So Reddit user Broken__Defraculator posted a question on the platform, inviting everyone to list the things we all do or experience but, for one reason or another, don't talk about in public.

Traveling teaches you that no matter where you go and who you meet, you will be able to relate to those people at least on some level. Certain thoughts, emotions, and habits are simply universal.

#1 When hot in bed, we don’t just throw the covers off. We stick out a single leg….except we don’t just “dangle” it outside the covers, we wrap it around the duvet and kinda clamp it back down.



No one has ever shown us how to do this. No one ever taught us to do this. No one has ever discussed this. We just all do it.

#2 Picking our noses. I mean, c'mon. Sometimes a tiny, golden morsel is stuck in just that one irritating spot where you can feel it for minutes - or hours - and there's no Kleenex in the vicinity. So up goes the finger and out comes the booger. Flick it, eat it, wipe it on your jeans. Whatever. Gotta get rid of it.

#3 Pretending not to see someone you know in public to avoid that awkward “hi” moment. We all do it, don’t lie.

#4 Picking our underwear out of our a*s crack.

#5 One weird little thing we all do but rarely talk about is replaying imaginary arguments or conversations in our heads, often coming up with the perfect comeback we wish we'd said at the time.

#6 Disgustingly brutal intrusive thoughts. The ones that would shatter your world if it happened.

#7 When a random embarrassing/cringe memory floods the mind and the best you can do is try to blurt out some incoherent words, sounds, melody to distract yourself.

#8 The things we smell sometimes. Our own farts. Our hands after scratching an itch in your pants....we all do it when we are alone. It's actually biologically ingrained in us to "like" that smell. Our brains give us a little dopamine for checking....if the smell is off we know something is wrong.

#9 When you're pooping in a public bathroom and strategically plan your exit for when it's empty so no one associates you with the smell of poop or farts you might have unleashed.

#10 Make up excuses to get out of invitations to social gatherings and other events you don't want to attend.

#11 Withessing some (random) person doing something really embarassing to themself and actively choosing/doing our best to ignore it and moving on. This is empathy.



RedeRules770:



At work once this lady bent over to grab her purse and whatnot. I happened to be facing away from her and she tooted, just a little one. She said “oh! Excuse me!” I turned around with a confused look and said “for what?” She looked SO RELIEVED and said “oh, never mind”

She’ll never know that I know.

#12 Look at other people's food as waiters bring it to their table at a restaurant.

#13 When we accidentally spit on someone when talking and all act like nothing happened.



potsgotme:



And you can still feel it on your arm and you wait til they look away so you can wipe it even though you both know they just f**king spit on you while locking eyes.

#14 Having an itch right on my palm and using my teeth to scratch it.

#15 Hearing a weird brief tone in one ear.



galloping_spider:

The aliens tuning in.



UncoolSlicedBread:

When I was little, I would pretend that it was my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.

As an adult, I prefer that it’s my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.

#16 When you are making out with a person and your teeth bang together.

#17 The little shake we do when we get under a cold cozy blanket



Such a privilege.

#18 That weird smell you get from your childhood but can never find or replicate if you wanted to. Mine reminds me of white school floors with little black dots all over.

#19 The farts that roll up your v*gina are pretty weird.

#20 The sheer joy of talking off a pair of jeans when getting home. (I guess it doesn’t apply to people who enjoy wearing jeans inside, though..).

#21 Cuddle with pillows.

#22 Wiping your a**e then looking at the paper.

#23 The gross feeling of sitting on a toilet seat after someone else warned it up.

#24 When you snap out of a daydream while you’re driving and quickly check all your mirrors as if you might catch a glimpse of a huge accident you caused. Then wonder how the hell did I drive this far and can’t remember.

#25 I feel like deja vu isn't discussed often enough. Not the "this feels like something I've been through" but legitimate "I had this exact dream and now it's happening". We all have that s**t and no one talks about it.

#26 How much middle of the night calf cramps f*****g hurt.

#27 Pulling your phone out and fake checking it to act as a cover story for turning around because you forgot something or started walking the wrong way.

#28 Knowing when someone is looking at us.

