The Internet Traded Doomscrolling For Crafting And These 21 Kits Are Our Top Picks
Scroll through any social media feed these days, and you're bound to notice a delightful shift. Amidst the dance challenges and trending sounds, there's a distinct hum of creativity, a collective dive into the world of making things with our own two hands. It seems the internet has officially entered its crafting era, and frankly, we're finding it incredibly wholesome and inspiring.
From intricate little projects that result in adorable trinkets to surprisingly ambitious creations that transform everyday materials, people are rediscovering the joy of hobbies. So, we've happily tumbled down the rabbit hole of viral craft trends to bring you 21 of our absolute favorite kits and activities that are capturing everyone's attention and turning us all into amateur artisans.
Your Social Feed Has Likely Already Bombarded You With Oddly Satisfying Videos Of Fluffy Creations, And This Rug Tufting Starter Kit Is Your Official Permission Slip To Join The Trend
Review: "Recently purchased this Tufting gun, and I'm thoroughly impressed with its outstanding performance. The build quality is solid, and its ergonomic design makes it easy to handle. Moreover, the tufting precision is remarkable, delivering professional results in my upholstery projects. A must-have tool for any tufting and crafting enthusiast!" - Victoria B
Get Ready To Watch Your Doodles Inflate Like They've Just Heard A Really Good Compliment, Because Magic Puffy Paint Is Back From The 90s And Trending Hard
Review: "This is the cutest and most functional little art set ever. It came with paper, markers, aisle, and water pens. everything is of great quality and easy to use. it doesn’t come with a storage bag but I just kept it in the plastic it came in and that worked well. I had travel plans with my son and wanted this little set as a go to in case he got bored in the car. worked out perfectly! He just loves to watch thr paper turn into a sponge and his art become 3D. This is the perfect little set!" - Yani
This Rock Tumbler Kit Is How The Internet Is Currently Giving Humble Backyard Pebbles The Full 'America's Next Top Model' Makeover, Complete With A Dramatic, Shiny Reveal That's Totally Feed-Worthy
Review: "Bought for my husband who loves rocks. Great beginner tumbler. He is enjoying this." - Jody M
If Your Social Feed Has You Convinced You're The Only One Not Living A Main Character Life, This Npc Life: The Hilariously Ordinary Coloring Book Is Here To Celebrate The Glorious, Everyday Grind That's Suddenly All The Rage
Dive into the comically mundane world of NPCs with "NPC Life: The Hilariously Ordinary Coloring Book"! Forget epic quests and dramatic boss fights; these unsung heroes of the gaming world have their own lives to lead – and they're surprisingly (and hilariously) normal.
Unleash Your Inner Patrick Swayze From Ghost (Minus The Actual Ghost, Probably) With This Trending Sculpd Pottery Kit That Everyone's Suddenly Obsessed With
Review: "This is a great gift for a young artist. It comes not only with tools, clay, and a finish, but great instructions to help a young artist make some fantastic projects! The clay does have a tendency to crack, to avoid that losely cover the clay so it drys very slowly." - Miller
The Internet Is Currently Obsessed With Turning Plain Fabric Into Tiny Masterpieces (Or Sassy Statements), And This Beginner Embroidery Kit Is How You Get In On The Action
Review: "Much better kit than those I’ve been able to find in stores, instructions are easy to follow and QR code to videos was helpful. Love the variety of colors that came with it. Excited to see how well the pattern washes out!" - Nicole Blake
The Internet Has Collectively Decided That Building Bouquets That Never Wilt Is Peak Adulting, And These LEGO Botanicals Are The Bloomin' Beautiful Reason Why
Review: "Fun kit. Flower looks good and was easy to assemble. Manual was good." - Dragonmageds
Feeling that irresistible urge to clear your schedule and immediately start sticking tiny gems to something or meticulously folding paper? You're definitely not alone. This wave of creative enthusiasm is infectious, and the sheer variety of ways people are getting crafty is pretty amazing. Let's see what other delightful diversions the internet has popularized.
