Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
If there’s one wedding etiquette rule that everyone should know by now, it’s this: unless the dress code says otherwise, never show up in white. There are countless ways to make a fashion statement without looking like you might be the person about to walk down the aisle.
That’s why this bride was taken aback when a guest arrived in a dress that seemed to break that unspoken code. She decided to confront her friend about it, but the woman insisted it was cream and refused to see the problem.
Still unconvinced, the newlywed shared a photo of the outfit online, where people had plenty to say about the questionable choice.
The bride was taken aback by the dress one of her guests had shown up in
Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster
When she confronted her about it, however, the woman insisted it was cream, not white
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster
Readers agreed that the dress the woman wore was completely inappropriate for a wedding
That is one ugly wedding dress is pretty much white that the girl on left is wearing ,does she not know that it is bad luck to wear a wedding dress at any time OTHER than your wedding day ! Anyone as does that is set to be single all their lives ,here’s hoping that curse hits that entitled biatch. and that cardigan REALLY it’s awful , the brides dress however is gorgeous 🥰 good to see the trash took itself out 😋
Personally, I couldn't care less what someone wears to a wedding, but that dress does look an odd choice, as comes across very bridal. However, OP sounds like a t**t. Working for a bank does not equal well paid, and everyday office attire is not likely to be something which is appropriate, or that you would want to wear to an event. Also, guests not wearing white has absolutely nothing to do with Christianity, and is not "traditional western culture", it's something made up by bridal magazines in the later 20th century. If you choose to follow it fine, but don't make out like this some cornerstone of western or Christian culture. Plus if the bride is drunk and her friends tell her she was being "very passive aggressive", more likely that conversation was a drunken aggressive mess.
Serves the silly biatchs fault for wearing that white monstrosity to ops wedding then !! op was 100% in the right !Load More Replies...
That is one ugly wedding dress is pretty much white that the girl on left is wearing ,does she not know that it is bad luck to wear a wedding dress at any time OTHER than your wedding day ! Anyone as does that is set to be single all their lives ,here’s hoping that curse hits that entitled biatch. and that cardigan REALLY it’s awful , the brides dress however is gorgeous 🥰 good to see the trash took itself out 😋
Personally, I couldn't care less what someone wears to a wedding, but that dress does look an odd choice, as comes across very bridal. However, OP sounds like a t**t. Working for a bank does not equal well paid, and everyday office attire is not likely to be something which is appropriate, or that you would want to wear to an event. Also, guests not wearing white has absolutely nothing to do with Christianity, and is not "traditional western culture", it's something made up by bridal magazines in the later 20th century. If you choose to follow it fine, but don't make out like this some cornerstone of western or Christian culture. Plus if the bride is drunk and her friends tell her she was being "very passive aggressive", more likely that conversation was a drunken aggressive mess.
Serves the silly biatchs fault for wearing that white monstrosity to ops wedding then !! op was 100% in the right !Load More Replies...
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