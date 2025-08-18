People opened up about finding women’s underwear stuffed in a pillow, wet diapers, and books glued to the window, among other things. If you’ve had any similar experiences, we’d love to hear about them in the comments!

That lack of transparency has led many parents to stumble upon some of the strangest items in their kids’ rooms. They shared their discoveries in this Reddit thread from more than a decade ago, and the discussion remains relevant today.

Children will eventually get to an age where they will want more privacy . They may keep themselves in their rooms for hours on end, making their activities within those four walls a mystery to those around them.

#1 Rice. My 6 yo son was hiding rice in his closet.

#2 A copy of twilight. He swears his girlfriend gave it to him and he never touched it.

#3 Dead birds hidden inside of a Thomas the Tank lunchbox...some were skeletonized, some were mummified, and a couple were...fresh... he was about 4 at the time...

#4 When I was little I had a wall covered with obituaries. I wonder what did my mom think about it.

#5 When my son was 11, we found a wet diaper in his cupboard.

He claimed he found it outside when we asked him about it.

#6 Over the years I've found many weird things in my son's room (he's now 13). A few of them are: A jar of urine, a blowtorch, a utility knife, various hunting knives (many of these were stolen from my dad's house), toothpaste smeared all over his walls and shelves.

#7 Books glued to the window.

#8 Garbage. Candy wrappers, old batteries, chewing gum, bottle caps, torn up baseball cards, bits of string... a 2x2x3' box of garbage. None of it would have been an issue, but he (11 yo) was hoarding/hiding it. And there were actual toys in it too. I'm still confused.

#9 My daughter once hid eggs, flour and sugar so she had an emergency pancake stash.

She brought it out when she asked her grandma if they could make pancakes and they didn't have any flour or eggs. She was 4 years old at the time.

#10 I thought my mom was going through my room, so I set up my webcam to record on motion.



Sure enough she was rifling though everything. Eventually she opened a drawer and found a very realistic looking d***o (It was really water gun that I got as a gag gift).



She inspected it and had the most terrified confused look on her face.



She stopped searching my room.

#11 I enjoyed my son's mix and match lego man collection. Harry Potter with a Darth Vader head was the first thing to make me smile all day.

#12 My 10 year old had a pillow that was stuffed with ladies underwear not sure where he got it all from he had at least 20 pairs of it in the pillow case.

#13 When I was about twelve my parents freaked out and almost made me go to a psychiatrist because they found a noose in my room. I was not s******l. I just had some rope and was bored and wanted to see if I could figure out how to tie one. It took me forever to convince them of that, though.

#14 I am actually the proud father of quadruplets (four girls). A few years ago when they were 7 years old i found a small selection of rare katana swords, elite combat knives and ninja throwing stars in a shared walk-in wardrobe belonging to two of my girls. The swords were mounted. It was an immaculate collection and actually looked pretty amazing when i look back but at the time i was confused and disturbed. Now none of the girls have shown any proclivity towards traditional oriental combat techniques, whether armed or unarmed. They enjoy dance, socialising and One Direction. All the girls deny any knowledge of how they got there and it remains a mystery to this day.

#15 Pentagram drawn on a piece of paper and my name scrawled next to it.

#16 When I came back from college I slept in my old room which is now my parent's office. Every morning bright and early my mom or dad was in there and began clicking away on the keyboard like a cat pawing at a mouse. One day two of my sisters came in as well to check out something on the computer with my mom. Then my dog came in and stuck her nose in between my mattress and boxspring and pulled a weeks worth of fapkins out and starting eating them. I thought my mom was going to throw up.

#17 My cousin had 15 jars of peanut butter under her bed. All empty.

#18 I don't know why, but when I was a kid I used to hide chicken bones under my bed. My parents gave me s**t for it for a long time. I think my little-kid brain I thought I was saving the actual chickens that way.

#19 I found a notebook underneath my baby cousins bed, it had very advanced Calculus written all over it and neither my Aunt or Uncle knows Calculus.



EDIT:My baby cousin is a girl, stop saying "him" please.

#20 The booger wall.



When Peggy mentioned Bobby's on King of the Hill, my daughter almost died of embarrassment.

#21 My daughter (now 5) has a habit of plundering the bathroom when she's supposed to be sleeping. We've found every container of: makeup, toothpaste, soap, shampoo. But the worst of it was the nail polish.



She raided the nail polish, opened all of maybe 15 bottles and covered herself in it. It was completely covering both arms about to the tops of the biceps. She had smears of it on her face, stomach, back, legs even in her hair. It was all over the floor, the cabinets, the bathroom door handle, her room door handles, a trail on the floor, a big puddle on the hardwood floor in her room and a big puddle on her night stand.



When she was still in diapers, she figured out how to take them off herself. She took one off and smeared poop all over the walls.



Another time about that same age, she covered herself and all her toys and bedding with an entire pound of Vaseline. She did the same with a whole pound of Triple Paste. Except that time, she added a stripe around the entire perimeter of her room.

#22 I found some little post-it notes on my 7 year old's desk. She had written things like "I can k**l you" and "you are going to jail" and frowny faces with jail bars drawn in front of them. Freaked me out!! My daughter is the sweetest, most thoughtful, and responsible little blonde moppet you can imagine, and then there was that!



I carefully asked her about them and she said drew them while she was watching a loony tunes episode. She thought my concern was hilarious. I casually left them on my husband's bedside table that night in hopes of freaking him out but he didn't notice them. I eventually showed him and he got that same look of panic that I had probably had at first. :-).

#23 A piece of toast was under my cousins bed... I just picked it up, looked at it then put it back.

#24 When I was in high school my mom snooped in my room and stole both my vibrators. We never acknowledged it.

#25 Not a parent, but I live with friends that have kids. I had recently moved in and the then 4 year old boy was a bit of a secretive klepto. things would go missing only to turn up in his room later; one such occasion was a vibrator of mine that he stole out of my room. From under my pillow. He got a talk about other peoples things.



He also stole my cell phone around midnight one time and managed to call my very recent ex and hung up on him. Ex calls back, kid hangs up cycle repeats for 30 mins (what the ex told me). I woke up the next morning with no cover on my cell and a very worried ex; I of course was totally oblivious to his midnight calls. Later that day found my cell phone cover in his room after the kid denied having taken it in the middle of the night. He did have enough sense to put my phone back on my bedside table though.



Luckily he's much better now and has for the most part stopped stealing.

#26 My Mom went to move the furniture in my room in order to paint the walls when I was about ten. She found everything tied together with odd bits of ribbon, string, and rope. I have no idea why I did this and she made me untie everything before she would start painting.



At this same time she decided to use that vacuum that washes the carpet. She found a section that just sudded up. I was to embarrassed to admit that, years ago, I had put some of her fancy shampoo into a dixie cup so that I could use it only to discover the next day that the cup had disintegrated and the shampoo had gotten over my entire dresser. I cleaned up everything I could see but forgot that carpet was absorbent.



Edit: typos (the kindle is not reddit-friendly...).

#27 Was looking for something in my son's room. Found out that he's been stashing rocks in the bottom drawer of his dresser. As in rocks he found in the garden (he's only 7). Explanation: "They're interesting". Maybe he wants to be a geologist some day.

#28 When I was a kid, I loved to cook, but wasn't allowed to use the oven when home alone. This didn't stop me, one day I was making garlic cheese biscuits (like at Red Lobster) and my mom called to tell me she was coming home. I panicked and hid them in a ziploc in my backpack. A couple weeks pass and I get grounded/royally bitched out for having "d***s" in my bag. She showed my dad, he said, "It just looks like a moldy sandwich" but she was CONVINCED they were D***S!

#29 She stole the eggs out of my fridge and proceeded to "cook" with them. Found them in her little play oven in a pot, none of them broke. That's my girl.

#30 In elementary and middle school my sister had a thing with tape. She put hundreds of strips on the underside of all our furniture. We still have no trouble finding strips if we look.

#31 My sister's cash and jewelry would go missing, along with my brother in laws watches and pocket change... They found all their missing stuff in my nieces bedside table... thing is, she was 3. this continued happening until she realized what she was doing was wrong. When something went missing they knew where it was.

#32 I am not my parents but I found about 13 pair of panties from one of my best friends younger sister between my brothers box spring and mattress. He was 17 and she was 15. I told him I would beat him within an inch of his life if I ever caught him doing something like that again.

#33 We are not religious, but we got a nativity scene as a gift we put out for Christmas.



My daughter, who turned 5 yesterday, has been taking the baby Jesus and hiding him in the 2nd drawer of her dresser under her pajamas.



This is the 3rd year this has been happening and she still does it. She has no answers or excuses.

#34 My mom once found cherries in my sisters piggy bank. My sister didn't want to share, so she decided to horde them.



Edit: she found them because there was fruit flies in my sisters bedroom. Why? Because moldy cherries.

#35 My sister and I shared a bedroom. My dad built us these beautiful beds with dresser drawers in the bottom. One day I was studying in my room with my friend and we heard a strange noise coming from my sister's bed. It was a baby mockingbird. It was all cute and scraggly and chripping...and then...its beak caught on a sock and it broke its neck right in front of us.



Another time, my mom found a bowl of dirt in our room. She asked my sister why there was a bowl of dirt in our room. "Oh no!" she cried, "my worms escaped!".

#36 Kittens. Her dolls got kicked out of their dream house so the kittens could have their own rooms.

#37 I found a bunch of boxes of tampons under my son Louie's bed once.

#38 Little tiny toy box (lego-sized) my son pissed in it, found it when I was cleaning his room. Smelled like someone had thrown rotten eggs into a pile of death. This was about twelve years ago. He's 19 now, and I still bring it up all the time.

#39 A salamander. My son it outside and brought it in. He set up a bowl and kept it in his room. He fessed up after a couple of days that he had it. I let him keep it and he had it for a year then finally he let it go. It was a good experience for us.

