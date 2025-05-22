“AITA For Not Tipping A Waitress On A $300+ Tab?”
Tipping can be tricky, especially when there’s a gap between your expectations and reality. Redditor Nerd_Rat shared a story about a night out with friends at a club where he couldn’t drink due to medication. Despite ordering a simple soda, the waitress repeatedly ignored him while serving everyone else. When it came time to pay the hefty tab, things took an unexpected turn as his friends decided to unite and teach the employee a lesson on customer service.
Image credits: Nerd_Rat
If you lived in a civilised country you wouldn't have this dilemma.
I've been a waitress, bartender, barmaid and banquet server in the US and NTA. If you can't remember (or be àrsed) a single drink order, then you are in the wrong job and to expect to be tipped for shìtty service? Naw...that's not how this works. For his mates to not tip on their bill....tipping is discretionary. They saw their friend receive no service and they were tipping accordingly. And before anyone comes at me saying. ..that's just the way things are, thats how servers get paid etc, get bent. If you want tips, you give good service.
Yes because your country thinks $2.13 a hour is livable wage lmaoLoad More Replies...
The most screwed up thing, the hospitality industry has done was convince people that if you don't tip waitstaff didn't make any money that night and they will starve... it is federal law that in any pay period where someone paid under waitstaff wages rules does not make a total average of minimum wage when hourly PLUS ACTUAL TIPS RECEIVED are added up, the restaurant must add sufficient compensation so that the number of hours worked = federal minimum wage. this is also why wait staff complain that they should not have to report cash tips and are campaigning to have tips tax free - anythingThey don't report, doesn't show up on wages.And the restaurant has to pay them more per hour. And think of any other job where you would say that it's totally okay for them to report less than a third of their income for taxation??? It's nuts.
