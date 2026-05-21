ADVERTISEMENT

Eckyo’s comics have a unique way of saying exactly what someone might need to hear. We’ve featured the artist’s uplifting work on Bored Panda before, and this new batch continues that same comforting mix of soft colors, adorable characters, and simple messages about patience, kindness, and self-acceptance.

His illustrations often touch on things many people deal with silently, from self-doubt and exhaustion to fear, pressure, and the feeling of not having everything figured out. Instead of making those emotions feel heavier, Eckyo turns them into reminders that healing can be soft, courage can be small, and sometimes simply continuing is already enough.

Take a look at the new comics below, and don’t forget to vote on the ones that made you feel the most comforted.

More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

eckyo.me Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Artist Creates Wholesome Comics That Feel Like A Warm Hug On A Hard Day

    eckyo.me Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow