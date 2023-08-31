182Kviews
50 Memes For Those Who Like The Weird And Unhinged
Random chance, human creativity, or just a camera at the right place, at the right time all contribute to collections of weird, unusual, or just plain strange images one can find all over the internet.
The “Weird Meme” Facebook page is a repository of images that potentially raise more questions than they answer. Funny memes, possibly cursed images, and just outlandish vibes all feature here, so get comfortable, warm your scrolling finger up, and make sure you upvote the weirdest contributions. Comment your thoughts below as well.
So by that logic, they were possessed for nine months? 🤔
Do the rest of you find it difficult to not call him Shia The Beef? Or is it just me?
Sitting at a very impressive 2.1 million users, the “Weird Meme” Facebook page describes itself simply as “a wholesome group for weirdness.” While the images are unusual, they aim to still be entertaining and to pique your curiosity, not leave you feeling “cursed,” which is a completely separate subgenre of content from what is being presented here.
“Weird” is, like so many things, in the eye of the beholder, but one might be hard-pressed to scroll through the images listed here and easily label them as commonplace. If these pics accurately and effectively describe your everyday life, feel free to get in contact with us so we can interview you. Regardless, it doesn’t hurt to have something a little out of the ordinary to spice up one’s life.
I'm 41 and already have two. (okay okay only one is a void, the other is a tux, but STILL.) Currently looking for applicants to add to my collection XD
The amount of different kinds of internet content tends to outstrip our ability to describe it. We already have the aforementioned “cursed” images, as well as its more positive cousin, the “blessed” image, but did you know that there is a holy/unholy amalgamation, the “blursed” image? These are, in theory, pictures that make you feel multiple things at the same time, hence the combination name.
Hold on to your innocence little one. One day they will make you stand up straight and the next thing you know your in a boring 9 to 5 and your only hobby is timing your crying to fit between your work and sleep time
As dramatic as these terms may sound, there is a real scientific link between certain stimuli in an image and a physiological reaction. Scientists believe that seeing something unexpected or weird triggers a part of the brain to warn us about imminent danger. Like Spiderman’s spidey sense, this creates goosebumps, so if you are scrolling through and feeling uneasy, don’t fret, your brain is just doing its best to protect you.
My boyfriend has me in his phone as my normal first name (Crystal) but the photo he used is one of me after a massive crying session XDDDD He says I look vulnerable and cute.... I think I look swollen and mucusy XD
When a hair touches you in a public pool. When the shower starts to clog and the water starts rising. These are all new features in hell
Ghoti is an animal with gills and scales that lives in the water.
My first (edited: not fist) date in my very first own flat went as follows: 1. Made a fine soup and invited a lady. 2. Greeted the lady and led her to the table. 3. Realized that I had only ONE spoon. 4. Had a very romantic One-Spoon-For-Two-Dinner and an overall nice evening. ;)
tbf: if you pay the same amount as the couple above you propably also won't sit in economy class
I have other suitors, as well. They're collectively known as "household chores" 😥
Yes, but education gives you the start. Experience gives you the true knowledge and skills. That's why I am puzzled why there are companies that want 10+ years of experience in a field that you just graduated from. Bunch of uneducated morons I guess...
A pickup line that works only if the other person doesn't have raisnis but do have dates? Interesting...
I'm sorry little one...
Confession. I have never played Uno, I do not understand this.
Note: this post originally had 94 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Is it just me, or has BP stopped placing the link to the rest of the listicles after they are shortened? I'm using the website, not the app, so please let me know if there's a difference in that regard.
I was literally here to say "Hey BP, where has the 'show more' link gone?"
These Temu adds are getting out of control... o-0
Somebody at work looked for something on Temu on our service desk computer. Now whenever we open Google we see...very unprofessional things for sale.Load More Replies...
I read an article in my newspaper on Saturday. Please do not buy from them, however tempting.
One of their other companies got shut down for illegal stuff