The Internet Has Decided That Transforming Plain Old Rocks Into Mesmerizing, Geometric Masterpieces Is The New Chill, And This Mandala Rock Painting Kit Is Your Starter Pack For Ultimate Rock Stardom
Review: "Love this set! Fun to learn techniques. Tools can be used over and over. I paint on rocks and shells from beach." - lynne
Apparently, Your Feed's Algorithm Has Decided You're Ready For The Quiet Contemplation And Meticulous Pruning Life, Hence The Sudden Surge Of These Trendy Bonsai Tree Kits Everywhere
Review: "It’s only been two weeks & two out of the four have sprouted. I think the other two will too, we just have to be patient." - Natalia
The Internet Has Spoken, And Apparently, Our Collective New Hobby Is Making Tiny, Adorable Yarn Friends, All Thanks To The Woobles Beginners Crochet Kit
Review: "This is the basic kit to start with if you are new to crochet, or haven't been able to get the hang of it. I tried crocheting a few times before with books, but didn't get it until this kit. I'm glad I started with the blue penguin because that is what all of the intro videos use to teach the techniques. The videos are short and bookmarked, so you can easily go back and rewatch them. They are very clear. By far the best I've seen. The kit comes with everything you need to make the cute toy except scissors." - Motek Fourtytwo
Your Grandma's Quilting Bee Just Got A TikTok Glow-Up, And It Demands The Precision Of This Rotary Cutting Set For Quilting
Review: "Looks good. Can’t wait to try it." - Margaret J. Kreiss
If Your 'For You Page' Is Full Of Latte Art That Makes You Feel Wildly Untalented, This Latte Foam Art Print Pen Is Here To Level The Caffeinated Playing Field
Review: "Works great! Easy to use!" - Jenny Yessaian
If Your Social Media Feed Is Suddenly Swamped With People Meticulously Crafting Adorable Little Sunrooms For Plants That Will, Plot Twist, Never Actually Need Sun, This Miniature Greenhouse Building Kit Is The Viral Culprit
Review: "Absolutely love it! I will say, it is not a quick one to do. All of those plants are in multiple parts and they take awhile to get put together. It’s well worth the effort though." - Jessica Carlisle
Turns Out, Meticulously Sticking Tiny, Shiny Squares To A Canvas Is The Internet's Current Favorite Way To Achieve Zen, And Diamond Painting Is Leading The Sparkly Charge
Review: "I love the finished look of this piece. I was easy to do and turned out beautiful. I mounted it on a black board to place on the wall. The kit included everything I needed to make it." - LVaughn
It's genuinely cool to see so many people embracing new skills and finding joy in the process of creating, isn't it? Whether you're looking for a chill way to unwind or a new passion to dive into, these trending hobbies offer a little something for everyone. Keep that crafty spirit alive as we explore even more popular pastimes.
Apparently, Crafting Your Own Ambiance Is The New Doomscrolling, And This Soy Candle Making Kit Is The Viral Way To Light Up Your Life (Literally)
Review: "I honestly loved this one, it was just so good the whole kit, the smell of the essence is strong." - Valentina
The Internet Has Collectively Decided That Flat Stickers Are So Last Season, And Now Everyone's Obsessively Crafting Tiny, Multi-Layered Worlds With These Viral 3D Sticker Scenes
Review: "It could be a cozy and mindful hobby after a long day. The scenes are adorable. The stickers are of good quality; you can move them easily without worrying about tearing them." - SB
Your Doodles Can Now Ghost Everyone Just Like Your Last Hinge Match With This Trending Buddah Board
Review: "I bought this for myself to doodle but the presentation and packaging is so well done, I think it would make a good gift.
I’m enjoying it so far, the stand holds the water and the water brush and the board can be place landscape or horizontal." - Scott & Gretchen
Apparently, Folding Paper Into Tiny, Intricate Shapes Is The Internet's Current Meditation Of Choice, And This Origami Kit Is Your Gateway To Serene Paper Animal Parenthood
Review: "We are now obsessed great thick paper easy for kids great value." - Jaymelyn s
Looks Like Everyone's TikTok Feed Just Collectively Decided Summer Camp Crafts Are Back, And This Friendship Bracelet Making Kit Is Your Official Entry Ticket
Review: "This is exactly what I ordered! I'm a beginner wire wrapper and can't wait to start using these. The tools seem durable and I love the case full of rings, earrings, earrimg backs, fish eye hooks, etc. I do wish the wire was thicker but I'm not disappointed." - yanelish parker
Your Inner FBI Profiler Is About To Get A Serious Workout, No Quantico Required, With These Trending Criminal Mind Puzzles
Review: "I'm obsessed with these true crime activity books and the spiral binding on this one is my favorite." - Keri Pertuit
The Internet Has Officially Decided That Assembling Tiny, Intricate Wooden Structures Is The New Banana Bread, And These 3D Wooden Puzzles Are At The Forefront Of This Delightful Movement
Review: "Love all ROKR puzzles, but you really have to know the product. They are easy for me, you have to be very gentle/careful removing pieces and know how to follow only picture directions. This one you really have to pay close attention, my daughter was unable to put it together while I had no problem. Beautiful piece." - Ernie Gordon