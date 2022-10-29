After 3 Years I Returned To Slovakian Tatras, And Here Are 34 New Breathtaking Photos From There
Together with my girlfriend and her parents, I made a trip to Tatranská Lomnica in Slovakia in 2018. Photos from that trip went viral- I am very grateful to you, fellow Pandas!
Three years later, we returned to Slovakian Tatras and spent a few amazing days there. My girlfriend has reached the Rysy Peak - the highest point in Poland, and I accompanied her on this trip.
Still, for me, it's one of the top 10 most beautiful places in Europe. I'd highly recommend you visit it ASAP!
View From Rozcestník - In The Center Mengusovský Volovec
Building Of Hotel Solisko
Štrbské Pleso - Hotel Patria
Mengusovce - A Great Place To Start Your Adventure
Hrebeň Končistej
Slovensky Raj - View From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso
Probably Ľadový Potok And View Of Kôpky
Jupiter - View From Popradske Pleso
View From Rozcestník
Sunset View On High Tatry
Studio Ghibli In Real Life!
On The Way To Rysy Peak You Will Pass The "Chata Pod Rysmi"
Panorama From Mengusovce
High Tatras From Mengusovce
View From Popradske Pleso
We will climb that mountain!
Žabie Plesá Mengusovské
We Spent The Night In A Mountain Hostel Near Popradske Pleso
View Of Slovacky Raj From Satania Dolinka
Mengusovce - Breathtaking View!
We spent a few sunsets there!
Girlfriend for scale.
The Trails In The Slovak Tatras Are Not As Crowded As On The Polish Side
View Of Hrebeň Bášt From Surroundings Of Žabie Plesá Mengusovské
Vysoká Koruna From Way To Velke Hincovo Pleso
Velke Hincovo Pleso
Velke Hincovo Pleso
Panorama From Váha
Time for some photos.
Landscapes like this are a visual representation of so much of history. When I look at them, I can see the physical barriers or resources that led people to settle where they did or develop the architectural or clothing styles they use. Thanks for sharing!
