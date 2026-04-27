“Very Odd Franchise”: Fans Split Over New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off’s Bizarre Premise

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The Big Bang Theory premiered nearly two decades ago and became a network TV phenomenon.

While the sitcom ended in 2019, its universe has only grown with several spin-offs. Its newest expansion, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, may be the franchise’s strangest swing yet.

On April 27, HBO Max unveiled a first look at the spin-off, set to debut later this year, alongside plot details that left netizens baffled by a premise far removed from the original show’s relatively grounded tone.

Highlights HBO Max’s new Big Bang Theory spin-off sparks divided reactions over its unexpected storyline.

Fans are baffled as Stuart Bloom leads the franchise into a sci-fi direction unlike anything before.

Returning Big Bang Theory side characters fuel debate as viewers question the franchise’s new direction.

“This is a very odd franchise,” one user said on X.

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What is the new Big Bang Theory spin-off about?

Image credits: HBO Max

As the title suggests, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will center on Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman in the original series.

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Introduced as a recurring character during the sitcom’s second season, Stuart is a quirky, socially inept comic book store owner. In the spin-off, he is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

The accident triggers a multiverse Armageddon, forcing Stuart to enlist Denise, Bert, and Barry Kripke to save their universe from certain doom.

Unlike earlier spin-offs focused on family-friendly storytelling, the new series embraces the sci-fi tropes that The Big Bang Theory mostly parodied.

Original show’s creators, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, serve as head writers on the spin-off, alongside Zak Penn.

Fans react to Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’s premise

Image credits: HBO Max

The plot details for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe surprised even the most diehard fans of the original series, who weren’t expecting such a drastic spin on the beloved sitcom’s world (or multiverse).

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On X, several users expressed their bewilderment at the new spin-off sci-fi premise. Others were surprised the franchise was getting yet another spin-off after Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which already felt far removed from the original.

Image credits: HBO Max

“The more I read. The more confused I got,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Absolutely no one asked for the Sheldon Cinematic Universe yet here we are.”

“This is so far off from what the big bang theory was lol I doubt this is gonna be good in any way,” a third person said.

Some fans argued that the streaming service was banking on nostalgia and questioned whether a spin-off focusing on several side characters would even find an audience. The rest were intrigued by the wild premise and were interested in streaming the new series once it premieres this summer.

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Which characters from The Big Bang Theory are returning?

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Image credits: HBO Max

As previously mentioned, Kevin Sussman is set to reprise the role of Stuart Bloom.

He is joined by Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Stuart’s girlfriend and comic book store co-worker, who debuted in season 11.

Introduced in season 7, Caltech geologist Bert Kibbler later became a recurring presence in seasons 11 and 12. Brian Posehn now reprises the role as part of the main cast.

the plot is so random that now Im actually interested in watching it — strato (@stratofan26) April 27, 2026

John Ross Bowie rounds out the main cast as Barry Kripke, Sheldon’s arch-nemesis-turned-friend from Caltech.

There is currently no confirmation whether Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, or Johnny Galecki will return as Sheldon, Penny, and Leonard.

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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is scheduled to premiere in July 2026 on HBO Max.