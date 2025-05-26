ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing a name for your child is not an easy task. After all, it is one that they will have to walk around with for the rest of their lives; unless, of course, they take matters into their own hands and change it.

Well, today, we want to shed light on some of the unique ones. Unhinged, even. Shared by people after a NICU nurse started a discussion about it on TikTok, they comprised quite a colorful collection, which we have put on the list below. So if you’re curious about what unhinged names some people think fit their child or what names some children might want to change later in life, scroll down to find them below and feel free to head straight to the comment section if you, too, know a person with a rather unique name.

On the list below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with a sociolinguist, professor in the department of English at the University of Nevada, and author of Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English, Dr. Valerie Fridland, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about unique names.

Image credits: victoriaaa_u