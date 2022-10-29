Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia in 2018. Photos from that trip went viral- I am very grateful to you, fellow Pandas!

Three years later, we returned to Slovakian Tatras and spent a few amazing days there. My girlfriend has reached the Rysy Peak - the highest point in Poland, and I accompanied her on this trip.

Still, for me, it's one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe. I'd highly recommend you visit it ASAP!

#1

View From Rozcestník - In The Center Mengusovský Volovec

#2

Building Of Hotel Solisko

#3

Štrbské Pleso - Hotel Patria

#4

Mengusovce - A Great Place To Start Your Adventure

#5

Hrebeň Končistej

#6

Slovensky Raj - View From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso

#7

Probably Ľadový Potok And View Of Kôpky

#8

Jupiter - View From Popradske Pleso

#9

#10

View From Rozcestník

#11

Sunset View On High Tatry

#12

Studio Ghibli In Real Life!

#13

On The Way To Rysy Peak You Will Pass The "Chata Pod Rysmi"

#14

Panorama From Mengusovce

#15

High Tatras From Mengusovce

#16

View From Popradske Pleso

#17

We will climb that mountain!

#18

Žabie Plesá Mengusovské

#19

We Spent The Night In A Mountain Hostel Near Popradske Pleso

#20

#21

View Of Slovacky Raj From Satania Dolinka

#22

Mengusovce - Breathtaking View!

#23

We spent a few sunsets there!

#24

#25

Girlfriend for scale.

#26

The Trails In The Slovak Tatras Are Not As Crowded As On The Polish Side

#27

View Of Hrebeň Bášt From Surroundings Of Žabie Plesá Mengusovské

#28

Vysoká Koruna From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso

#29

Velke Hincovo Pleso

#30

#31

Velke Hincovo Pleso

#32

Panorama From Váha

#33

Time for some photos.

#34

Velke Hincovo Pleso

