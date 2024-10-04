Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was Far Nicer To My Customers”: Ex-Subway Employee Vexed By Worker’s Terrible Customer Service Skills
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I Was Far Nicer To My Customers”: Ex-Subway Employee Vexed By Worker’s Terrible Customer Service Skills

People who work in customer service just want to get the job done and go home to relax. Unfortunately, in their line of work, they come across a wide range of customers, some of whom are hellbent on making their job that much more annoying. 

In this particular story, a former Subway employee felt incensed and gaslit by the trainee sandwich artist working that day. Rather than being sympathetic to the worker’s plight, they threw a tantrum over having to wait in a queue. Notably, netizens were annoyed by their entitlement.

More info: Mumsnet

Subway serves fresh food to their customers, but this concept ended up causing problems for a person who wanted to just pick up their food and leave the restaurant quickly

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster had ordered three sandwich meals through the Subway app and went to the restaurant to pick it up, only to find a queue and their order not yet ready

Image credits: Rob Olivera / Flickr (not the actual photo)

The stressed-out trainee in charge of the order was struggling with making it, so the customer had to repeat all the instructions even though they had already specified everything online

Image credits: Kouki Kuriyama / Flickr (not the actual photo)

The poster questioned why the order wasn’t ready to go as soon as they walked in, but the employee said that they have to make the food fresh so that it doesn’t get soggy

Image Credits: SandwichArtist

The customer who had always picked up their orders ready-to-go felt that the Subway sandwich artist was gaslighting them with the explanation he gave

As the poster explained, they had used the Subway app to order their meals so that everything would be ready for pickup with all the specifications included. The problem is, when they showed up at the restaurant, nothing had been made, and the person in charge of fulfilling the order was struggling to get it all done.

As one of the commenters pointed out, Subway does state that online orders should be ready for pickup very quickly. Customers can pay ahead and just come to the restaurant to pick up their food without having to do anything else.

Usually, this is done so that the person ordering can skip queues and get their meal easily. According to reviewers of the app, folks can also just pick up the items from the cashier as soon as they walk in. The person’s meal preferences are also recorded so that they can easily choose the same thing next time. So, it seems like the app is really built around convenience.

In this situation, though, the customer felt inconvenienced because they had to wait quite a while for their order to be made from scratch. The staff also did not realize that the meal had been paid for online. Plus, the poster felt like the sandwich artist had poor customer service skills because he did not clarify what had gone wrong or apologize for the trouble caused.

Image credits: Mathias Reding / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It is definitely easy to understand why the OP was annoyed about the situation. They had done everything right, like placing the order online, paying for it, and arriving when they were supposed to. Yet, nothing was ready, and it ended up taking much longer than they had previously imagined.

The worker also didn’t seem to want to help out the customer or do any damage control. Usually, Subway has a code of conduct for sandwich artists to follow while serving customers, like preparing the food in an accurate and timely manner and also being helpful to the guests.

It’s possible that the trainee in charge of the meal was stressed out by the big queue and not on top of his game. As someone mentioned in the comments, minimum wage workers are just trying to get their job done, and having someone argue with them only creates more problems.

The only way we can excuse the OP’s behavior is if they were ‘hangry’ and really wanted to get their meal fast in order to devour it. Other than that, it seems like way too much drama to have created over a simple sandwich.

What do you think about this, and whose side are you on in this situation? We’d love to hear your perspective.

People understood why the author was frustrated by the experience, but they still sided with the Subway employee because he was only trying to get his job done

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is an àsshole, plain and simple. People think that if they order on the app, it means the employees stop what they're doing, neglect the customers who are actually there waiting, and their app order suddenly jumps to the front of the queue. Doʻuchebags do the same trying to call in a food order on a busy Friday night and can't understand that they have to wait 30 minutes, just like everyone else. OP also notices that the employee looks stressed so he decides to go full Karen and bìtch about how things aren't going how he wants, when he wants it. And then to further badger them about store policies they have zero control over?!?! This miserable jerk of an OP has too cushy of a life if he gets this upset and paranoid about a sandwich.

tonebone11 avatar
Tony Liszewski
Tony Liszewski
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coming from a retail pharmacy background, I see both sides. Definitely understand the irritation of ordering ahead, only to wait more once present and the answers you were receiving weren't clear. However, seeing the store was evidently busy and the staff seemingly taxed; seems like a scenario making a mountain out of an anthill. The employees may or may not have known what they were talking about; pressing the issue in a busy store with a line I'm not surprised the employees were seemingly getting more agitated. While they could have more calmly reiterated what you were told, perhaps calling later or speaking to another staff member later may have been prudent.

