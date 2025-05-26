ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing a name for your child is not an easy task. After all, it is one that they will have to walk around with for the rest of their lives; unless, of course, they take matters into their own hands and change it.

Well, today, we want to shed light on some of the unique ones. Unhinged, even. Shared by people after a NICU nurse started a discussion about it on TikTok, they comprised quite a colorful collection, which we have put on the list below. So if you’re curious about what unhinged names some people think fit their child or what names some children might want to change later in life, scroll down to find them below and feel free to head straight to the comment section if you, too, know a person with a rather unique name.

On the list below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with a sociolinguist, professor in the department of English at the University of Nevada, and author of Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English, Dr. Valerie Fridland, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about unique names.

A group of children in a classroom raising hands during a lesson about twins with unique and crazy names. Education here. And so many names but one of my favorites, a little girl named Hella Shady.

56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That shouldn't be allowed! Poor kid. A teacher friend of mine once had a student named Majestic Fox. That was the kid's first name....

    Two baby twins lying inside an open suitcase, representing unique and crazy baby names ideas. Ya’highness & Ya’majesty - spelled exactly like that

    Sleeping newborn baby wearing a brown headband and cream outfit on a textured knitted blanket, representing twins and unique names. Ho’nasty - pronounced honesty…

    Naming a child can be a headache for many reasons—there might be too many or too few options to choose from that you like, the ones that you do like might not “fit” your baby, or every single name might bear connotations, stopping you from naming your child one way or another; not to mention when there’s a second parent involved in the decision-making process, with another list of yeses and nos.

    According to Dr. Valerie Fridland, a sociolinguist, professor in the department of English at the University of Nevada, and author of Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English, the idea that names need to “fit” an object or person has been around since antiquity.

    “In Plato’s discussion of language in the Cratylus, Socrates suggests names are not simply arbitrary labels we give things but emerge from some quality of what is being named. In other words, Socrates argues that names must capture some natural aspect or sense of the person or thing that is being named,” she explained in an interview with Bored Panda.
    Two baby twins sitting on a white blanket wearing matching grey pajamas with handwritten text patterns. not a nurse but worked on postpartum floor; twins abracadabra & alacazam 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

    Happy young girl with pigtails lying on grass, smiling and laughing, representing twins with unique names concept. Blessica

    Talking about unique names, Dr. Fridland noted that it can be a blessing and a curse. Also, the way people feel about an unusual name tends to change with age.

    “Early on, kids don’t like to be different from other kids and, in elementary school, a very unique name can make a kid stand out or become a target for teasing,” she said. “When we are older, though, a distinctive name can be something that sets you apart and makes you memorable to those you meet as they have an element of unexpectedness and surprise that can ramp up attention.”
    Mother lovingly kissing her newborn baby indoors with natural light, highlighting the bond between twins and unique baby names. Not a nurse- but ALMOST a victim. mom named me Pixie Freedom Rose Starshine Hello... until Grandma intervened

    Two baby twins wearing matching outfits outdoors, supported by adults, representing twins with unique names concept. Twins Michael and lil Michael. Mom threatened to beat me up when I laughed. I didn’t know she was serious

    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The more concerning thing is that their mother threatened to beat them up. 🧐

    Two toddlers sitting on the floor playing with colorful toys, representing twins with unique names concept. We had twins Greg and Greg’nisha

    “Another bonus of unique names is that others are less likely to have a negative association with it from some unpleasant person they once knew,” the sociolinguist continued. “So if you knew a Frank that was a jerk years ago, you might still hold a grudge against all Franks going forward.

    “However, the research on how people with unique names feel later in life is a bit mixed, with some research suggesting that common names tend to be a safer bet in predicting success later in life.”
    Pediatrician wearing mask using stethoscope to examine baby boy in blue shirt during a medical checkup session. Lucifer… oddly enough I took care of another baby named Messiah in the same night.

    Dentist in blue scrubs examining young girl's teeth in dental clinic, highlighting twins and unique names concept. Dental hygienist 🙋‍♀️we had a patient named Shadynasty. Pronounced: Sha-dynasty not shady nasty like the dentist said. 🥲

    Young boy in a grey hoodie playfully pretending to punch, expressing fierce emotion in an urban setting, twins names theme. dietitian in a behavioral psych hospital… kid with oppositional defiant disorder named nemesis

    Expanding on the idea that common names tend to be a safer bet in predicting success later in life, Dr. Fridland noted that that is related to certain biases some people hold.

    “This may be related more to the fact that unique names often give hints as to socioeconomic status or ethnicity because the dominant culture in a society often plays a role in which names are noticed and how they are received. If a name calls attention to ethnicity, for example, it can result in discrimination in institutional or workplace environments owing to a bias against that group.

    “Research shows that simply having an ethnic-sounding name on an application can affect how often that person is selected for an interview,” the expert pointed out.
    Curly-haired toddler leaning on white crib railing, looking down thoughtfully in a softly lit nursery setting. Arealtruemiracle. All one word.

    Mother holding and smiling at her laughing baby indoors, representing twins Donwanna and Doneeda with unique names. moms name was lamborghini and she named her baby mercy…..

    Mother smiling and holding her sleeping baby close in a cozy wrap, representing twins with unique and unusual names. Seventh baby, named him Seven

    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n you, George Costanza, for putting this idea into people's heads!

    “In short, what we name our kids may not be the issue,” Dr. Fridland summed up. “Instead, how other people react to those names—in positive or negative ways—is really what seems to play a big role in how well kids succeed in life as it can affect how kids view themselves.”
    New mother in hospital gown holding newborn baby, representing twins and unique baby names concept. L&D nurse here: Phelony. 😐

    Two twins lying on the floor facing each other in a cozy room, illustrating unique twin names concept. Canon and Crystal. Their last name is Ball.

