Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Begs Friend To Cut Off Guy After Petty Conflict, Pops Out Months Later Set To Marry Him
Woman begging friend to cut off guy after petty conflict, showing emotional tension between them in a kitchen setting
Friends, Relationships

Woman Begs Friend To Cut Off Guy After Petty Conflict, Pops Out Months Later Set To Marry Him

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

What is the reason for a long-term friendship falling apart? There are situations when people simply “lose” each other after, for example, moving many miles away, and sometimes, life values and priorities change. Sometimes it happens that two people who were so “inseparable” before finally quarrel because of political overtones…

But very often, just agree, friendships fall apart because of romantic relationships. For example, when friends find themselves involved in a kind of love triangle and one of the parties has to step aside, thereby losing both love and friendship. But sometimes, and this is the saddest, such stories are associated with real betrayal – as was the case with the user u/sunny_throwaway0601, the author of today’s tale.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post has a best friend, “Clara,” and they’ve been besties for many years – but this friendship is under menace now

    Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It all started when the author met some nice guy called “Brad” and had a special bond with him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alas, the very first meeting between Brad and Clara ended up in a major fight, and the woman issued an ultimatum to the author to cut him out of her life

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Emma Bauso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So the author did, but then Clara disappeared for several months – only to come back as Brad’s fiancée

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author was invited to their wedding, but she flatly refused to attend it, despite numerous attempts at coaxing from Clara and their mutual friends

    So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that she has a best friend – let’s call her “Clara” – with whom she has been friends for many years. Clara has some issues with her mental health, and the author was always there to help her in any possible way. However, recently, this friendship, apparently, came to a sad end. And here’s why.

    One day, our heroine met a man named “Brad,” and they hit it off very quickly due to many common topics of conversation. At this stage, it was nothing romantic, just a budding friendship – but who knew what would happen in the future. However, Brad’s first meeting with Clara ended in a completely unexpected way. They had a major fight over some really minor reason, not agreeing on something.

    As a result, they almost reached mutual insults, and the very next day, Clara issued the OP an ultimatum – either Brad or her… Well, our heroine valued her long-term friendship very much, so she didn’t hesitate for long, and at the next meeting with the man, she gently explained to him that they shouldn’t see each other anymore. He was saddened, but agreed – and a little later, Clara “disappeared” for a long time too.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    How shocked the author was when, a few months later, she reappeared on the horizon – and invited the OP to her upcoming wedding… with Brad! As it turned out, they unexpectedly got together precisely because of him getting cut out by the OP – and then they realized that they were a perfect match. She refused to attend this wedding – even despite persuasion – and decided to seek support and advice online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “I can, of course, admit that the outcome of this story was the result of an incredible coincidence, but professional experience suggests that everything is not so simple here,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “Let’s be honest, this looks like a rigged situation on the part of the friend.”

    “Sometimes it actually happens that a person, fearing that a friendship between two people will develop into something more serious, deliberately tries to break off the developing relationship between them, and then, when the person they like becomes ‘free,’ they can enter the game themselves.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In the end, this looks more like the plot of a movie like ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ than a harmless coincidence. So this woman’s refusal to attend the wedding is completely justified, and is clearly related to a possibly traumatic experience for her. Well, most likely, she lost both a probable boyfriend and a longtime friend here – and, quite possibly, dodged a bullet with both of them,” Irina sums up.

    People in the comments also agreed that the original poster did the right thing, and said that although she and Brad didn’t have anything romantic, Clara’s deed cannot be regarded as anything other than betrayal. “Clara is a [bad] friend and [I] wouldn’t give her any more of your time and energy,” someone aptly wrote. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with these conclusions? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Many commenters also considered this a betrayal and gave the author their support, urging her to cut them both out of her life from now on

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Community aita
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Your circle of acquaintances has just been reduced by one nut case, one fiance of a nut case, and however many of Clara's friends you might have previously engaged with. Enjoy the peace and quiet once you have blocked them all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. We shouldn't be made to feel bad for *not* encouraging the cray-crays.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friends have absolutely no say in who else I am friends with. If a friend demanded that of me, they are getting ditched themselves. If course I would cut someone off myself in some circumstances, but that's my choice to make.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Your circle of acquaintances has just been reduced by one nut case, one fiance of a nut case, and however many of Clara's friends you might have previously engaged with. Enjoy the peace and quiet once you have blocked them all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. We shouldn't be made to feel bad for *not* encouraging the cray-crays.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friends have absolutely no say in who else I am friends with. If a friend demanded that of me, they are getting ditched themselves. If course I would cut someone off myself in some circumstances, but that's my choice to make.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT