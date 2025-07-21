7Kviews
20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community
Some products just don’t live up to the hype, but that doesn’t stop people from buying them again and again. Whether it’s a “miracle” gadget, a useless beauty treatment, or a trendy scam, we’ve all seen things that somehow keep selling despite doing absolutely nothing.
So, what do you consider totally useless, but people still fall for it? We asked our community, and here are some of the best answers we received. Let us know if you agree with them – or maybe you have your own examples no one mentioned yet. Share them in the comments below!
Political propaganda. You can fool some of the people all of the time ...
Religion. In general.
Homeopathic products.
It is documented (by the producers themselves) that the expensive sugar pills have no active substance and no effect on health, other than occasional placebo. Yet, people keep buying them, and some doctors keep prescribing them. Attempts to reduce the use of homeopathy led nowhere because, as a local politician once explained, producers such as Boiron make a profit and pay millions in taxes. On patients' health expenses, but who cares?
As has been observed, at the scene of an accident, one doesn't want to hear "Let me through! I'm a herbalist!"
My Protection Against Alien Abduction votive candle didn't work at all!
Diet fads.
Skin wrinkle remover!!!!
Plug in Electronic Rodent Repellers
Those fancy skin creams that are supposed to lighten your skin and make it glow or something.
Shapewear. The wobbly bits on your body don't magically disappear with some fabric. It won't mold your body to a different shape than you have as is. No, it doesn't stay put when you move around.
CPR, in order to restart someone's heart. Movies and TV make people think CPR will do that. Absolutely not. CPR keeps blood and oxygen going to the brain while you wait for an Ambulance or portable defribrillator. A defribrillator also cannot re-start a flatlined heart. It can only help a heart get back into a healthier rhythm. CPR is important, but call that ambulance.
CPR KEEPS a heart beating. Almost nothing can re-start a stopped heart. Otherwise we wouldn't have nearly so many dead people.
Some of those over-the-counter cures for baldness include creams, gummies, and vibration tools to stimulate hair growth.
Anything for a cold. You can't cure a cold; you just need to wait for your body to fight it off. The time taken varies.
Static magnet therapy. There is a large ecosystem of products with embedded magnets that purport to provide all manner of health benefits. There are magnetic water treatment devices, magnetic pillows and blankets, magnetic shoe insoles, and the list goes on and on (see Nikken International). These products have a cult following of true believers, in spite of numerous scientific studies showing zero benefit over a placebo.
CLR. (Calcium, Lime, & Rust remover.) Don't waste your money.
Solar-powered snake repellents are a waste of money, in my experience. Get guinea fowl instead.
I don't know about snake repellers, but my solar-powered vampire repeller works like a charm. Maybe not so much at night, but ever since I bought it I've not had to fend off a single vampire when the sun is out.
Protein Powder.
Disagree. Protein powder is a great way to increase your protein intake. But it's meant for those looking to increase muscle. You also don't want to buy ones full of unhealthy fillers.
"Miracle" supplements that "improve" skin, eyes, joint pain, cognitive function, memory, digestion, energy levels, etc. And diet pills.
Do you actually mean that $50 a bottle oyster oil doesn't actually work?! Even though it's harvested from those special deep water grown beds? My life is ruined!
Tastes good in a stir-fry though
I think they're for improving the health of your body, but they won't fix problems that are not a result of deficiencies.
Some of these are not actual products.
They are all things that people try to "sell" to others.Load More Replies...
