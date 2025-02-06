ADVERTISEMENT

Love is in the air – along with questionable puns and probably a few farts (thankfully neutralized by strategic patches). We've gathered 25 Valentine's gifts for couples who express their affection through belly laughs and borderline inappropriate jokes. From plushies that definitely wouldn't make it past HR to date night games that turn romantic evenings into comedy shows, each item celebrates relationships where humor runs deeper than romance. Because nothing says "you're my person" quite like gifting your partner pills that make everything taste like candy, or a bouquet made entirely of beef jerky.

When your idea of relationship goals includes crying-laughing together over toilet games and exchanging cards that make terrible puns look like high art, this collection hits different. Picture exchanging slime that's intentionally named to make you snort-laugh, or wearing socks designed to hold hands while you're apart (because somehow that's both adorable and ridiculous). These gifts cater to couples who believe that keeping the spark alive means occasionally setting dignity aside in favor of pure, unhinged joy. Whether you're coloring in hilariously inappropriate scenes together or playing games that turn date night into an episode of your personal comedy special, each item proves that shared laughter might just be the best aphrodisiac.

This post may include affiliate links.

Sushi-themed novelty dice, a fun Valentine's Day gift idea.

Review: "Comes packaged very nice. Heavy dice, looks very nice! Fun to use!" - CFloyd

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Hilarious Valentine's gift idea: a novelty orange soap ring called "Weener Kleener Soap" in playful packaging.

    Review: "I originally bought this as a gift for a friend, but also, later, bought one for myself. It's great for a quick laugh, sure, but......actually trying to use the product is the real punchline. You have to effectively have-your-way with this product in order to use it properly. Be prepared for an awkward moment of slow realization that you look like a total perv if you use your hips to achieve the cleaning motion with this soap, instead of your hand. Also, a bit of "swelling" may occur while using this product. When that happens, you may very well have to break the soap in order to remove it from your person, as it will become locked in place. Other than that, I think it's great!" - His Royal Dudeness

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Funny Valentine's Day gift idea: pig salt and pepper shakers with a plate of bacon in the background.

    Review: "These are awesome and fast shipping items are great quality and a great appearance," - Michael Lawrence

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Drop Some Knowledge (And Maybe Some Awkwardness) In The Loo With This Toilet Tag Game Booklet - Guaranteed To Make Your Partner LOL, Or Make A Quick Exit

    Funny Valentine's Day gift: a toilet-themed game titled "Toilet Tag" for playful bathroom moments.

    Review: "My husband and I had a great time playing this game! We have been together 11 yrs and it was a great way to get to know each other even better and have some fun and laughs in the process!" - Christopher Brickner

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Meet The Nsfw Cuddle Buddy That's Equal Parts Adorable And Outrageous - This Cute But Naughty Plushy Is The Ultimate Guilty Pleasure Gift For The Friend Who Dares To Be A Little Cheeky!

    Cute plush toy with a smiling face, a hilarious Valentine's Day gift idea.

    Review: "I bought this for a friend and she loves it. It's a small stuffed toy and it's very soft. It's very cute." - Tarrah Livengood

    amazon.com , AKtwig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Playful pink pillow with a yellow hand design, perfect hilarious Valentine's Day gift for a fun-loving partner.

    Review: "Got it for my boyfriend who is deployed in Afghanistan as a civilian and he loved it. I also sprayed it with my perfume so he can cuddle with it." - Crosal

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Carnivore Club jerky bouquet in a box with humorous card, a unique Valentine's Day gift idea.

    Review: "What a fun man gift for Valentine’s Day! We are Keto so this was perfect for him. The packaging was adorable and the meat is so tasty. Highly recommend!" - Karin

    Is your person a bit of a snack connoisseur? Check out these 32 weird and wild snacks on Amazon that might make them drool for something other than you.

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A parody cookbook titled "Fifty Shades of Chicken," a funny Valentine's Day gift idea.

    Review: "Everyone got a big kick out of reading through this. Who thought reading a cookbook could be fun?! Haha. Awesome book honestly but the recipes were a bit fancier than I would normally cook. Gave to a friend that cooks more and LOVES it" - Samantha Y

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cultivate The Perfect Partner (No Arguing Or Dirty Socks Required) With This Grow Your Own Boyfriend Toy - Just Add Water And Watch Your Dream Dude Sprout Into Existence!

    Miniature doll leaning against tree trunks in a planter, creating a hilarious Valentine's Day gift scene.

    Review: "I'm quoting the person who received the gift: " At least 50% more entertaining than all my Tinder's previous dates. Thanks! " She also has decided to plant it so she cans watch it grows" - Chloé Mar

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Romance takes a delightfully twisted turn with our next batch of finds that celebrate love's funny bone. These gifts understand that sometimes the strongest relationships are built on inside jokes and the ability to laugh at life together, especially when that life involves questionable gift choices that would make Cupid do a double-take.

    Adult coloring book with funny illustrations perfect for a hilarious Valentine's Day gift.

    Review: "Receiver loved it. Laughed for nearly an hour looking through it." - Riley Kinser

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person squeezing green stress reliever labeled "DILL dough," a funny Valentine's Day gift near a computer.

    Review: "Couldn't resist this product! My boyfriend loves pickles so when I came across this, I couldn't resist. He about died laughing when he saw it. Plus, bonus, it does its job perfectly. Perfect for stress relief and anxiety." - Susan K

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Funny Valentine's Day gift paper with humorous checklist and personalized note.

