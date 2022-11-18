An adult education college in London has recently looked into what skills you could learn in the time you've watched your favorite Netflix shows.

Thought it was mildly interesting because I have spent hours streaming and felt like I've wasted one of my weekend days. I also probably would like to know what skills I could've learned whilst deciding what to watch!

So, not to make anyone feel guilty but next time you take on a box set, it might be worth thinking about that time investment to see if you could do something yourself that may give you a life skill. That said... we all need to take a break sometimes.

More info: citylit.ac.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Learn Counselling In The Time You've Watched Afterlife

Learn Counselling In The Time You've Watched Afterlife

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#2

Learn Old Fiction In The Time You've Watched Bridgerton

Learn Old Fiction In The Time You've Watched Bridgerton

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#3

Learn Politics And Society In The Time You've Watched Downton Abbey

Learn Politics And Society In The Time You've Watched Downton Abbey

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#4

Learn Basic Korean In The Time You've Watched Squid Game

Learn Basic Korean In The Time You've Watched Squid Game

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#5

Learn Basic Spanish In The Time You've Watched Queen Of The South

Learn Basic Spanish In The Time You've Watched Queen Of The South

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#6

Learn Basic Chess In The Time You've Watched The Queen's Gambit

Learn Basic Chess In The Time You've Watched The Queen's Gambit

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#7

Learn Basic Counselling In The Time You've Watched Sex Education

Learn Basic Counselling In The Time You've Watched Sex Education

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#8

Learn Filmmaking In The Time You've Watched Stanger Things

Learn Filmmaking In The Time You've Watched Stanger Things

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#9

Get An Introduction To Diamonds In The Time You've Watched The Serpent

Get An Introduction To Diamonds In The Time You've Watched The Serpent

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
#10

Learn How To Write Crime Fiction Instead Of Watching You

Learn How To Write Crime Fiction Instead Of Watching You

Report

0points
Matt Jones
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!