Couples Complains About Friend’s Wedding Being A Hassle, Never Expected It Could Have Consequences

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Most couples spend months agonizing over every wedding detail — the venue, the food, the seating chart, the open bar. What they don’t expect to agonize over is a guest who can’t be bothered to hit reply.

One bride-to-be found herself doing exactly that, chasing down two guests for months, only to finally get a response that left her wishing she hadn’t asked. The couple had covered everything from the hotel, food, drinks, and parking for an out-of-town weekend celebration.

Still, the guests found things to complain about. Fed up, the couple made a decision that ended a friendship. Now the bride is wondering if they went too far.

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Two guests waited a long time to respond to a wedding invitation

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

And when they did confirm that they are attending, a laundry list of complaints followed

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Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: StellafromVienna

Getting married has never been this expensive before

The average cost of a wedding in the US hit $36,000 in 2025, up from $29,000 in 2023.

Studies show that wedding budgets have grown roughly 30% since 2019 for similar venues and guest counts. Inflation has hit flowers, food, photography, and venues hard.

The Knot platform put the average cost per guest at around $284. But that’s a national average. Couples hosting at nicer venues, open bars, and lakeside hotels can easily spend double that, or more.

The author of the post said she would spend $600 per person. That’s not unusual. In cities like New York, the average wedding cost alone can reach $87,700.

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Many couples say that managing expenses is the single most stressful part of wedding planning. It outranks even guest list drama and family conflicts.

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When you add a guest who can’t be bothered to RSVP on time, things can become even more chaotic. That’s because venues and caterers demand final, non-refundable headcounts weeks in advance, making late responses a direct gamble with thousands of dollars.

“Being a gracious guest starts before the wedding with a quick response to the invitation,” says Christin Gomes, co-founder of etiquette business Common Courtesy. “You should give a response whether you can make the wedding or not — this helps the bride and groom get an accurate headcount for seating and meals.”

It takes only a few seconds to reply to an RSVP, yet studies show that 20% to 30% of guests do not respond by the deadline, requiring follow-up.

Weddings are getting expensive for guests too

Even local weddings can strain guest budgets, with attendees spending an average of $500 to $700 in the US. Destination wedding expenses can easily surpass $1,000 per person, once you factor in travel, accommodation, gifts, and attire.

While weddings are often seen as joyous celebrations of love, not everyone enjoys attending them.

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Studies show that more people are declining wedding invitations for various reasons — financial constraints, scheduling conflicts, personal discomfort with large gatherings, or differing values about marriage.

“Financial constraints are a legitimate and common reason for declining wedding invitations… For hosts, considering the financial burden on invitees can lead to more inclusive celebrations. Ultimately, a wedding should be a joyous occasion, not a source of financial stress,” says wedding planner Franklin Dean.https://shunbridal.com/article/how-many-people-respond-no-to-weddings

A recent Zillow survey found that nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials have actually compromised their own living situations — like taking on extra roommates or cramming into tiny apartments — just to fund someone else’s big day.

The financial and emotional stress during weddings is also ruining friendships at a shocking rate.

A study done in the UK revealed that one-third of brides end up in major conflicts with their bridesmaids before the big day even arrives.

In fact, about 32% of newlywed women in the UK admit they are no longer even friends with at least one of the women who stood by their side at the altar.

Why setting boundaries and clear communication is important

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Ultimately, wedding friction usually boils down to a failure of boundaries on both sides. On one hand, couples must understand the massive strain they are placing on their loved ones. An invitation can feel like a social summons that guests feel deeply obligated to attend, even when they lack the time or money. On the other hand, guest entitlement can completely sour what should be a generous gift.

In this story, the guests were handed a free luxury vacation — complete with paid accommodation and food — yet they still found room to grumble about gas money, dress codes, and feeling tired.

Their mistake was failing to communicate their boundaries clearly. Instead of dilly-dallying past the deadline and dropping a laundry list of complaints onto a stressed-out couple, they simply could have declined.

“We’re raised to be polite or not rock the boat and to avoid hurting someone’s feelings, and yet in trying to be nice, we end up being vague and unclear and often more hurtful than if we were just candid,” says Priya Parker, a conflict resolution facilitator.

“There are so many ways to decline with grace, but instead of saying we’d rather not, we flake, or we’re ambivalent and say ‘maybe,’ which is horrible for the host.”

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The etiquette rule here is simple: if you can’t show up with gratitude, the gracious move is to just not show up at all.

The woman gave a lot more info in response to the comments

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Some people in the comments called out the author of the post for various reasons

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