#29 We all see our nose out of both eyes in the center of our vision, but our brain has been trained to ignore it.

#30 Talking to ourselves in moments of solitude.

#31 When running or cycling and a car is behind you on the road you might think "I gotta get to this next point of the road before the car or ill die"



Idk if everyone does it but was surprised to learn how common it is :D.

#32 Before going to sleep, check how much sleep time you have.

#33 When you pick a booger or a scab or something off your body and roll it into a ball.

#34 Don't pee in the dream bathroom.

#35 Going to the bathroom to check a wet fart.....

#36 I wear adult pull ups for my periods and sometimes in place of underpants. I know a lot other women do as well for us that heavy periods. You don’t feel any blood or wetness at all and the smell is non existent. They are kinda expensive which is the only downfall.

#37 Weeing in the shower.

#38 Smelling your own underpants.

#39 Anyone else having entire conversations with themselves? Like, full on talking at the 2nd person, like you're talking with someone else and trying to explain something? Sometimes even out loud (but in whispers so you don't look like your insane. Then you realize you're whispering to yourself and you look even more insane). Or am I just really lonely?



Even weirder, for me it happens in another language. I'm not English native, but I start talking with myself and arguing in english.



Also, do you guys/girls move when you're talking? On the phone, for example. I can't stand still. I'm literally walking circles around my own room. Sooner or later I'm gonna start digging out trenches like some Looney tunes cartoon. This also happens when talking by myself. It's like moving my body allows me to think and explain better.

#40 See what food other people have in their cart at the grocery store.

#41 When some of us yawn, water/spit squirts out. Nobody wants to talk about it, but there are those among us who do it.



TIL this is called "gleeking" and some of you can do it at will!

#42 Men, when you’re just chillin your hand is in them pants. Yet it’s nothing sexual.

#43 Not being bothered by the smell of your own farts.

#44 When you’re imagining something and the thing you’re imagining keeps doing something you don’t want to do and you can’t control it (i.e i’m imagining a game of pool and all the balls keep flying off the table without being touched).

#45 Slowly closing the fridge door to see when the lights turn off.

#46 Putting the last chunk of deodorant back on after it falls on the floor.

#47 When you poop and sometimes the backsplash goes right up your bum.

#48 Finally loosening that bit of food stuck in our teeth and either getting sweet revenge by biting down on it and swallowing it or getting it loose and awkwardly rooting around in our mouth until the frustrating realization hits that we already swallowed it and there will be no vengeance.

#49 When you pull out a nosehair and it feels like you can breath through it like you never could before.

#50 Trying to catch your reflection in a window as you walk past to see if your hair is ok.

#51 Testing if your voice still works after not speaking for a prolonged time...

#52 Look at the tissue after blowing our nose.

#53 The little shiver you get when you pee..

#54 I think it's a women thing, but that one stitch or more like a little electric shock that you can get in yout b******e. For me, just on period but it's always a little stroke to the whole body.

#55 Pee shyness. Sometimes if someone is talking to me i’ll be standing at the urinal for a solid minute before i can start a stream.

#56 Well I think its so weird if you just say goodbye and then walk in the same direction.

#57 That weird little tingle in the back of your jaw when taking the first sip of a drink/first bite of something tart. Doesn't hurt, just kinda... buzzes for a bit, I guess. I mostly get it eating dried cranberries or the first sip of a can of lemonade.

#58 Imagining what people look like naked.

#59 That violent shaking and blinding sensation you get ocassionally when standing up too rapidly.

#60 That leg wobble when your balls stick to your leg on a hot day while wearing boxers.

#61 When your relaxed hand makes contact with the barber's/dentist's body. If you flinch, then they'll know.

#62 Sneezing and having snot hang out of your nose afterwards that you have to quickly wipe away and hope no one saw.

#63 How we wipe either sitting down or standing up.

#64 When you're playing a videogame and you can't understand the other person cause of their mic, and you either keep asking "what did you say?" or just say "ye" and hope it made sense.

#65 The secret thrill of being the first person to use a new jar of peanut butter, and sliding in the butter knife with grace and care to carve out a perfectly-formed morsel of legumic joy.