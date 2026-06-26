But what about gourmet dog biscuit decorator? Cheese buyer? Christmas specialist? Those are actual job titles held by actual people who shared them in Reddit threads asking users about the weirdest careers they’ve ever had. And there were a lot more where those came from. Scroll down to read them.

At some point, we all have to figure out what we want to do for a living . And while there’s no shortage of options, most of us end up picking something pretty standard. Law, medicine , teaching, customer service, finance, marketing, or maybe something in IT.

#1 I make the clothes dirty for TV shows. I also do the ripping, dyeing, painting, airbrushing, etc.



I had a very sewing-heavy education in theatre costuming but found I'm a lot better at destroying clothes than making them.

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#2 I decorate gourmet dog biscuits for a company that ships to pet stores all over Canada and the U.S. We have a ton of designs so every time I work (I’m only part time because I’m in school for nursing) I’m usually doing something different and most are pretty intricate so I have fun with them. I got into it because I was a cake/cookie decorator for 8ish years and saw the ad for the job on Indeed and figured I’d be good at it and here I am 7 months later.

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#3 I‘m a forensic pathologist - I do postmortem examinations.



I honestly don’t have a long, inspirational story about wanting to become a doctor to save mankind, or a pathologist to fight crime.



I idolized Dana Scully and here we are.

#4 I inspect/service lifeboats and their launching appliances. Yes the little orange boats on the side of cruise ships, oil rigs, tanker ships etc. I travel the world jumping ship.

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#5 Maybe it's not weird, but I don't think people think about it often...I clean and sterilize operating room instruments. There's like 100 steps in between using an instrument in surgery and it ending up sterile again.





I needed a job after moving back to the area and my degree isn't particularly helpful with that. It pays 7-8 dollars more an hour than I was making doing something with my degree.

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#6 I am the nonfiction print selector for a bunch of public libraries. Basically I buy books all day for different systems. I’m not sure if it’s really that weird but people don’t seem to think about where the books (and other items) in their library actually come from.



My mom actually sent me their ad from Indeed when the company was looking to hire in a different department. I have my Library Tech diploma and was promoted to the current position after the original person quit.

#7 I'm a mortician. Took a class on Funeral Directing on a whim and just loved it, so here I am.

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#8 Online paralegal. It’s not weird per se, but people always think I work at a law firm with a traditional 9-5 schedule, but actually I work from home, work with multiple lawyers from across the country, and have flexible hours. And I love the freedom of it while pursuing a career.

#9 I work for a non profit that is in charge of regulating the *entire* poultry industry in my state. I am one of 2 people who is in charge of 700+ farmers across the state. It’s wild. I’m testing/auditing farms (which includes eggs, chickens, turkeys, other “poultry” birds like quail and pheasants) to make sure what you buy from the grocery store or when you eat at a restaurant, etc, is safe to eat. I ended up here purely on accident - I come from a horse pre-vet background, needed a new job, applied for it over the summer and here I am! I always have stories!

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#10 I teach stained glass, glass blowing, and mosaics to teens and adults. I love it! I didn’t love doing it full time, so I went and got myself a “day” job and do this as well.

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#11 I’ve posted this a few times in similar threads, but nuclear reactor operator! (Not anymore. I’m going back to school for a masters)



My whole job was watching some water boil, making sure other water didn’t, keeping atoms splitting, and steam turbines turning. I toured a research reactor right before college and was hooked on learning about the unknown, invisible stuff that scared people.

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#12 I do pond and lake management. I got an advanced degree in marine biology but then moved to a place nowhere near an ocean. I still love it though. I have a lot of freedom and work outdoors most of the time.

#13 In rural areas its not that strange but I am a beekeeper. I started out working for a bee farmer in the area then I started taking care of my own bees. Career is kindve on hold for now though as I became a mom for the first time in April. I will pick it back up again when my child is a little older.



My story is that I was in college and I needed a summer job. My dad got in touch with a beekeeper and asked if I was interested in that and I said sure, why not. I had no idea I would fall in love with it the way that I did.

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#14 I used to be a product manager for Valentines Day cards. I would brief cards into Designers for “husbands who don’t like their wife but don’t want an argument for not getting them a card”, or “for a child’s first crush”, or “peonies are in this year, we need a geometric peony with a basic message because you want to keep us causal but feel like you need to get something”. Getting judged for buying cards I like for research purposes because one is for “my husband” and another for “my girlfriend”. Once I spent a month writing down everything that made me go “aww” or smile to get ideas for future cards. Probably the happiest I’d ever been while doing it - I had to really focus on what made me happy and why.



