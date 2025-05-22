ADVERTISEMENT

Tipping can be tricky, especially when there’s a gap between your expectations and reality. Redditor Nerd_Rat shared a story about a night out with friends at a club where he couldn’t drink due to medication. Despite ordering a simple soda, the waitress repeatedly ignored him while serving everyone else. When it came time to pay the hefty tab, things took an unexpected turn as his friends decided to unite and teach the employee a lesson on customer service.

RELATED:

In many places, servers have to rely on tips if they want to earn a living

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But as this story shows, they still have to earn it

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Nerd_Rat

Most people who read the guy’s confession think he did nothing wrong, including those who work in the industry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But some believe the group overreacted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few say he was right to be upset, but his friends took it too far by not tipping at all

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there are those who say everyone’s to blame here