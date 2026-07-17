ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one wedding etiquette rule that everyone should know by now, it’s this: unless the dress code says otherwise, never show up in white. There are countless ways to make a fashion statement without looking like you might be the person about to walk down the aisle.

That’s why this bride was taken aback when a guest arrived in a dress that seemed to break that unspoken code. She decided to confront her friend about it, but the woman insisted it was cream and refused to see the problem.

Still unconvinced, the newlywed shared a photo of the outfit online, where people had plenty to say about the questionable choice.

RELATED:

The bride was taken aback by the dress one of her guests had shown up in

Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster

When she confronted her about it, however, the woman insisted it was cream, not white

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster

Readers agreed that the dress the woman wore was completely inappropriate for a wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT