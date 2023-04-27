Woman Wears Wedding Dress To Her Fiancée’s Funeral Because It Was Her Dying Wish, Homophobic Parents Get Upset
Grief is a terrible thing to deal with. It comes in many different forms and may take a drastically different amount of time to heal for people.
Navigating the last requests of people that have passed away also may be difficult, but a beautiful tribute to a loved one.
A Redditor wanted the internet’s opinion on whether she was a jerk for wanting to grant a request just like this, honoring her fiancée, against her parents’ wishes.
Fulfilling the last wishes of your loved ones may be a beautiful and respectful gesture
A woman’s fiancée wanted them both to wear wedding dresses during her funeral, after a tragic accident cut their future plans of getting married short
Wanting to grant the wish, she wore her dress against the fiancée’s parents’ request, catching their ire and even getting bigoted remarks
The poster, a 24 y.o. woman, had recently lost her 27 y.o. fiancée due to a tragic car accident. Before her passing, she let her know that her last request was for them both to wear their wedding dresses during the funeral, as they wouldn’t be able to get married.
The parents would have been okay with a traditional wedding dress, but not with the one that OP had picked out.
We dusted off the old Google-fu and even looked in the Wayback Machine, but even digital time travel didn’t reveal what the dress was, as the link was broken by now.
You may think the dress was provocative or flashy, but from the old comments it seems that it was reserved, elegant, and beautiful – seemingly tasteful enough for the ceremony.
She talked to her deceased fiancée’s brothers and sisters who said they’d support her wearing the dress, but the parents did not relent and cussed her out for arriving to the ceremony in the dress.
What’s even worse, they let it slip that they never approved of their daughter being LGBT or of her fiancée, calling her a selfish butthole on top.
This left the poster majorly conflicted and hurt, unsure if she did the right thing.
Things you want done after your passing may go beyond your physical possessions and thus are outside of your last will and testament. Therefore you may want to let your loved ones know what you’d like to happen after your passing.
It may be convenient to talk about these things with them beforehand so they have no questions when the time comes. You could possibly create a document with all of your requests too, so nothing is forgotten or misinterpreted.
The Balance suggests several things that should be in such a document. These may include: whether you want a funeral or memorial service, where the service should be held, who should be notified of your passing, whether you want to be cremated or buried, money that you have put away for your final expenses and where it is, etc.
Diaspora Insurance say that last wishes should be fulfilled if possible, as it is important to respect them and preserve their dignity.
The post collected more than 9k upvotes over the course of two years. With almost 700 comments, the community judged OP not to be a jerkhole, saying that perhaps the parents could have been right, but seeing as the dress was reasonable and especially when the bigotry came out, they lost all support from the internet.
The commenters supported the poster and judged her not to be a jerk
I followed the link, it doesn’t show the exact dress but all the ones are these really cool but super short dresses. I think they look awesome, one has all these little mirrors on it, but they are kinda skimpy.
I uh don’t know. I would say not though because you’re honoring a dead woman’s wish, but then you’re also going against said woman’s grieving parent’s wishes for the funeral THEY put together? Idk. My brain hurts ima go drink water.
This story sounds a little iffy, and I dont believe it to be true.. but ignoring inconsistencies... please explain to me how you honestly think you could be the AH by respecting/honoring your fiancee's "dying wish"..