I had a marketing job before that and just applied on the off chance as it’s a niche area in marketing and it sounded interesting.

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#15 I am a cheese buyer for a regional grocery store. I pick out which fancy cheeses, olives, crackers and other accompaniments for all of our stores. I go to food shows, meet with vendors and sales reps to find new and trending items.

I got the job because I have been with the company for a while, can merchandise product, can give a sales rep a firm no and love to travel.

The suck part is trying to get people excited about new products. The team usually just wants to sell what they have always sold because it’s easy. The customers want to see different and exciting products while keeping their old standbys.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 I'm an independent illustrator and shop owner. Basically I draw whatever want, when I want, turn those illustrations into products, and sell them online. I don't do freelance or commissions either which is liberating AF.



I previously worked as a product packaging designer in an office setting, but ended up rage quitting. After a few interviews I realized that I was going to be miserable as long as I had a boss, so I started working for myself.

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#17 Not right now but in High school I used to guard a guy's little weed farm. Hung out with his two dogs, got to read a lot, good gig.

#18 I’m an esports coach. Starting volunteering in the field eight years ago, worked my way up in the collegiate space, almost left the field altogether after a lay-off and got pulled back in!

#19 I'm a sergeant in a small urban law enforcement agency and I run the mounted unit (9 officers, 6 horses). I've been riding and caring for horses all my life and had a vague interest in law enforcement and this opportunity came around 23 years ago and I took it. Mostly I care for and manage the three stables where we keep our horses and teach and train new officers. Much of it is purchasing paperwork and the like and only occasionally do I find myself performing actual law enforcement duties. Suits me to a T!

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#20 I'm an audiobook proofreader. I listen to audiobooks and read along with the text and find any material errors. It's a job no one has ever heard of or at least doesn't think of. I always feel a little silly telling people what I do because it's unusual.



I read 2-3 books a week (400-700 pages) of every genre and topic, fiction and nonfiction. I work from home. I freelance so no benefits, but I have a flexible schedule and can work early AM and at night, and have my days to enjoy. One downside is due to the nature of the work (it requires extreme concentration), I can only work about 4 hours a day (I'd compare the level of concentration to taking the SAT-I am mentally and physically drained after about 4 hours). Due to this I tend to work 7 days a week. In fact, this whole year I've only taken about 5 days off. Not bragging, I really wish it wasn't that way.



I've been doing this job for 3 years (working on my 200th book now) and I got into it through a friend who does the same and hooked me up with some publisher contacts. Prior to that I was a hedge fund analyst for 7 years. I have a degree in Economics and an MBA which I'm not using.

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#21 During the holiday season I work on a reindeer farm.

#22 I'm an architecture historian. Most people I admit that to (outside of my industry) have no idea what that means or that it could be a full-time, well-paying job.

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#23 I own a restaurant delivery service in Thailand. I started it because I was lazy and wanted to order food from places that didn’t deliver. I will go to great lengths to acquire food, apparently.

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#24 I work as a Dragon Trainer in a fantasy theme park. I also make a lot of the props, help write the story, and manage the actors. I've been acting for most of my life so when I saw the audition call I thought it might be a nice day job. It's turned into much more.

#25 I make people unconscious and/or blunt their physiological response to pain so others can implant, remove, or fix things in their bodies. I am an anesthesia provider. Love my job most days. Cesarean sections are my favorite cases- never gets old helping a new life come into this world and witnessing the families meet their newborn for the very first time.

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#26 Orthotic/prosthetic technician. Probably not a weird job, but certainly not a common job. I make prosthetic limbs and foot orthotics ("inserts," if you will). I got the job because my grandfather is a patient at a clinic he goes to and he heard they were hiring. I knew nothing about the job but applied anyway.

#27 I was a "Christmas Specialist". I fixed and prepared holiday lights for professional Christmas light installers. The owner of the company asked me if I was afraid of heights, intending for me to be an installer. Ended up in the light prep room for four seasons, ran it for three of those.

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#28 Not weird, per se, but definitely unique. I create custom architectural glass for people's homes. All of our work is custom moulded in design and can have ornate scenes (often ocean-themed) impressed within the glass. It's a lost art and something I'm really proud to be able to create.





It was a case of having the right combination of timing, being connected, and having the skill set that allowed me to transition into this as a career. I don't take it for granted for a single second.

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#29 I am a biologist at an aquarium! I work with penguins, and it's definitely weird. My friends at 9-5 jobs wear heels and nice clothes, but I come home with poop on my clothes, feathers in my hair, and fish scales stuck to my arms. I ALWAYS smell like fish and can't go anywhere directly after work unless I go home and shower first. My boyfriend likes to play the game "human or animal?" when I talk about work, because Nick, Jack and Diane could be penguins or they could be coworkers I went out to lunch with, it's a fun guessing game haha.

