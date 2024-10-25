ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling teaches you that no matter where you go and who you meet, you will be able to relate to those people at least on some level. Certain thoughts, emotions, and habits are simply universal.

So Reddit user Broken__Defraculator posted a question on the platform, inviting everyone to list the things we all do or experience but, for one reason or another, don't talk about in public.

#1

When hot in bed, we don’t just throw the covers off. We stick out a single leg….except we don’t just “dangle” it outside the covers, we wrap it around the duvet and kinda clamp it back down.

No one has ever shown us how to do this. No one ever taught us to do this. No one has ever discussed this. We just all do it.

The_fury_2000 Report

#2

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Picking our noses. I mean, c'mon. Sometimes a tiny, golden morsel is stuck in just that one irritating spot where you can feel it for minutes - or hours - and there's no Kleenex in the vicinity. So up goes the finger and out comes the booger. Flick it, eat it, wipe it on your jeans. Whatever. Gotta get rid of it.

Graphite-and-Glitter , Yan Krukau Report

#3

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Pretending not to see someone you know in public to avoid that awkward “hi” moment. We all do it, don’t lie.

MistressOfArousal , Ralph Chang Report

#4

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Picking our underwear out of our a*s crack.

shavemejesus , Anastasia Report

#5

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About One weird little thing we all do but rarely talk about is replaying imaginary arguments or conversations in our heads, often coming up with the perfect comeback we wish we'd said at the time.

PonyPornThrowaway478 , Miriam Alonso Report

rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Esprit d'scalier (or something like this), like a reverse deja vu, where you think of a perfect answer when you're on the stairs on your way out.

#6

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Disgustingly brutal intrusive thoughts. The ones that would shatter your world if it happened.

Fatchance82 , Ron Lach Report

rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a sort of mental training, and being disgusted means you passed. If they keep intruding too much for it to become a bother, we can seek help and it gets better.

#7

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About When a random embarrassing/cringe memory floods the mind and the best you can do is try to blurt out some incoherent words, sounds, melody to distract yourself.

C_jk , Andrea Piacquadio Report

jjdubsw avatar
jjdubs W
jjdubs W
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self acceptance/acceptance of being human goes a long way. I don't think everyone beats themselves up forever. I hope you interrupt the cycle.

#8

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About The things we smell sometimes. Our own farts. Our hands after scratching an itch in your pants....we all do it when we are alone. It's actually biologically ingrained in us to "like" that smell. Our brains give us a little dopamine for checking....if the smell is off we know something is wrong.

To_Fight_The_Night , Mint_Images Report

#9

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About When you're pooping in a public bathroom and strategically plan your exit for when it's empty so no one associates you with the smell of poop or farts you might have unleashed.

agent-assbutt , RDNE Stock project Report

#10

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Make up excuses to get out of invitations to social gatherings and other events you don't want to attend.

Wild_Offer8678 , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

#11

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Withessing some (random) person doing something really embarassing to themself and actively choosing/doing our best to ignore it and moving on. This is empathy.

RedeRules770:

At work once this lady bent over to grab her purse and whatnot. I happened to be facing away from her and she tooted, just a little one. She said “oh! Excuse me!” I turned around with a confused look and said “for what?” She looked SO RELIEVED and said “oh, never mind”
She’ll never know that I know.

rci_ancilla , Kaique Rocha Report

#12

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Look at other people's food as waiters bring it to their table at a restaurant.

felcher_650 , Luis C. Tavera Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Often, that influences what I order. And I am not ashamed.

#13

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About When we accidentally spit on someone when talking and all act like nothing happened.

potsgotme:

And you can still feel it on your arm and you wait til they look away so you can wipe it even though you both know they just f**king spit on you while locking eyes.

MaggiePuffxoxo , Ketut Subiyanto Report

ralucaneacsu avatar
Raluca Neacsu
Raluca Neacsu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that... never happened to me. either im really lucky or i never noticed.

#14

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Having an itch right on my palm and using my teeth to scratch it.

logged1n , Tiana Report

waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason scratching with the other hand just doesn't help

#15

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Hearing a weird brief tone in one ear.

galloping_spider:
The aliens tuning in.

UncoolSlicedBread:
When I was little, I would pretend that it was my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.
As an adult, I prefer that it’s my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.

raginghappy , Mark Paton Report

cynthiavee avatar
CJ Vee
CJ Vee
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tinnitus. When I was a kid someone told me a superstition: that meant someone was talking about you.

