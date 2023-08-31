Sitting at a very impressive 2.1 million users, the “Weird Meme” Facebook page describes itself simply as “a wholesome group for weirdness.” While the images are unusual, they aim to still be entertaining and to pique your curiosity, not leave you feeling “cursed,” which is a completely separate subgenre of content from what is being presented here.

“Weird” is, like so many things, in the eye of the beholder, but one might be hard-pressed to scroll through the images listed here and easily label them as commonplace. If these pics accurately and effectively describe your everyday life, feel free to get in contact with us so we can interview you. Regardless, it doesn’t hurt to have something a little out of the ordinary to spice up one’s life.