    Review: "This was a gift to my gf. I've uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha" - Introspective Panda

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Give The Gift Of Fowl Play With This Custom Funny Underwear , Featuring A Proud Rooster And A Very Clear Message About Who's Boss - Faith, Apparently!

    Review: "This product is made with great material, looks great, fits true to size, and is comfortable. Very fun! Perfect price." - Tammy Cunningham

    amazon.com , Faith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Valentine's Day gift: Talk, Flirt, Dare card game set on a patterned surface.

    Review: "After over 15 years together, we wanted to rekindle our connection and unplug. This card game has been a fantastic way to do just that. It's easy to learn and the questions have sparked fun and meaningful conversations." - Nicole B

    amazon.com , LWhite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    "Funny gift idea: Smack-a-Sack stress relief sack for Valentine's Day humor."

    Review: "Not only is this hysterical, it’s good quality! You can really hit it around and get your frustration out." - Victoria Ganz

    amazon.com , Nettie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Shark-themed can cooler on a picnic table, ideal as a hilarious Valentine's Day gift.

    Review: "So I got this more as a gag gift for my boyfriend but turns out he really liked it." - jenna

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Funny Valentine's card with a dog illustration, surrounded by red hearts and gifts.

    Review: "This was a gift. Worked out well. Thank You!" - Christopher Hubbard

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Taste-changing tablets with blue packaging labeled "Sugar Make It Sweet" for Valentine's Day gift idea.

    Review: "Hear me out! If you are looking for way to spice🌶️ up the bedroom Sugar💦™️ is a must❗️ The product elevated my taste for intimacy in the bedroom. My man and I are impressed with this product. Make sure you do NOT chew the tablets you must let them dissolve on your tounge. The tablet taste last for around a hour depending on your activities. I was highly impressed with this product and I will be purchasing it again.😈🌶️💦" - Aleece Christensen

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The art of amorous absurdity continues with selections that prove love doesn't always need rose petals and candlelight to thrive. Our following picks celebrate couples who've mastered the delicate balance between heart-eyes and cry-laughing emojis, understanding that sometimes the best way to say "I love you" is through strategically deployed humor that would make your grandmother blush.
    #19

    Elevate Your Valentine’s Tease Level With A Pack Of Subtle Butt Gas Neutralizers — Because Love Means Never Having To Say, 'Excuse Me'

    Valentine's Day gift idea: SubtleButt gas neutralizers, playful packaging on display.

    Review: "I absolutely love this product. It might have actually saved my marriage. And now I can get good nights rest." - Coll

    This is all fun and games but for some, this might be a real issue! So check out these 22 other embarrassing body issues and some easy fixes to help you avoid any nasty business.

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Mountain Dew lip balm set with bonus sticker, a hilarious Valentine's Day gift idea.

    Review: "Good value it lasts and smells like the soda. Good variety and good value." - Levi

    amazon.com , Sandra Alvarado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Hold Hands (Kind Of) With Your Sweetheart, Even When You're Apart, With This Magnetic Hand Holding Socks - A Ridiculously Cute And Quirky Way To Show Your Love

    Funny Valentine's Day socks with eyes and arms holding hands.

    Review: "Santa got these for me and my husband, and we absolutely love them!!! Our socks love each other just as much as we do! Not only are they the cutest thing ever but they are very very comfortable and have the band around the arch, sometimes when you buy novelty socks the toe section is uncomfortable but these are great!" - megan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Devour The Competition For Most Adorable Partner With This Shark Onesie - Guaranteed To Make You The Jaws-Dropping Cutest Couple In Town!

    Shark costume laid out on the floor, a hilarious Valentine's Day gift idea next to a baby playpen.

    Review: "I ordered the XL. I sized up after reading the reviews and I'm glad I did. It is warm, but roomy. It's not snug, like pajamas. The mouth hangs open, so I can easily move my arms, or remove the head if needed. The first night I had it, I slept it in. Perfect! I woke up, on my side, with my legs curled under me and my feet out of the flippers. It was like sleeping in a sleeping bag. The blanket is heavy enough to make me feel warm, but not so heavy that I get uncomfortably hot. I also don't feel claustrophobic in it. I'm 5'4", and built thick. I recommend sizing up if you want it roomy." - Kanoe Namahoe

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Colorful pizza-themed socks arranged in a box, perfect Valentine's Day gift idea for your partner.

    Review: "The BEST present I could have found for my pizza lover love. He went bonkers, he wouldn’t leave the box! The socks are super cute but he refuses to wear them because just the way they came looks way too cool. Not only that, but I received personalized emails from the creators, which only added to the sweetness of this present. Thank you." - Ava

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Yellow knitted duck holding a funny Valentine's Day card reading, "Bestie, I Ducking Love You," in front of a keyboard.

    Review: "This was for a gift to my BFF!! It was so cute and she loved it!! It sitting on her desk at work. We love the color and the size was just right for her desk. It wasn’t expensive at all. I love that it was crocheted and it was so soft. Sometimes you need some humor in your day!!" - Kimberly Sears

    amazon.com , Kimberly Sears Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Hands holding playful, heart-shaped Valentine's Day gifts with cute faces on a pink background.

    Review: "We used these in a college student box packing party. They are lively and fun with their faces and students loved them!" - Sarah DeVries-Allen

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!