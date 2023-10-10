This Photographer Takes Stunning Drone Shots Of Her Home Country Vietnam (39 Pics)
Vietnamese photographer Khánh Phan captures mesmerizing images that showcase her beautiful and diverse culture. Khánh is renowned for her 'Vietnam from Above' photography series, in which she employs a drone to capture vibrant and breathtaking shots.
Although Khánh has never formally attended a photography class or received training in post-production techniques, she undeniably possesses an innate talent for capturing the perfect moment. Over the years, her work has garnered recognition and has won awards, including the Sony World Award in 2019, the Skypixel Award in 2019, and the Drone Award of Siena in 2019.
So, without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in Khánh Phan's shots of Vietnam.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Skypixel
thats a lot of fish *sweats nervously* PREPARE FOR THE FISH UPRISING (this comment is so random idk whats gotten into me)
Astonishing how much work was/is going into maintaining terrace farming!
can someone explain what im looking at right now? sorry im dumb lol
Great pics! Too bad there's no captions explaining them though, that would've been interesting.
Pretty colors, wholesome content, but no description. I wish I knew what they were doing in the blue picture with some kind of web. I recognized the beach and the fish. Harvesting, yes, but what?, no.
Wow, these are just stunning! Thanks for the neat post.
