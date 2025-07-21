ADVERTISEMENT

Some products just don’t live up to the hype, but that doesn’t stop people from buying them again and again. Whether it’s a “miracle” gadget, a useless beauty treatment, or a trendy scam, we’ve all seen things that somehow keep selling despite doing absolutely nothing.

So, what do you consider totally useless, but people still fall for it? We asked our community, and here are some of the best answers we received. Let us know if you agree with them – or maybe you have your own examples no one mentioned yet. Share them in the comments below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Political propaganda. You can fool some of the people all of the time ...

Marco Oriolesi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
User avatar WordWeaver
Add photo comments
POST
rdennis avatar
R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
5 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that a significant amount of people buy into it means the propaganda does work.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Religion. In general.

    Isabella Fischer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    35points
    User avatar Hollerfloozy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Homeopathic products.

    It is documented (by the producers themselves) that the expensive sugar pills have no active substance and no effect on health, other than occasional placebo. Yet, people keep buying them, and some doctors keep prescribing them. Attempts to reduce the use of homeopathy led nowhere because, as a local politician once explained, producers such as Boiron make a profit and pay millions in taxes. On patients' health expenses, but who cares?

    Kelly Sikkema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    34points
    User avatar Alexia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As has been observed, at the scene of an accident, one doesn't want to hear "Let me through! I'm a herbalist!"

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Foot toxin pads. Complete hogwash.

    Merri J Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    User avatar Robin Roper
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community My Protection Against Alien Abduction votive candle didn't work at all!

    Leo_Visions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    User avatar Ian Winn
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Diet fads.

    Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    User avatar lori watts
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eco-edge avatar
    Eco
    Eco
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. Diets in general are considered temporary. A temporary diet means a temporary change. Stop the diet and go right back to the previous condition.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Skin wrinkle remover!!!!

    Katelyn G Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    User avatar John Legere
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bolcsvay avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    5 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does not remove wrinkles but it does keep your skin hydrated to prevent & make them less visable. The key is start before you get wrinkles

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Plug in Electronic Rodent Repellers

    Svetozar Cenisev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    User avatar Norm Gilmore
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Those fancy skin creams that are supposed to lighten your skin and make it glow or something.

    Poko Skincare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    User avatar Mreoww
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Shapewear. The wobbly bits on your body don't magically disappear with some fabric. It won't mold your body to a different shape than you have as is. No, it doesn't stay put when you move around.

    Kristen Plastique Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar StrangeOne
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suzi63 avatar
    Sue
    Sue
    Community Member
    3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure wear a body shaper, then your fat is all pushed up to your top of your back where you can't see it, as someone who has tried those.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #11

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community CPR, in order to restart someone's heart. Movies and TV make people think CPR will do that. Absolutely not. CPR keeps blood and oxygen going to the brain while you wait for an Ambulance or portable defribrillator. A defribrillator also cannot re-start a flatlined heart. It can only help a heart get back into a healthier rhythm. CPR is important, but call that ambulance.

    Martin Splitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar Juls
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CPR KEEPS a heart beating. Almost nothing can re-start a stopped heart. Otherwise we wouldn't have nearly so many dead people.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Some of those over-the-counter cures for baldness include creams, gummies, and vibration tools to stimulate hair growth.

    Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Flowerpower87
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Anything for a cold. You can't cure a cold; you just need to wait for your body to fight it off. The time taken varies.

    Brittany Colette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Grm Moore
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    5 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cold medicine is generally to alleviate the symptoms while your body is fighting the illness.

    Vote comment up
    23
    23points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Static magnet therapy. There is a large ecosystem of products with embedded magnets that purport to provide all manner of health benefits. There are magnetic water treatment devices, magnetic pillows and blankets, magnetic shoe insoles, and the list goes on and on (see Nikken International). These products have a cult following of true believers, in spite of numerous scientific studies showing zero benefit over a placebo.

    Toa Heftiba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Inigo Montoya
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha. Nikken. You need to buy their stuff and try to resell it. its like an MLM. as usual you can become a millionaire within a few years if you sell enough of their products.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    CLR. (Calcium, Lime, & Rust remover.) Don't waste your money.

    Marie Proročenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Christy Thompson
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to get rid of calcium, lime scale, and rust use the Lysol brand toilet bowl cleaner. It always works.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Solar-powered snake repellents are a waste of money, in my experience. Get guinea fowl instead.

    Arvid Høidahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Drop Bear from Hell
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaynerandlett avatar
    Shayne Randlett
    Shayne Randlett
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know about snake repellers, but my solar-powered vampire repeller works like a charm. Maybe not so much at night, but ever since I bought it I've not had to fend off a single vampire when the sun is out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    20 Useless Products People Keep Buying, As Shared By Our Community Protein Powder.

    LyfeFuel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar WarDaddy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disagree. Protein powder is a great way to increase your protein intake. But it's meant for those looking to increase muscle. You also don't want to buy ones full of unhealthy fillers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!