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#30 I'm an informal educator at a children's museum and Seaworld.

I wanted a change from the monotony of formal education and when I moved looked into jobs at SW for just something fun and realized they had an education department. Also learned that most museums and aza aquariums/zoos have education departments.

Not necessarily weird, but it is out of the normal.

#31 I worked for a “weird” industry/company. My company works in the high-end car lease industry. The car has to be worth at least $50k. Ferrari’s, Lamborghini’s, Bugatti’s, you name it. Only about four companies in the US do it, aside from financial companies directly tied to the car marque (ex Ferrari Financial). Leases last about 3-5 years. Cars old and new.



I ended up there because of a hiring company approached me, I interviewed for it, and been there since. Difficult to describe to friends, no one really grasps it immediately. And no, most employees don’t own high end cars. I drive a Kia.

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#32 Is reselling used designer clothes weird? I used to thrift to resell. When I was younger, there was a minor stigma with thrift shopping but nowadays even teens in school are doing it for extra cash.....

#33 I'm a summer camp director! Most people think it's weird that it's a year round gig.

#34 I don't think it's all that weird, but every time people ask what I do they say something like: "oh I never thought of that being a job someone could do, but it makes sense I see why it's necessary"



Anyway, I do quality control for a baking mix company. We do bulk for large companies, so think about your Pillsbury cake mix, but in 50 pound bags for some of your favorite companies.



I pick up samples of dry mix, bake them according to instructions, do some science to all of it, then send it on its way if it's good or reject it if it's not.



As for how I got into it? I started my career as a regular baker, ended up fired from a couple of those jobs (thanks, ADHD). Then I found this on Indeed, and it's been more my speed (plus with medication now).

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#35 not weird but people always find this cool. I’m a

Virtual Assistant. Basically, I have my own business and I handle the administrative aspects for small companies... I work from home or wherever I want. I specialize in events. So my clients are wedding planners, photographers, florists. I handle inbox management, venue research, scheduling, software management, etc.

#36 I work at a rock climbing gym. I was their Youth Program Director for 6 years, and just recently transitioned to Event and Outreach Director.



The job itself is not so weird, but many people find that a full time (mainly office) job at a rock climbing gym off the beaten path.

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#37 I work in a wound clinic. I assist providers with debriding wounds, sending toes to pathology, wrapping legs in compression dressings, applying wound vacuum therapy, and managing ostomies.



I started my career as an oncology nurse then moved around, mostly working on cardiology units. I felt bored or burned out at most jobs. But I always had mad respect and a bit of jealousy for the wound care nurses. They were VIP in my book. Then my senior manager (who was interim management for the wound care team) told me they were hiring. So I jumped on it, and here I am.



I love it. I feel like I'm in the true spirit and grit of nursing. I see and smell awful things.

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#38 I work in a brain bank. My graduate program led me to do a thesis there and they offered me a part time job on top of my research. Everyone there is super normal it's actually the least dysfunctional workplace I have ever been apart of. By night I work as a cocktail waitress/bottle girl and host for a lounge/night club so a pretty eclectic point in my life.

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#39 Not sure if weird, but maybe a job people don't think of. I'm a welfare fraud investigator for social services. Investigate reports of fraud and set up claims for any overpayments. Lots of paperwork.

#40 You ever get a piece of mail that has a car key taped to it? That’s what I do. I do piece work at a junk mail factory. That includes folding, collating, taping.. other stuff too. I started working there because they hired me after an embarrassingly long gap of unemployment. (Got sick, almost died, got inspired to go to school, failed out of school, went into a really *really* bad depression, had an unexpected surprise baby, and now am trying to get myself together. For her.) It’s not a great job, but it buys diapers, and it’s a line on my resumé.

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#41 I’m a percussionist! I hit things and teach others how to hit things for a living.



I started in high school for fun, got better, liked it and just kinda kept doing it. And now here I am.

#42 I set gas prices for gas stations (and I feel so so sorry sometimes). I guess that's weird - especially since I want an electric car. It wasn't my dream job - I was laid off from my old job in the company - but I love my team and the work is actually fascinating.

#43 My mom does! She works at a pet crematorium that offers memorial items like clay pawprints and urns. She puts the vinyl names on each pawprint and fills in the toe beans with colour, and she does all the custom orders. People send in a picture of their pet and she'll paint the pawprint to look like it's fur. She's been there for 5 years now!



