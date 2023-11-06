ADVERTISEMENT

A story with photos about art plein airs, Fall 2023.

Usually in warm weather artists go to plein airs and paint sketches. It is necessary to catch the moment, the thoughts, the impressions before working in the closed studio space in the cold winter season. The fall of 2023 is too warm for this area. Therefore, I use this period for creative inspiration, gathering impressions of the landscapes and preparing for winter. In warm weather, artists go to plein air and paint sketches. There is a need to capture moments, thoughts, impressions before working in the enclosed studio space during the cold winter season.

We cannot say that the situation for artists in Ukraine is stable at the moment. There is a shortage of paints and art materials we are used to, financial problems. It is difficult to organize exhibitions because of air raids and explosions. But we support those we have.

In the article you will be able to see a photo of how this happens. We (I, artist Oleksandra Malyshko and artist Marina Kondurova) recently visited the Old Kodak area where you saw us in the spring. I told you about it in previous articles on the site.

For a while we walk around the quarry looking for a story. Marina finds a beautiful view over the cliff and settles down there. I feel a little uncomfortable and consider a more secure and stable place for the art equipment.

Seeing a great composition I position myself next to the path by the hill. Unfortunately, the metal legs of the easel are sinking into the ground. It is impossible to fix them.

Looking around I see a group of rocks at the beginning of the hill. This idea seemed to me to be a good one and I settle down directly on these stones. This was indeed the case and you can see it in the photo.

On the photo in this article you can see our search for locations. We visited the silence of the suburbs and created beautiful pictures.

The fall day is very short and the sun has set behind the hill. It is very rare to see people strolling around. I used their help to take some of the photos.

Already at home, it turned out that my location was in a group of stones that resemble pagan places of power. When I returned the next day with canvases to this place, I was afraid to settle there. And what do you think? The next day I was not far under the hill and could not draw anything. The whole day I applied paint to the canvases and after a while I wiped them off with a cloth. The result was no inspiration.

Perhaps these stones do have many different meanings. But still the painting from the first day has survived and I am working with it now to show it at the next exhibition.

My colleague Marina Kondurova is a more experienced artist. In addition, she prefers to work in plein air more than in the studio. She is inspired by landscape, light, multiplanarity, sky, nature. She managed to create a beautiful landscape on canvas in the Impressionist style.

Feel free to write your comments below this article. Maybe you have your own stories with creativity. at the same time I leave links to social networks that you can use. Feel free to write.