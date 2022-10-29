Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia in 2018. Photos from that trip went viral- I am very grateful to you, fellow Pandas!

Three years later, we returned to Slovakian Tatras and spent a few amazing days there. My girlfriend has reached the Rysy Peak - the highest point in Poland, and I accompanied her on this trip.

Still, for me, it's one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe. I'd highly recommend you visit it ASAP!

