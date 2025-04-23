City planners spend years designing our communities, mapping out roads, parks, and sidewalks with meticulous care. But let's be honest, sometimes you look around and wonder if anyone actually thought about how real people would use the space. You see those dirt paths cutting across manicured lawns? That's just people voting with their feet, ignoring the carefully laid concrete curves. And don't get us started on ramps seemingly designed by someone who's never pushed a stroller or used a wheelchair! We've gathered 31 hilarious and frustrating examples where urban planning clearly took a wrong turn somewhere between the drawing board and reality.

#1 Strongest Desire Path I've Ever Seen

#2 Cat Path In Action

#3 Desirepath Regocnition In The Netherlands

#4 Those Are Stairs

#5 Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie

#6 Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through

#7 The Desire Path Got Paved Out And Shifted Half A Meter To The Left

#8 They Gave In And Paved The Way People Have Been Using For 40 Years

#9 I Saw This At My School

#10 There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School

#11 Been Here 30 Years, I Don't Think The Gate Has Ever Been Used

#12 Well Worn Wal-Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

#13 If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On

#14 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I'm Staying At In Mexico There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.

#15 Now This Is Awesome, Railway Desire Path Abandoned railway through a forest that's been walked for years.

#16 Wrocław, Poland - The Desire To Be Further Away From The Road

#17 The Bricks Are A Pain In The Feet

#18 Tiny Path To Avoid The Bumps

#19 Path From A Tram Station To A McDonald's Restaurant. They Even Built Stairs

#20 Desire Path Created By A Squirrel We Feed Peanuts To Every Morning

#21 Understandable Desire Path

#22 Never Heard Of This Before, But Figured I Had The Perfect One

#23 We Won !

#24 Desire Steps?

#25 Interesting Approach

#26 Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat

#27 This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

#28 Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only - No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With

#29 Does This Count? It's The Path This Cat & The Local Raccoons Take Across My Backyard

#30 Next Level Desire Path