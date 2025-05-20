ADVERTISEMENT

More than a century ago there existed a different kind of portrait photography – one that captured genuine souls. These extraordinary images of Native American women reveal faces etched with wisdom and eyes that tell stories of resilience. Far from the stereotypes Hollywood fed us in our younger days, these photographs showcase women of tremendous strength who maintained their cultural identity during one of history's most turbulent periods. Each carefully preserved photograph captures elaborate traditional dress, intricate beadwork, and most importantly, the unmistakable dignity that radiates from these keepers of ancient traditions. These weren't just pictures – they were living history.

#1

A Desert Cahuilla Woman, C. 1924

Native American woman in a time-weathered black and white photograph portraying female strength and resilience.

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    An Indian Woman And Child Ride On Horseback In A Parade During The Pendleton Round-Up

    Native American woman and child on horse in time-weathered photograph honoring female strength and heritage.

    OSU Special Collections & Archives : Commons Report

    #3

    Spokane Indian Woman, 1899

    Native American female with braided hair and traditional jewelry in a time-weathered photograph honoring strength.

    University of Washington Report

    #4

    Yakama Indian Woman, Washington, 1899

    Native American woman in traditional attire with braids and jewelry, showcasing female strength in a time-weathered photograph

    University of Washington Report

    #5

    Native American Woman, Cook Inlet, Alaska, Circa 1905

    Black and white photograph of Native American female with long wavy hair standing in front of patterned textile, honoring strength.

    University of Washington Report

    #6

    Wishram Woman With Qing Dynasty Cash Coins, 1910

    Native American woman in traditional attire with intricate beadwork and jewelry, symbolizing female strength and heritage.

    Library of Congress Report

    #7

    Emma Kickapoo, Native American Woman,she Was The Only Member Of The Kickapoo Tribe Who Would Accept The Flag, The Others Mistrusted Gifts From The Us Government, 1913

    Native American woman wrapped in an American flag, symbolizing female strength in a time-weathered photograph.

    Internet Archive Report

    #8

    Hattie Tom, Apache, C. 1899

    Native American woman in traditional attire and beadwork showcasing female strength in a time-weathered historic photograph.

    Rinehart, F. A. (Frank A.) Report

    #9

    Portrait Of Marcia Paschal, Daughter Lieutenant Colonel George W. Paschal, She Was Half-Cherokee, 1850s-1930s

    Native American woman in traditional attire with long hair, captured in a time-weathered black and white photograph.

    Glass Negatives of Indians (Collected by the Bureau of American Ethnology) Report

    #10

    Native American Woman Wearing Potlatch Ceremony Dress, Alaska, 1907

    Native American woman dressed in traditional clothing and blanket, showcasing female strength in time-weathered photograph.

    University of Washington Report

    #11

    Mother And Child, Apsaroke, 1908

    Native American woman holding baby wrapped in traditional clothing, showcasing female strength in a time-weathered photograph.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections Report

    #12

    Early Portrait Photograph Of Native American, 1890s

    Black and white portrait of a Native American woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat, showing strength and resilience.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #13

    Native American Woman From Plains Region, 1901

    Black and white time-weathered photograph of Native American female carrying a child, showcasing female strength and heritage.

    Library of Congress Report

    #14

    San Carlos Apache Woman, Between 1883 And 1888

    Native American female strength shown in a time-weathered photograph of a woman carrying a pot on her back.

    Randall, A. Frank Report

    #15

    Yakama Indian Woman, Washington, 1899

    Native American female strength captured in a time-weathered photograph showing traditional attire and jewelry.

    University of Washington Report

    #16

    Apache Woman And Pappoose, 1873

    Native American woman sitting outdoors in traditional clothing, captured in a time-weathered photograph honoring female strength.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    #17

    Chuckachancy Woman And Child, California, 1947

    Native American woman holding a baby outdoors surrounded by trees in a time-weathered photograph honoring female strength

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    #18

    Native American Woman, Circa 1910

    Vintage photograph of a Native American woman showcasing female strength in traditional attire with jewelry and braided hair.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections Report

    #19

    Native Woman, Cook Inlet, Alaska, Circa 1910

    Historic black and white photograph of Native American woman wearing traditional clothing, symbolizing female strength and heritage.

    University of Washington Report

    #20

    Kwakwaka'wakw Woman With Cedar Basket, 1903

    Native American woman weaving a basket, showcasing time-weathered strength and traditional craftsmanship outdoors.

    Royal BC Museum collections Report

