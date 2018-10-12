Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia. This town is the most popular place to visit if you want to explore the beautiful Tatra mountains.

For me, it's one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe.

Majestic

44points
Michał Gałczyński
Stella Rose
Stella Rose
Community Member
4 years ago

A beautiful view, and a handsome boy! Wonderful photo!

Hotel 'Patria'. Am I The Only One Who Think About 'The Overlook' Hotel From King's Book?

Hotel Patria. Am I the only one who thinks about The Overlook hotel from King's book?

39points
Michał Gałczyński
#3

Mountain Railway Station

Mountain railway station.

33points
Michał Gałczyński
Kenny Kulbiski
Kenny Kulbiski
Community Member
4 years ago

What's this, please?

Great Place To Chillin'

Great place to chill.

32points
Michał Gałczyński
Hendra Lim
Hendra Lim
Community Member
4 years ago

good place for fishing

Say 'Hello' To That Awesome Dude!

Say hello to that awesome dude!

31points
Michał Gałczyński
Hannah Hensley
Hannah Hensley
Community Member
4 years ago

yeah i think so to such a good contrast

Another Shot Of Lomnica Peak (2634m)

Another shot of Lomnica peak (8,641.7 ft).

30points
Michał Gałczyński
The View On Mountains From The Trail

The view of mountains from the trail.

25points
Michał Gałczyński
Mist!

23points
Michał Gałczyński
Ana Vernick
Ana Vernick
Community Member
4 years ago

the mystic trail

*sing Ylvis- The Cabin*

22points
Michał Gałczyński
Like In The Other World!

22points
Michał Gałczyński
Vodopády Studeného Potoka - You Can Translate It Like 'Cold Water Waterfalls'

Vodopády Studeného potoka - You can translate it as 'cold water waterfalls'.

21points
Michał Gałczyński
Car Of The Mountain Railway To Lomnica Peak

Car of the mountain railway to Lomnica Peak.

21points
Michał Gałczyński
View On Lomnica Peak From Skalne Pleso (1751m)

The view on Lomnica Peak from Skalne Pleso (5,744.7 ft).

20points
Michał Gałczyński
Love That Zen Rock Gardens!

Love those zen rock gardens!

20points
Michał Gałczyński
And When Sky Become Clear...

And when the sky becomes clear...

18points
Michał Gałczyński
Welcome To Vysokie Tatry. One Of The Biggest Cities In Slovakia

Welcome to Vysokie Tatry. One of the biggest cities in Slovakia.

18points
Michał Gałczyński
Another One From Vodopády Studeného Potoka

Another one from Vodopády Studeného Potoka.

15points
Michał Gałczyński
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

I wish it were a video and I could hear the waterfall

My Girlfriend Loves That Peaks More Than Me

My girlfriend loves those peaks more than me.

14points
Michał Gałczyński
Old Forest

Old forest.

14points
Michał Gałczyński
Tatras Are Dope!

13points
Michał Gałczyński
If You Like Driving A Car, You Will Find Good Quality Roads Here

If you like driving a car, you will find good quality roads here.

11points
Michał Gałczyński
The Skalnaté Pleso Observatory- Astronomical And Meteorological Observatory

The Skalnaté Pleso Observatory - the astronomical and meteorological observatory.

10points
Michał Gałczyński
Durny Peak (2623m)from Lomnica

Durny peak (8,605.6 ft) from Lomnica.

10points
Michał Gałczyński
Sarcastic Cow
Sarcastic Cow
Community Member
4 years ago

Thanks for your lovely views of our mountains! I hope you had a good time, waiters were not very grumpy and beer was cold! :)

Doggo In Mountains!

Doggo in mountains!

9points
Michał Gałczyński
Time To Relax

Time to relax.

8points
Michał Gałczyński
We Go Into The Mist!

We are going into the mist!

8points
Michał Gałczyński
Hendra Lim
Hendra Lim
Community Member
4 years ago

is that mist or clouds?

On The Road

On the road.

7points
Michał Gałczyński
Tourist Maps Are Good Things

Tourist maps are a good thing.

7points
Michał Gałczyński
In Stary Smokoviec You Can Eat A Nice Chococake!

In Stary Smokovec, you can get a lovely Choco cake!

6points
Michał Gałczyński
On Trail To Mountain Railway Station On Skalne Pleso

On the trail to a mountain railway station on Skalne Pleso.
 

6points
Michał Gałczyński
POST
Kenny Kulbiski
Kenny Kulbiski
Community Member
4 years ago

About picture #9, never mind.

Check The Trail!

5points
Michał Gałczyński
It's Never Too Late To See Mountains!

It's never too late to see the mountains!

5points
Michał Gałczyński
Our Car To Peak

5points
Michał Gałczyński
Detail From Car To Lomnica Peak

A detail from our sky car to Lomnica Peak.

5points
Michał Gałczyński