#16

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About When you are making out with a person and your teeth bang together.

destro23 , Gustavo Fring Report

#17

The little shake we do when we get under a cold cozy blanket

Such a privilege.

eccentriccity Report

#18

That weird smell you get from your childhood but can never find or replicate if you wanted to. Mine reminds me of white school floors with little black dots all over.

Electrical_Ad9727 Report

#19

The farts that roll up your v*gina are pretty weird.

giggells Report

clareg544 avatar
Mama Clare
Mama Clare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless it gets stuck there and you have to do the hip movements to release it

#20

The sheer joy of talking off a pair of jeans when getting home. (I guess it doesn’t apply to people who enjoy wearing jeans inside, though..).

lolbemad Report

#21

Cuddle with pillows.

Upstairs_Work3013 Report

#22

Wiping your a**e then looking at the paper.

Popular_Upstairs_777 Report

#23

The gross feeling of sitting on a toilet seat after someone else warned it up.

adams_burner_account Report

#24

When you snap out of a daydream while you’re driving and quickly check all your mirrors as if you might catch a glimpse of a huge accident you caused. Then wonder how the hell did I drive this far and can’t remember.

TheDrKirk Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum literally had a TGA event when she was driving to a meeting. She drove there, apparently gave a speech, listened to the comments and it was only afterwards in the kitchen that she realised she had no idea how she got there, or who anyone was. Scary stuff. It was a route she had driven so often that it must have just been autopilot that got her there.

#25

I feel like deja vu isn't discussed often enough. Not the "this feels like something I've been through" but legitimate "I had this exact dream and now it's happening". We all have that s**t and no one talks about it.

metatron121 Report

#26

How much middle of the night calf cramps f*****g hurt.

Captain_Comic Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hate this and sadly it happens all too often despite the supplements I take.

#27

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Pulling your phone out and fake checking it to act as a cover story for turning around because you forgot something or started walking the wrong way.

Genic , LinkedIn Sales Navigator Report

#28

Knowing when someone is looking at us.

pcanelos Report

#29

We all see our nose out of both eyes in the center of our vision, but our brain has been trained to ignore it.

__flatline__ Report

modevonport avatar
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣 So true. I'm chuffed that i cannot see my massive snozzer lol

#30

Talking to ourselves in moments of solitude.

EmpressLexi Report

#31

When running or cycling and a car is behind you on the road you might think "I gotta get to this next point of the road before the car or ill die"

Idk if everyone does it but was surprised to learn how common it is :D.

insaiyan17 Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do something similar when doing housework using music as the pointer. I hate housework but do like the results.

#32

Before going to sleep, check how much sleep time you have.

AccurateTea7059 Report

#33

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About When you pick a booger or a scab or something off your body and roll it into a ball.

JacktheJacker92 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#34

Don't pee in the dream bathroom.

techturnip Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha. I must have been about 5 and living in Uganda. The soil is often red. Dreaming I knew I wanted to wee but was engrossed in climbing this big red mountain. Decided to wait until I reached the top. Summit reached and there it was. A beautiful gleaming white porcelain loo. You can guess the rest! Never forgot that dream and I'm now 72.

#35

Going to the bathroom to check a wet fart.....

One_Indication6395 Report

#36

I wear adult pull ups for my periods and sometimes in place of underpants. I know a lot other women do as well for us that heavy periods. You don’t feel any blood or wetness at all and the smell is non existent. They are kinda expensive which is the only downfall.

LyricWasHere Report

jjdubsw avatar
jjdubs W
jjdubs W
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do make reusable period underwear. That said, you may have a problem that should be evaluated if your period is this heavy.

#37

Weeing in the shower.

macky018195 Report

#38

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Smelling your own underpants.

MasterOogway9000 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

sandeepdusanjh avatar
Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this one just a male thing? Can't say I've ever been tempted to

#39

Anyone else having entire conversations with themselves? Like, full on talking at the 2nd person, like you're talking with someone else and trying to explain something? Sometimes even out loud (but in whispers so you don't look like your insane. Then you realize you're whispering to yourself and you look even more insane). Or am I just really lonely?

Even weirder, for me it happens in another language. I'm not English native, but I start talking with myself and arguing in english.

Also, do you guys/girls move when you're talking? On the phone, for example. I can't stand still. I'm literally walking circles around my own room. Sooner or later I'm gonna start digging out trenches like some Looney tunes cartoon. This also happens when talking by myself. It's like moving my body allows me to think and explain better.

