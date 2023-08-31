ADVERTISEMENT

Random chance, human creativity, or just a camera at the right place, at the right time all contribute to collections of weird, unusual, or just plain strange images one can find all over the internet.

The “Weird Meme” Facebook page is a repository of images that potentially raise more questions than they answer. Funny memes, possibly cursed images, and just outlandish vibes all feature here, so get comfortable, warm your scrolling finger up, and make sure you upvote the weirdest contributions. Comment your thoughts below as well. 

More info: Facebook

#1

407 points
#2

389 points
#3

388 points
nathbp2
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
6 months ago

Do the rest of you find it difficult to not call him Shia The Beef? Or is it just me?

69 points
Sitting at a very impressive 2.1 million users, the “Weird Meme” Facebook page describes itself simply as “a wholesome group for weirdness.” While the images are unusual, they aim to still be entertaining and to pique your curiosity, not leave you feeling “cursed,” which is a completely separate subgenre of content from what is being presented here. 

“Weird” is, like so many things, in the eye of the beholder, but one might be hard-pressed to scroll through the images listed here and easily label them as commonplace. If these pics accurately and effectively describe your everyday life, feel free to get in contact with us so we can interview you. Regardless, it doesn’t hurt to have something a little out of the ordinary to spice up one’s life. 
#4

362 points
cali-tabby-katz
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
6 months ago

I'm 41 and already have two. (okay okay only one is a void, the other is a tux, but STILL.) Currently looking for applicants to add to my collection XD

112 points
#5

361 points
staphgirl79
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
6 months ago

While I'm sure it won't deter anyone from eating it, I do like the idea of reminding people where their meat comes from and then maybe wanting better treatment for those animals.

190 points
#6

361 points
The amount of different kinds of internet content tends to outstrip our ability to describe it. We already have the aforementioned “cursed” images, as well as its more positive cousin, the “blessed” image, but did you know that there is a holy/unholy amalgamation, the “blursed” image? These are, in theory, pictures that make you feel multiple things at the same time, hence the combination name.
#7

353 points
#8

345 points
dinsdale-holly
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
6 months ago

Hold on to your innocence little one. One day they will make you stand up straight and the next thing you know your in a boring 9 to 5 and your only hobby is timing your crying to fit between your work and sleep time

145 points
#9

343 points
As dramatic as these terms may sound, there is a real scientific link between certain stimuli in an image and a physiological reaction. Scientists believe that seeing something unexpected or weird triggers a part of the brain to warn us about imminent danger. Like Spiderman’s spidey sense, this creates goosebumps, so if you are scrolling through and feeling uneasy, don’t fret, your brain is just doing its best to protect you.  
#10

335 points
#11

332 points
#12

323 points
ppepworth
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
6 months ago

Better not get too salty about it though….😜

125 points
#13

310 points
cali-tabby-katz
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
6 months ago

My boyfriend has me in his phone as my normal first name (Crystal) but the photo he used is one of me after a massive crying session XDDDD He says I look vulnerable and cute.... I think I look swollen and mucusy XD

62 points
#14

307 points
#15

302 points
#16

296 points
#17

291 points
#18

275 points
peachydude2000
sheetzy
sheetzy
Community Member
6 months ago

This is all the proof you need that Antarctica isn't real

5 points
#19

275 points
#20

271 points
#21

265 points
#22

257 points
#23

256 points
#24

246 points
#25

244 points
pernillewinkel
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
6 months ago

Ah, the magnificent Fiat Multipla in the wild, it is so ugly only an Italian can love it.

62 points
#26

241 points
#27

239 points
#28

238 points
amandjlgruber
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
6 months ago

When a hair touches you in a public pool. When the shower starts to clog and the water starts rising. These are all new features in hell

78 points
#29

232 points
#30

232 points
reyesleeky08
Reyes
Reyes

6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not this channel again. He probably threw a bunch of eggs at it and ripped the door off it’s hinges.

42points
#31

229points
#32

228points
#33

226points
#34

224points
tompacza avatar
tom
tom
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh dear, the consequences. she is not long for this world. in dog years she must be 140,

76points
#35

223points
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
6 months ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first (edited: not fist) date in my very first own flat went as follows: 1. Made a fine soup and invited a lady. 2. Greeted the lady and led her to the table. 3. Realized that I had only ONE spoon. 4. Had a very romantic One-Spoon-For-Two-Dinner and an overall nice evening. ;)

97points
#36

218points
#37

210points
tompacza avatar
tom
tom
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did when I was 8, I came back home in 2 hours

104points
#38

206points
#39

205points
marcorichter_1 avatar
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tbf: if you pay the same amount as the couple above you propably also won't sit in economy class

59points
#40

200points
#41

194points
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have other suitors, as well. They're collectively known as "household chores" 😥

76points
#42

194points
chriscristo avatar
Chris Cristo
Chris Cristo
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, but education gives you the start. Experience gives you the true knowledge and skills. That's why I am puzzled why there are companies that want 10+ years of experience in a field that you just graduated from. Bunch of uneducated morons I guess...

33points
#43

193points
#44

189points
marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A pickup line that works only if the other person doesn't have raisnis but do have dates? Interesting...

59points
#45

185points
tompacza avatar
tom
tom
Community Member
6 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Soldier: "Why not?" Philosopher: "Welcome to the club"

69points
#46

I'm sorry little one...

175points
#47

174points
#48

163points
#49

155points
#50

151points
Note: this post originally had 94 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

