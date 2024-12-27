When a Reddit user posed the question, “What’s a total waste of money, yet people still pay for?”, netizens revealed a lot of things that honestly bring no value to our lives but are very pricey. You might be able to relate to a lot of these things, so just scroll down and check out for yourself!

If you are a fan of the theory of minimalism, you might know that it’s the simple life that gives pleasure, rather than the one spent on unnecessarily hoarding things. Well, not everyone thinks so, because sometimes, people end up buying things—just for face value—which are actually a complete waste of money !

#1 Extended warranties on inexpensive items.

RELATED:

#2 Dude wipes, Man Soaps, Alpha Mouth Washes, and other products that charge a premium for keeping insecure men from feeling emasculated by basic hygiene.

#3 Purebred pets.



Why? Just go to the shelter. Oh, and quit making new breeds that have medical issues.

We live in a world that is constantly on its feet and just keeps evolving eternally, with a rise and fall of inflation along with the changing economy. Oddly though, humans have this unquenchable thirst to own things that are expensive, even when they aren't needed. Just look around your room and you will notice a few things which you bought but now lie forgotten in some corner. The real issue, however, arises when we question why we buy these expensive things knowing they could be a total waste of money. ADVERTISEMENT To understand more about the human psyche and the factors that influence our decisions, Bored Panda reached out to counselor Faizan Maniyar for an interview. He mentioned that psychological factors come into play and influence people to spend on seemingly unnecessary items.

#4 Internet providers that still haven’t caught on to offering unlimited data plans.

#5 Donating to mega churches. The pastor already has a mega mansion, there is no need to donate. People are falling for false hope.

#6 Life coaches. 99.9% of them are crypto bro scam artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faizan elaborated that people often compare themselves to others and feel the need to "keep up," which can lead to purchases that align with social norms or expectations, even if they are unnecessary. He pointed out instant gratification, where individuals prioritize immediate pleasure over long-term benefits, leading to impulsive spending. "Purchases can serve as a way to express one's identity or elevate perceived social status. For example, luxury items might symbolize success or sophistication. Another key factor is the fear of missing out on experiences or trends that can push people to spend on things they might not truly need or value," Faizan noted.

#7 New smart phones every year.

#8 Products endorsed by celebs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Lip fillers. 99% of the time it looks like s**t.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our expert further explained that marketing strategies are designed to capitalize on psychological biases to drive consumer behavior. He said that limited-time offers or "only a few left" messages create a sense of urgency and make people feel they might lose an opportunity. Another such strategy that Faizan highlighted was anchoring bias where showing a higher price first (e.g., "was $199, now $99") makes the discounted price seem like a great deal, even if the item is unnecessary. "Social proof is also a tactic where highlighting reviews, testimonials, or how many people have purchased an item makes people feel validated in making the same choice. Bundle deals and upgrades also play a part as offering multiple items at a discount or suggesting upgrades can make people spend more, even when they initially intended to purchase less," he added.

#10 Most things that have the pink tax on them for women. Ex. The generic blue razors are exactly the same as the fancy pink ones marketed to women.

#11 Microtransactions, heard a story the other day about a woman who took out a 20K loan in her daughter’s name to pay off her Candy Crush debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Tipping for to go orders. You’re putting in the order and picking it up yourself. Whoever is handing you the bag should be paid appropriately by their employer and if they’re not it’s not your fault.

Faizan strongly believes that emotions play a strong role in spending behavior. When we asked him to elaborate, he spoke about four major emotions that fall prey to these marketing tactics. He explained, "First is boredom: shopping can be used as a way to alleviate boredom and provide a sense of novelty or excitement. Online shopping, in particular, offers instant engagement. Next is stress: retail therapy is real—buying items can temporarily distract from stressors and create a sense of control or comfort." "Then comes happiness: positive emotions can lead to spending as a way to reward oneself or enhance an already good mood, often without considering long-term consequences. The fourth one is loneliness: people might buy things to feel connected to others or fill an emotional void, especially through purchases that align with social trends." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Bottled water when you live in a place with clean faucet water.