    Dentist with gloves examining a smiling young girl sitting in a dental chair, showcasing twins Donwanna and Doneeda concept. I work in pediatric dentistry and we have a kid named sheep

    Three children with blonde hair stand outdoors with their backs facing the camera, highlighting unique names like Donwanna and Doneeda. I used to coach three siblings: boo, piglet, and noodle.

    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those sound like nicknames. My niece had a silly nickname that everyone called her and some people thought it was her real name. (It was Butzy. Don't ask me why!)

    Mother and nurse smiling at newborn twins wrapped in blankets during a joyful hospital moment. not a nurse but when I volunteered at the hospital I witnessed a nurse having to explain to mom that it was Aretha Franklin and not Urethra Franklin. She almost named her daughter Urethra

    Mother holding her newborn baby twins gently by a window, capturing a tender moment with unique baby names. Kyleena - cuz she heard it on the IUD commercial and liked it

    Bosephus. They had to ask us how to spell it for the birth certificate…

    Newborn twins lying side by side with arms around each other, illustrating unique and crazy baby names concept. Twins in the nicu, one boy one girl named Brock Lee and Callie Flower…

    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if it's first and middle name, it's at least somewhat normal-ish. Brock and Callie are good first names

    Mother holding newborn baby wrapped in blanket, representing twins and unique baby names concept. It’s a tie between gnocchi and lilsexxyy

    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really shouldn't be legal to name your kid something involving s*x or d***s.

    Sleeping baby wrapped in a soft brown blanket, representing unique twins with unusual names like Donwanna and Doneeda. Renesmee 😂 could NOT believe my eyes

    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That may be the worst one of them all! :) It's the name of the half-vampire kid from Twilight.

    Two young twins lying on cushions indoors, wearing knit hats, showcasing unique toddler names and playful expressions. Peds ER nurse here & I have a LIST in my notes app. Top contender being twins named Nowledge and Wysdom, spelled like that

    Michael Scott. First name Michael second name Scott. They had never heard of the office

    Young parents smiling and holding their newborn twins Donwanna and Doneeda wrapped in a white star-patterned blanket near a window. White baby named Sasuke.

    teacher here I had triplets, Lincoln, Mercedes, and Bentley. I also had twins Bert and Ernie

    this was from my coworker but Cliffany. for a girl. dads name was Cliff

    Twins- Justice & Liberty (the parents were lawyers) I found it kinda cute

    Negativeteigh. Mitochondria.

    Semaj. James backwards because why just name your child James.

    Fresh. Moon Star. Twins Feloneigh and Arson. Twins Amir Shamir and the other was Shamir Amir. 🤣🤣🤣

    Currencie and Ar’money. Not related but on the unit at the same time, so naturally we pretended they got married a made a whole money-themed family tree for them.

    Former Newborn Nurse here- worst name was a baby girl named Wolverine. 😳

    911 dispatcher, had to run a guy on a traffic stop and his name, legal government name was bud weiser

    A’Blessyn 😐

    Nahlig (pronounced knowledge), his siblings were James and Robert. Poor kid

    Mom let the dad pick the middle name. First name was something normal like Ethan. Middle name was Jamaicanmecrazy.

    I served the table of a family with a little boy named Taint. I had the mom spell it out because I thought she said Tate at first. Nope. Taint. I often wonder if he has gone no contact.

    PLACENTA. We showed her what a placenta was, and said please don’t…

    Toddler wearing heart-shaped sunglasses sitting on bed, illustrating the theme of twins with unique names. La-a. Pronounced Ladasha…😅

    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, no. This one's an urban legend. And don't try to tell me your cousin's best friend's dog groomer knew her.

    Three newborn twins lying close together on a soft blanket, showcasing unique and playful baby names. triplets named today, tomorrow, and to’yesterday

    Baby girl dressed in white lying in a stroller, representing twins and unique names people have heard. Everlastingbreathoflife…

    Newborn baby peacefully sleeping in a hospital bassinet, representing twins with unique and crazy names. dawasher & dadryer (twins in NICU)

    dragonfly windstorm ... like what

    Kid at my son’s preschool named rooster 😅

    Meg and Tyra - short for Megalodon and tyrannosaurus

    Candida….I BEG people to research names before giving them to your children lol

    narwhal…his name was narwhal

    PP nurse here— Lion, 3mil33 (that’s emiliee but with 3’a for the e 😅), xolotl

    Had a set of twins once named Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers 😂 willldd

    Nophyr (no fear)

    Demon (pronounced duh-mawn)

    Drahoolie and Drahailey

    Saryahsys. Pronounced “psoriasis”

    LightOfTheGod. That was their first name.

    Two smiling young twin girls dressed in matching pink shirts hugging each other, showcasing twins with unique names. Twins: Donwanna and Doneeda… last name Mann (two moms)

    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sounds like another urban legend like the Jell-O Twins and LaDasha (spelled La - A).

    Stryker… because dad was praying for the baby and as he had his head down he opened his eyes and saw the name “Stryker” on the moms hospital bed. Mom heard the name and thought it was beautiful.

    Had a baby named Spooki. Mom and dad were “spooked” when he came 6 weeks early. Also have had a: Sire, twins named Orangejello and Lemonjello, and a yourhighness.

    Rho'tavious (sounds like rotavirus) 😂

    Jkmn but pronounced Noel

    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No L. As in the L is missing from that sequence of letters. Another urban legend.

    “Ssst” Four S’s and a T. Forest🙄

    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reads more like a cryptic crossword clue. You've misspelled their name anyway.

    Prince my lord and savior (this was just the ‘first’ name) 🤐

    Abcde pronounced ab-se-dah

