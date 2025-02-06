ADVERTISEMENT

Love is in the air – along with questionable puns and probably a few farts (thankfully neutralized by strategic patches). We've gathered 25 Valentine's gifts for couples who express their affection through belly laughs and borderline inappropriate jokes. From plushies that definitely wouldn't make it past HR to date night games that turn romantic evenings into comedy shows, each item celebrates relationships where humor runs deeper than romance. Because nothing says "you're my person" quite like gifting your partner pills that make everything taste like candy, or a bouquet made entirely of beef jerky.

When your idea of relationship goals includes crying-laughing together over toilet games and exchanging cards that make terrible puns look like high art, this collection hits different. Picture exchanging slime that's intentionally named to make you snort-laugh, or wearing socks designed to hold hands while you're apart (because somehow that's both adorable and ridiculous). These gifts cater to couples who believe that keeping the spark alive means occasionally setting dignity aside in favor of pure, unhinged joy. Whether you're coloring in hilariously inappropriate scenes together or playing games that turn date night into an episode of your personal comedy special, each item proves that shared laughter might just be the best aphrodisiac.