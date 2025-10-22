ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Clark is an American artist known for his surreal depictions of architecture that blur the line between structure and imagination. Working primarily with collage, cardboard, and mixed media, he creates intricate pieces that portray buildings in states of decay, motion, or transformation.

His work explores themes of impermanence, memory, and resilience, using fragmented materials to reflect the fragile beauty of time and change. Through layered textures and striking compositions, Clark transforms ordinary houses into living symbols of human experience — shifting, imperfect, and deeply alive.

More info: Instagram | sethsclark.com

#1

Surreal collage artwork depicting buildings that seem to collapse and walk, displayed on a white gallery wall.

    #2

    Surreal collage art of a building with walking legs, blending architecture and human form in an imaginative sculpture.

    #3

    Collage artwork of walking buildings with human legs, illustrating surreal buildings that seem to walk and collapse.

    #4

    Surreal collage of colorful walking buildings with legs, depicting collapsing and moving architectural structures.

    #5

    Surreal collage of walking buildings with collapsing structures and worn textures creating a dynamic architectural figure.

    #6

    Hand painting a surreal collage of walking and collapsing buildings with layered wooden structures in various shades of brown.

    #7

    A surreal collage of a walking building with legs and a shingled roof, blending architecture and human elements.

    #8

    Surreal collage of walking buildings with human legs, blending architectural elements and motion in an artistic display.

    #9

    Surreal collage of a walking building sculpture with wooden textures and a pointed roof balancing on one leg.

    #10

    Surreal collage of buildings with fragmented layers and collapsing structures in earthy brown and pink tones.

    #11

    Sculpture of surreal walking and collapsing buildings with human legs in a modern art gallery setting.

    #12

    Surreal collage of a walking building with human legs and fragmented collapsing wooden house structure.

    #13

    Surreal collage of a walking building with human legs, blending architecture and motion in a whimsical style.

    #14

    Surreal collage of a building with human legs walking out, blending architecture with movement on a city street.

    #15

    Surreal collage of a walking building with pink roofs and human legs, blending architecture and motion in an artistic display.

    #16

    Artist adjusting a surreal collage artwork of walking and collapsing buildings with illuminated windows on a white wall.

    #17

    Surreal collage of a wooden building with human legs, blending architecture and walking elements in an imaginative artwork.

    #18

    Surreal collage of a walking building with a wooden structure and human legs standing on a worn floor.

    #19

    Surreal collage of a walking building with layered architectural elements and geometric shapes in black and white.

    #20

    Surreal collage of a building with walking and collapsing architectural features in a monochrome abstract style.

