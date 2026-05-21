ADVERTISEMENT

Eckyo’s comics have a unique way of saying exactly what someone might need to hear. We’ve featured the artist’s uplifting work on Bored Panda before, and this new batch continues that same comforting mix of soft colors, adorable characters, and simple messages about patience, kindness, and self-acceptance.

His illustrations often touch on things many people deal with silently, from self-doubt and exhaustion to fear, pressure, and the feeling of not having everything figured out. Instead of making those emotions feel heavier, Eckyo turns them into reminders that healing can be soft, courage can be small, and sometimes simply continuing is already enough.

Take a look at the new comics below, and don’t forget to vote on the ones that made you feel the most comforted.

More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com