31 Times City Planners Clearly Didn’t Think Things Through
City planners spend years designing our communities, mapping out roads, parks, and sidewalks with meticulous care. But let's be honest, sometimes you look around and wonder if anyone actually thought about how real people would use the space. You see those dirt paths cutting across manicured lawns? That's just people voting with their feet, ignoring the carefully laid concrete curves. And don't get us started on ramps seemingly designed by someone who's never pushed a stroller or used a wheelchair! We've gathered 31 hilarious and frustrating examples where urban planning clearly took a wrong turn somewhere between the drawing board and reality.
Strongest Desire Path I’ve Ever Seen
Cat Path In Action
Desirepath Regocnition In The Netherlands
Those Are Stairs
Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie
Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through
The Desire Path Got Paved Out And Shifted Half A Meter To The Left
They Gave In And Paved The Way People Have Been Using For 40 Years
I Saw This At My School
There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School
Been Here 30 Years, I Don't Think The Gate Has Ever Been Used
Well Worn Wal-Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen
If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On
Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico
There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.
Now This Is Awesome, Railway Desire Path
Abandoned railway through a forest that’s been walked for years.