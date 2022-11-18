An adult education college in London has recently looked into what skills you could learn in the time you've watched your favorite Netflix shows.

Thought it was mildly interesting because I have spent hours streaming and felt like I've wasted one of my weekend days. I also probably would like to know what skills I could've learned whilst deciding what to watch!

So, not to make anyone feel guilty but next time you take on a box set, it might be worth thinking about that time investment to see if you could do something yourself that may give you a life skill. That said... we all need to take a break sometimes.

