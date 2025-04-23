City planners spend years designing our communities, mapping out roads, parks, and sidewalks with meticulous care. But let's be honest, sometimes you look around and wonder if anyone actually thought about how real people would use the space. You see those dirt paths cutting across manicured lawns? That's just people voting with their feet, ignoring the carefully laid concrete curves. And don't get us started on ramps seemingly designed by someone who's never pushed a stroller or used a wheelchair! We've gathered 31 hilarious and frustrating examples where urban planning clearly took a wrong turn somewhere between the drawing board and reality.

#1

Strongest Desire Path I’ve Ever Seen

Pathway blocked by large rocks, highlighting poor city planning amidst a forest setting.

Ybnjamie Report

    #2

    Cat Path In Action

    Cat walking on grass near a brick house corner, highlighting city planners' oversight.

    astronemma Report

    #3

    Desirepath Regocnition In The Netherlands

    Path curved awkwardly around a speed limit sign and trash can, highlighting city planners' oversight.

    r13z Report

    #4

    Those Are Stairs

    Confusing stairs with black and white tile pattern, showing a city planner oversight.

    mbok_jamu Report

    #5

    Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie

    Hand stuck in a poorly designed recycling bin showing city planners' oversight.

    thefreakychild Report

    #6

    Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through

    Shopping carts misaligned with railings, causing wall damage; an oversight in city planning.

    TheBampollo Report

    #7

    The Desire Path Got Paved Out And Shifted Half A Meter To The Left

    Path in a park with misaligned stepping stones showing city planners' oversight.

    mikul444 Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    sturmwesen
Community Member
2 minutes ago

    because the stones may be set wrong for peoples step width

    #8

    They Gave In And Paved The Way People Have Been Using For 40 Years

    Pathway blocked by parked cars, illustrating poor city planning decisions.

    PharthSharth Report

    #9

    I Saw This At My School

    Stairs lead to gymnasium doors marked for disability access, highlighting a city planner oversight.

    Frezzi54 Report

    #10

    There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School

    Ceiling panel opens to a blocked wall, illustrating city planners' oversight.

    House_turtles Report

    #11

    Been Here 30 Years, I Don't Think The Gate Has Ever Been Used

    City planners created a gate leading to a blocked forest path.

    VonBlitzk Report

    #12

    Well Worn Wal-Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

    Uneven dirt path leading to a store, highlighting city planners' oversight.

    Otherwise-Seaweed-76 Report

    #13

    If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On

    Elevator panel with mismatched floor numbers, illustrating a city planners oversight problem in building design.

    deep_fried_guineapig Report

    #14

    Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico

    Winding staircase with peculiar railings, showcasing city planners' oversight in design and functionality.

    There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.

    Boring_Customer4982 Report

    #15

    Now This Is Awesome, Railway Desire Path

    Uneven stone steps leading through overgrown greenery, showcasing city planners' oversight.

    Abandoned railway through a forest that’s been walked for years.

    AdministrativeBag355 Report

    #16

    Wrocław, Poland - The Desire To Be Further Away From The Road

    Narrow dirt path through grass, illustrating poor city planning choices.

    SylvanianCuties Report

    #17

    The Bricks Are A Pain In The Feet

    Misguided city planning: paved path alongside a worn dirt trail under a bridge.

    onairmastering Report

    #18

    Tiny Path To Avoid The Bumps

    Path ending abruptly at a bridge with poor city planning evident, surrounded by trees at sunset.

    AtmospherePositive57 Report

    #19

    Path From A Tram Station To A McDonald's Restaurant. They Even Built Stairs

    City planners overlooked a shortcut path through grass diverging from the sidewalk.

    EcstaticFollowing715 Report

    #20

    Desire Path Created By A Squirrel We Feed Peanuts To Every Morning

    Path in grass showing city planning oversight, leading to a tree instead of a sidewalk.

    CapeClaw Report

    #21

    Understandable Desire Path

    A zigzag path in front of a building highlights poor city planning decisions.

    Isabellake1 Report

    #22

    Never Heard Of This Before, But Figured I Had The Perfect One

    Detour sign blocks stairway on hill; unclear city planning decision evident.

    Winter_Following1050 Report

    #23

    We Won !

    Curved pedestrian pathway with city planning oversight, marked by warning signs at night.

    _insomniack Report

    #24

    Desire Steps?

    Path crossing a concrete barrier with a misplaced road work sign, showing poor city planning.

    Sachem81 Report

    #25

    Interesting Approach

    Stairs with wheelchair symbols, showcasing a city planning oversight.

    DreamRockStudio Report

    #26

    Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat

    Misaligned seating numbers on public transport, illustrating city planning oversight.

    lemniscaterr Report

    #27

    This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

    A door covered in multiple shiny doorknobs, illustrating a city planning oversight.

    jwstoner86 Report

    #28

    Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only - No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With

    Child in front of a bench too high to see toys, showing city planners’ oversight.

    choirdudematt Report

    #29

    Does This Count? It's The Path This Cat & The Local Raccoons Take Across My Backyard

    Cat sitting in a patchy grass area near awkwardly placed woodpile, showing urban planning oversight.

    CleverSeedling Report

    #30

    Next Level Desire Path

    DIY crosswalk painted on a street with traffic cones, highlighting city planners' oversight.

    colfaxmachine Report

    #31

    They're Both Kind Of Appealing

    Two divergent paths in a park highlight city planners' oversight, one paved with lights, the other a rough trail.

    kmaffett1 Report

