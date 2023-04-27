Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Wears Wedding Dress To Her Fiancée’s Funeral Because It Was Her Dying Wish, Homophobic Parents Get Upset
Woman Wears Wedding Dress To Her Fiancée’s Funeral Because It Was Her Dying Wish, Homophobic Parents Get Upset

Larsas Jaseliūnas and
Monika Pašukonytė

Grief is a terrible thing to deal with. It comes in many different forms and may take a drastically different amount of time to heal for people.

Navigating the last requests of people that have passed away also may be difficult, but a beautiful tribute to a loved one.

A Redditor wanted the internet’s opinion on whether she was a jerk for wanting to grant a request just like this, honoring her fiancée, against her parents’ wishes.

More info: Reddit

Fulfilling the last wishes of your loved ones may be a beautiful and respectful gesture

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual image)

A woman’s fiancée wanted them both to wear wedding dresses during her funeral, after a tragic accident cut their future plans of getting married short

Image credits: u/Fun_Towel_2726

Wanting to grant the wish, she wore her dress against the fiancée’s parents’ request, catching their ire and even getting bigoted remarks

The poster, a 24 y.o. woman, had recently lost her 27 y.o. fiancée due to a tragic car accident. Before her passing, she let her know that her last request was for them both to wear their wedding dresses during the funeral, as they wouldn’t be able to get married.

The parents would have been okay with a traditional wedding dress, but not with the one that OP had picked out.

We dusted off the old Google-fu and even looked in the Wayback Machine, but even digital time travel didn’t reveal what the dress was, as the link was broken by now.

You may think the dress was provocative or flashy, but from the old comments it seems that it was reserved, elegant, and beautiful – seemingly tasteful enough for the ceremony.

She talked to her deceased fiancée’s brothers and sisters who said they’d support her wearing the dress, but the parents did not relent and cussed her out for arriving to the ceremony in the dress.

What’s even worse, they let it slip that they never approved of their daughter being LGBT or of her fiancée, calling her a selfish butthole on top.

This left the poster majorly conflicted and hurt, unsure if she did the right thing.

Image credits: Victoria Priessnitz (not the actual image)

Things you want done after your passing may go beyond your physical possessions and thus are outside of your last will and testament. Therefore you may want to let your loved ones know what you’d like to happen after your passing.

It may be convenient to talk about these things with them beforehand so they have no questions when the time comes. You could possibly create a document with all of your requests too, so nothing is forgotten or misinterpreted.

The Balance suggests several things that should be in such a document. These may include: whether you want a funeral or memorial service, where the service should be held, who should be notified of your passing, whether you want to be cremated or buried, money that you have put away for your final expenses and where it is, etc.

Diaspora Insurance say that last wishes should be fulfilled if possible, as it is important to respect them and preserve their dignity.

The post collected more than 9k upvotes over the course of two years. With almost 700 comments, the community judged OP not to be a jerkhole, saying that perhaps the parents could have been right, but seeing as the dress was reasonable and especially when the bigotry came out, they lost all support from the internet.

The commenters supported the poster and judged her not to be a jerk

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual image)

Image credits: Sofia Hernandez (not the actual image)

Larsas Jaseliūnas
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Larsas is a Bored Panda writer, finishing his New Media Language bachelor's diploma with competencies in Educology at the Kaunas University of Technology. Interested in topics ranging from theology to deep space exploration, microhistory to operatic science fiction, Larsas enjoys researching anything and everything and talking ears off of his friends and colleagues about his findings.

Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

