This Cookie Cutter?

    A person holding a unique cookie shape cutter. The bottom images show the cutter with an artistic rendering of a centaur.

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    #32

    Please State What You Think This Is

    Cookie cutter shaped like Minnesota, displayed with a map and a drawn profit graph. Discover amazing cookie shapes!

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    #33

    Do Your Magic Reddit

    A metal cookie cutter, then an old woman's profile, then a shark eating a yellow car. Amazing cookie shapes!

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    #34

    I Was Looking For Cookie Cutters To Make Fries With And Found A..?

    A hand holds a cookie cutter; below are examples of cookie shapes it could make: fries, a hedgehog, or a bouquet.

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    #35

    Christmas Baking With A Student Group. One Brought This Cookie Cutter. What Is It?

    A cookie cutter shaped like a monkey is shown. Below, two illustrations fit its shape, one of a pink monster and one of a brown monkey. Discover amazing cookie shapes.

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    #36

    My Brain Cannot Compute

    A metal cookie cutter shaped like a deer, shown with two hilarious interpretations for cookie shapes.

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    #37

    Discovered At My Grandparents House. They Have No Clue

    A cookie shape cutter on the left and a flamingo outline on the right, showing various cookie shapes.

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    #38

    I Thought I Knew, But Nope

    A cookie shape that looks like a teapot, a baby swaddled, or a person exercising. Cookie shapes mystery solved!

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    #39

    Ridiculously Large Cutter

    A hand holding an unusual cookie cutter, with two interpretations below: a purple seahorse and a man's profile. Cookie shapes fun!

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    #40

    Found In A Flea Market. No Idea

    A metal cookie cutter with two possible cookie shapes: a robber with a money bag or a smiling turtle. Amazing cookie shapes.

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    #41

    Our Best Guess Is A Penguin With A Beer Belly

    Four cookie shapes with illustrated interpretations. A metal cookie cutter is depicted as a penguin, Santa, and a mermaid.

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    #42

    Is Anyone Else As Stumped As I Am About This One?

    This cookie shapes image shows a plain white cutter, then an adorable smiling marshmallow, then a charming baby Yoda.

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    #43

    Encountered My First Today!

    Cookie shapes: a bean-shaped cookie cutter with creative interpretations below it, like peas in a pod, a kidney, and a partying bean.

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    #44

    My Heart Says Bee, But My Brain Can't See It

    A metal cookie cutter shaped like a mouse, with illustrations showing it as a bee, mouse, and duck. Unique cookie shapes.

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    #45

    Thrift Store Find. I’m Stumped

    A peculiar cookie shape inspires creative responses, including a festive worm, a stylish figure, and a smoking chimney.

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    #46

    Heres One That I’m Genuinely Confused On

    A yellow, wavy cookie cutter with three colored examples below, showing potential cookie shapes as a bird, a cartoon character, and a platypus, inspiring creative cookie designs.

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    #47

    We Are Stumped, Any Ideas?

    An unusual cookie shape transforms into a construction worker and a scarecrow, highlighting diverse cookie shapes.

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    #48

    Antique Store Cookie Cutter

    Hands holding a cookie cutter, with a doodle of a soldier and Santa overlayed, showing creative cookie shapes.

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    #49

    We Got Nothing

    Cookie shapes: A metal cookie cutter and three illustrations of party-hat wearing dogs, showing creative responses.

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    #50

    My Coworkers & I Cannot Figure This Out

    A green cookie cutter on the left and a white cookie in the shape of a dove on the right. Cookie shapes.

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    #51

    Flying Spaghetti Monster?

    A copper cookie cutter with an unusual shape alongside example cookie shapes including raccoons, colorful slugs, and an orange flower.

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    #52

    Any Clue What This Could Be?

    A cookie cutter transforms into a caterpillar and then a d**d duck, showing creative cookie shapes.

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    #53

    Saw This In An Antique Shop In A Bin And It’s The Only One I Couldn’t Identify

    A unique cookie shape is reimagined as a cool sunflower and a sitting lion, showcasing amazing cookie shapes.

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    #54

    Mom Asked Me What This Could Be? I Said “Let Me Ask Reddit” What Do We Think? 🤔

    A cookie cutter next to two amazing responses: a drawing of a snowman and a flower made from cookie shapes.

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    #55

    Old Cookie Cutter Mystery

    Cookie shapes: A metal cookie cutter with two interpretations below it, one a distorted Mickey Mouse and the other a monster.

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