She's an artist by trade, locally famous I suppose, was very well known at the time in the art scene here. Someone had basically just shown up at her studio and asked if that's something she could do, im not sure how they knew to ask her.

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#44 I'm a music therapist. I work mainly with young people who are incarcerated, have mental health issues, or have developmental differences. My job is to encourage them to make or participate in music in many different ways, in order to work on NON-musical goals, like social skills, trauma recovery/self-regulation, alleviating depression, spirituality, physical goals, the list is endless...



There are also plenty of music therapists who work with other types of people eg. seniors in long term care, adults, premature babies in NICU etc...

#45 In graduate school now to be an objects conservator, specializing in archaeological and cultural materials. It’s a basically a mix of studio art, history, science (esp. chemistry), community engagement, and anthropology. It’s a really interdisciplinary field and takes a lot of different training in a multitude of fields.



Conservators work with museums, archaeological sites, indigenous communities, scientists, and sometimes even anti-crime units (to help prevent smuggling, forgeries, etc...) to help conserve, understand, and protect cultural heritage.



Did a lot of searching/ exploring/ trying different careers before I even heard about this field, and then more years of pre-grad program training (I came from an art background, and had to catch up on science), but think it’s the coolest work imaginable.

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#46 It's not weird to me but I always get asked if it's weird. I remove unwanted pubic hair with sugar wax . I own a spa and we specialize in sugar waxing. I do a lot of the Brazilians and train newer estheticians. I never thought I would get into Brazilian sugaring but once I opened up my spa and had had a couple of sketch experiences at other waxing studios I realized I wanted to provide an awesome safe experience for ladies that want remove hair. So I did a bunch of training and am now known as one of the best sugarists in my area.

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#47 Underground Explosives Operator (Charge-Up) - I work in an underground mine and prepare areas for detonation by charging them with explosives setting a timing sequence and setting it all up to go BOOM! Pretty hard manual job actually.



I'm a mining engineer and this is just a stepping stone for my career to gain experience of what the miners actually do, but I'm really enjoying this job.

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#48 I went from being a chemist analyzing heavy metal pollution in the environment to disaster management. Believe it or not, diaster management pays more. My current job now is to review FEMA reimbursement projects within my state and make sure they're compliant. I ended up getting the job because I knew someone. It was a huge career shift ,but I honestly really enjoy it.

#49 I listen to, and then type a synopsis for phone calls that are tapped by the Police. I literally just applied for the job through and online ad.

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#50 This summer I worked for a startup that managed properties and apartments and put them on Air BnB for the owners. There were some really fancy properties, like some XVI century houses. I basically went there, made sure everything was ok and waited for the guests.

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#51 My family used to own a bait and tackle store and I loved it. It made me feel like a kid again "playing" with worms, crickets, & minnows all day long.

#52 My great aunt was a "Honey Pot" for the FBI. She dated mob members and their associates, got them drunk and gathered information. She had to stop when she got married.

#53 As a kid I worked as a “taste tester.” It was called innovation research for ConAgra foods (they make kids cuisines, slim Jim’s, peanut butter, etc). It was this big white marble room, super modern, with white tall chairs. There were dividers between each chair, a computer, and directly in front of you was a slide up window. All white. The chef would put your food in the window when it was prepared. They don’t talk to you just put it in front of you, shut the window, and the room is completely silent. You would take a survey on the computer rate the food, and they paid in visa gift cards. Occasionally there were group test studies in a different room. I remember one time they were trying to sell pizza for kids that didn’t need to be heated up. It was croutons, pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese. Surprisingly good lol but that one didn’t work.

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#54 I'm an aesthetician and I focus on lash extensions. I only call it weird because my husband just can't get over that I put individual lashes on each lash. Super time consuming but it's like a puzzle I have a set amount of time to finish and I am a very detail oriented person.

#55 My current job is super normal but in high school I was the merch girl for Extreme Midget Wrestling.

#56 I used to be a field engineer at an oilfield services company! Don’t spend as much time in the field anymore but people love asking me what it’s like on rigs.

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#57 I’m a manufacturer’s rep for a global plumbing company. I speak to wholesalers, plumbers and homeowners. I trouble shoot product, parts and repairs. I upsell and maintain company standards for my territory. Started this career after 20 years in banking. Love the uniqueness and challenge every day brings.

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#58 I repair tools. Large factories have a lot of handheld tools(mostly nut runners in this case). I tear these down and repair them. I also deal with calibration, but I feel like that's a less weird part of the job.

#59 I’m an avian field technician. I go out into nature and catch songbirds for a lab. I just think they’re neat.