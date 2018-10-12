12Kviews
I Went To The Slovakian Tatras With My Girlfriend And Her Family. This Is What I Saw (34 Pics)
Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia. This town is the most popular place to visit if you want to explore the beautiful Tatra mountains.
For me, it's one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe.
Hotel Patria. Am I the only one who thinks about The Overlook hotel from King's book?
Mountain railway station.
Great place to chill.
Say hello to that awesome dude!
Another shot of Lomnica peak (8,641.7 ft).
The view of mountains from the trail.
Vodopády Studeného potoka - You can translate it as 'cold water waterfalls'.
Car of the mountain railway to Lomnica Peak.
The view on Lomnica Peak from Skalne Pleso (5,744.7 ft).
Love those zen rock gardens!
And when the sky becomes clear...
Welcome to Vysokie Tatry. One of the biggest cities in Slovakia.
Another one from Vodopády Studeného Potoka.
My girlfriend loves those peaks more than me.
Old forest.
If you like driving a car, you will find good quality roads here.
The Skalnaté Pleso Observatory - the astronomical and meteorological observatory.
Durny peak (8,605.6 ft) from Lomnica.
Thanks for your lovely views of our mountains! I hope you had a good time, waiters were not very grumpy and beer was cold! :)
Doggo in mountains!
Time to relax.
We are going into the mist!
On the road.
Tourist maps are a good thing.
In Stary Smokovec, you can get a lovely Choco cake!
On the trail to a mountain railway station on Skalne Pleso.
It's never too late to see the mountains!
A detail from our sky car to Lomnica Peak.
Great work actually! I much prefer to see such stuff here on BP. No screenshots from "what the Internet thinks" needed...
Yet another place I never knew about. Thanks.
No problem *flyes away*
Omg I'm from Slovakia! I was literally just in the Tatras this summer (I'm from Canada and I was visiting my family)
