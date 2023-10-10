ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnamese photographer Khánh Phan captures mesmerizing images that showcase her beautiful and diverse culture. Khánh is renowned for her 'Vietnam from Above' photography series, in which she employs a drone to capture vibrant and breathtaking shots.

Although Khánh has never formally attended a photography class or received training in post-production techniques, she undeniably possesses an innate talent for capturing the perfect moment. Over the years, her work has garnered recognition and has won awards, including the Sony World Award in 2019, the Skypixel Award in 2019, and the Drone Award of Siena in 2019.

So, without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in Khánh Phan's shots of Vietnam.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Skypixel

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
cindylxiong19 avatar
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thats a lot of fish *sweats nervously* PREPARE FOR THE FISH UPRISING (this comment is so random idk whats gotten into me)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
katehallberg avatar
Pheline
Pheline
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are apparently mangroves (although they don’t look like the mangroves in the US such as the ones in Florida).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Astonishing how much work was/is going into maintaining terrace farming!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Vietnam Wonderfully Seen From Above Through The Lens Of Khánh Phan Shares stats

khanhphanphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!