#14 Unpopular opinion, but... **Soft drinks at restaurants, cafes, and eateries**



It's just sugar water. For soda, add carbonation. **800% profit margin right there!** An old timer regaled us with a story how in the 70s, he used to help manage a burger joint. If everybody came in and only bought sodas... they'd be fine! Imagine that.. a burgers and fries joint, doesn't even need to sell, burgers, nor fries to stay afloat!



The controversy there (which is something I think about) is these levels of profit do help restaurants in an industry where margins are razor thin. [shrug].

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Homeopathic medicine.

Well, due to these marketing gimmicks, it's clear why people fall prey to them, but what after? When a person realizes that they have been duped, surely there are consequences. Faizan emphasized that realizing a purchase was wasteful can lead to several psychological outcomes. He spoke about buyer's remorse, which is the regret or guilt experienced after making a purchase, especially when it wasn’t necessary or didn’t bring the expected satisfaction. As per him, people may experience discomfort due to the conflict between their spending behavior and their values (e.g., "I value saving, but I wasted money"). He further mentioned that repeated instances of wasteful spending can lead individuals to feel they lack self-control or financial discipline.

#16 Fabric softener.

#17 Pretty much anything Balenciaga.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Taylor Swift Concert Tickets.

Well, that's definitely something to think about, isn't it? Maybe if we are more aware of the psychological strategies that are marketed to us, we might refrain from such purchases. Did you find the insights provided by our expert helpful? Also, which of the things from the list have you purchased without thought before? Go on, now; don't feel shy. Just share them in the comments below!

#19 This happened to me recently, both key fobs for my car were low battery and needed to have the battery replaced. I took them to the Acura dealer and they quoted me 240 dollars EACH! I looked up what kind of battery they took and ordered them on Amazon 20 for like 11 bucks. Then I watched a 2 min YouTube video and did it myself. I really just thought they only charge that much cause they know people will pay it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Warning; Oddly specific, but, I keep terrariums and I can't believe pet stores and more now sell "leaf litter" for like $1 a dead leaf. WTF. The scam is "if you take leaves from outside they might have pathogens and parasites! We have sterilized them with special means to make it safe!" except often than not they are in fact NOT sterilized at all, and it's super easy to do it yourself with the free dead leaves you find outside. What a scam. Same goes for rocks, branches. A bit of research and elbow grease and you don't need to spend all your money on "natural decor". Stick "Repti-" in front of anything and some people will buy it cause "ooo it's made for my reptile". Repti-stick. Repti-soil. Repti-rock. etc..

#21 Reddit Avatars.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Psychics.

#23 Reddit awards and gold or whatever.

#24 Starbucks. Premium pricing for very mediocre coffee.

#25 Cosmetics - some of the prices on cosmetics is insane to me. I could never justify spending hundreds of dollars on it.

#26 Clubbing. Expensive, extremely marked-up drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Restaurant delivery service. F*****g insane.



I just ordered ubereats for the first time in over a year and I was floored by the cost. Can't believe people use that regularly.

#28 Super unleaded gas. Unless it specifically says in the manual that your car requires it, then spending more for 91 or 93 does nothing except empty your wallet faster.

#29 Gambling.

#30 Natural diamonds.



You’re never going to get even half of what you paid. You could spend 10k on a natural and be lucky to get 3k back, or pay $1000 for a lab and get nothing back. They’re chemically and optically identical, only their growth origin is different. Somehow there are plenty of natural diamond lovers!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 EA Sports FC 24/25 games (previously called FIFA). Large chunk of folks swear they will never buy the next version because of how bad the current one is, still end up buying it.

#32 What many of y’all consider a waste of money is actually helpful for us disabled folks - like pre-cut produce or food delivery services. But to answer - alcohol. No good comes from it.

#33 Anything from Louis Vuitton.

#34 New cars. People will dump away $40k of their taxable income on depreciation alone every 2-4 years let alone, interest and taxes. Most of them say it’s because they need something reliable. Most cars will stay reliable for 10-15 years depending how much you drive. They don’t just break down all the time like some people think.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Weddings.