InteractionIll5071 Report

#40

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About See what food other people have in their cart at the grocery store.

Existence_No_You , Gustavo Fring Report

#41

When some of us yawn, water/spit squirts out. Nobody wants to talk about it, but there are those among us who do it.

TIL this is called "gleeking" and some of you can do it at will!

cgtdream Report

#42

Men, when you’re just chillin your hand is in them pants. Yet it’s nothing sexual.

UncomfyPidgeon18 Report

#43

66 Things Basically Everyone Does But Never, Ever Talks About Not being bothered by the smell of your own farts.

Gunz1995 , Evie Martinez Report

#44

When you’re imagining something and the thing you’re imagining keeps doing something you don’t want to do and you can’t control it (i.e i’m imagining a game of pool and all the balls keep flying off the table without being touched).

sherrifwoody Report

#45

Slowly closing the fridge door to see when the lights turn off.

aHunterMustHuntt Report

#46

Putting the last chunk of deodorant back on after it falls on the floor.

bluebearthree Report

#47

When you poop and sometimes the backsplash goes right up your bum.

jhawkman02 Report

#48

Finally loosening that bit of food stuck in our teeth and either getting sweet revenge by biting down on it and swallowing it or getting it loose and awkwardly rooting around in our mouth until the frustrating realization hits that we already swallowed it and there will be no vengeance.

pantheonslayer Report

#49

When you pull out a nosehair and it feels like you can breath through it like you never could before.

lllopqolll Report

#50

Trying to catch your reflection in a window as you walk past to see if your hair is ok.

roxie_road Report

#51

Testing if your voice still works after not speaking for a prolonged time...

c0m0d0re Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worse is _not_ testing your voice first, then three days after you last spoke to someone you find that you've momentarily lost the ability to make a coherent sound.

#52

Look at the tissue after blowing our nose.

Jtotheb13 Report

chris_116 avatar
nottheactualphoto
nottheactualphoto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a different manifestation of the "German toilet inspection shelf."

#53

The little shiver you get when you pee..

Bizzlebanger Report

sandeepdusanjh avatar
Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesss! Me and my daughter seem to both have it but everyone else thinks I'm weird. We shiver when we need a wee

#54

I think it's a women thing, but that one stitch or more like a little electric shock that you can get in yout b******e. For me, just on period but it's always a little stroke to the whole body.

Bademeisterin1998 Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel so good to read that other women have this too!! I love Bored Panda for this.

#55

Pee shyness. Sometimes if someone is talking to me i’ll be standing at the urinal for a solid minute before i can start a stream.

nszajk Report

#56

Well I think its so weird if you just say goodbye and then walk in the same direction.

Icy-Library-1828 Report

#57

That weird little tingle in the back of your jaw when taking the first sip of a drink/first bite of something tart. Doesn't hurt, just kinda... buzzes for a bit, I guess. I mostly get it eating dried cranberries or the first sip of a can of lemonade.

Deepoceanice Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love having half a grapefruit in the morning and that slap round the face it gives me! No better way to start the day!

#58

Imagining what people look like naked.

wheat51 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I've ever done this because I couldn't care less. Sometimes I'm surprised if I see someone I know in the sauna (naked, because Germany) and they have a tattoo I didn't know they had. That's it.

#59

That violent shaking and blinding sensation you get ocassionally when standing up too rapidly.

Beowulfs_descendant Report

#60

That leg wobble when your balls stick to your leg on a hot day while wearing boxers.

tpt75 Report

#61

When your relaxed hand makes contact with the barber's/dentist's body. If you flinch, then they'll know.

Ok-Fly7554 Report

#62

Sneezing and having snot hang out of your nose afterwards that you have to quickly wipe away and hope no one saw.

inmtygmwisysgdd Report

#63

How we wipe either sitting down or standing up.

TestingAsianWaters Report

#64

When you're playing a videogame and you can't understand the other person cause of their mic, and you either keep asking "what did you say?" or just say "ye" and hope it made sense.

SparkLabReal Report

#65

The secret thrill of being the first person to use a new jar of peanut butter, and sliding in the butter knife with grace and care to carve out a perfectly-formed morsel of legumic joy.

Glade_Runner Report

#66

We rub our feet together randomly, still have no idea why.

SelTheDon Report

sandeepdusanjh avatar
Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband does this, the foot shuffling noise drives me crazy!

