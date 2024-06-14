Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the work of the talented artist Elena Shichko, who creates her pieces using watercolor. Elena Shichko is a professional artist from Belarus, currently living and working in Germany. She works in various genres and techniques, but she especially loves capturing picturesque corners of the garden filled with flowers, which she paints with great pleasure in watercolor.

The series of watercolors presented below is dedicated to flowers from the artist's garden. In her interview, Elena shares her impressions:

"I am fascinated not only by the variety of shapes and colors of plants but also by the fleeting nature of their blooming. I am constantly chasing this ephemeral, rapidly changing beauty. In nature, everything happens so quickly. I want to stop and capture the moment as fast as possible. Watercolors come to the rescue here, helping to convey the lightness, transparency of halftones and shades of flowers, and the full diversity of plant forms. My garden is my place of strength, a source of my inspiration and positive energy. I can spend whole days observing the endless transformations of my garden, the life of flowers, birds, insects, and the changing seasons. It never gets boring."

Garden sweet garden. Watercolor

Blue fantasie. Watercolor

Lilies from my garden. Watercolor

Smile of Sun. Watercolor

Rose garden. Watercolor

Pink lilies. Watercolor

Little pansies. Watercolor.

White peonies. Watercolor

My beautiful garden. Watercolor

Autumn still life. Watercolor

Still life with sunflowers. Watercolor

Pink peonies. Watercolor

Lawender. Watercolor.