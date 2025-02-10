ADVERTISEMENT

After you've exhausted all the obvious romantic gestures and gifted every possible variation of their favorite things, finding fresh ways to say "still into you" gets tricky. We've gathered 22 gifts for couples who've moved past the butterflies phase into that comfortable zone where you finish each other's sentences and know exactly how they like their coffee. From scratch-off maps that plan your next adventures together to sushi-making kits that turn date night into a delicious disaster waiting to happen, each pick adds a new chapter to your already epic story.

Long-term love calls for gifts that go beyond the basic heart-shaped everything. Picture transforming your living room into a private spa with a massage gun that tackles those knots you've been complaining about since 2019, or immortalizing your song with a custom Spotify plaque because you're both still that kind of sappy. Whether you're mixing drinks with a cocktail machine that brings happy hour home or diving into mystery books that turn your evening into a shared adventure, these finds spark fresh excitement in relationships where Netflix and actually chill is a legitimate date night option.