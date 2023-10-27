ADVERTISEMENT

People may have different preferences when it comes to times and ways of waking up. These may include sounds of birds chirping, one’s favorite morning track playing, and maybe the smell of breakfast. However, one doesn’t always get to choose.

At least this Redditor didn’t when her roommate would leave his alarm clock blaring extremely loudly every five minutes for at least half an hour, waking up everyone in the house at 5 o’clock. So the homeowner decided to maliciously comply by starting her day at exactly this time.

A woman agreed to take in a roommate to her house for half a year when asked by a mutual friend; however, as the new roommate came in with an extremely loud alarm clock and refused to reduce the volume, she changed her morning routine accordingly and shared her petty revenge story with the Pettyrevenge community on Reddit.

The woman explained that her boyfriend’s alarm goes off at 5:30 and by 5:40 he usually gets dressed and heads to work while his girlfriend makes him coffee and packs him lunch during those 10 minutes.

The story is a bit more complicated regarding the woman’s roommate. The problem is that the roommate’s alarm clock sound is extremely loud and that tends to awaken the whole house, including her, her three dogs, and her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter who stays with them on occasion.

The blaring alarm clock doesn’t just ring once but goes off every five minutes between 5 and 5:30 in the morning. Even during the weekend, the roommate would often keep the alarm blaring until it finally shuts off on its own at 6.

The homeowner asked her roommate several times if he could turn down the alarm volume a little to not wake the whole house, but the man refused. So what the homeowner decided to do was to take her petty revenge by starting her loud morning routine at exactly 5 o’clock every single day.

The woman would get out of bed at 5 and would immediately start doing various activities, which include taking a shower, doing the dishes, caring for her 3 dogs, making breakfast, and putting on a show for the kid when she’s over.

The woman explained that two of her dogs are fairly large, so they make noise when she lets them out of their crates and feeds them in addition to putting something on in the living room.

So far the homeowner has gotten some dirty looks from her roommate and the occasional “Why are you awake?”, which she answered with a simple “Because you woke me.”

Bored Panda was curious about how the homeowner’s petty revenge is going, so we got in touch with the original poster and she kindly agreed to answer our questions. We got to know that petty revenge is not only on and going great but also has some benefits to it. Where the plan comes in handy is the woman getting a head start on her day!

She shared that it feels great to have the chores done early in the day and therefore have more time during the day to simply relax and enjoy herself. Finally, the homeowner’s dogs definitely appreciate the extra time they get to run around in the backyard, as normally they would have to wait until she got up, but now they no longer have to.

We also inquired if the homeowner’s roommate finally reduced the volume of his alarm clock or made any changes to his behavior due to her revenge and this is what she had to say: “He hasn’t reduced the volume of his alarm, but I noticed that it doesn’t go off as frequently anymore. Nevertheless, he still runs his alarm way too early (and loud) so I’m going to continue to get up at 5!”

The woman’s story gathered 11.3k upvotes on Reddit in just seven days and people cheered her way of petty revenge in addition to bringing up suggestions on how to enhance the sound of her morning activities and these varied from adding smoothies to her breakfast menu to noting that as they enjoy their smoothie, they’d vacuum.

