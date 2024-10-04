“I Was Far Nicer To My Customers”: Ex-Subway Employee Vexed By Worker’s Terrible Customer Service Skills

ADVERTISEMENT

People who work in customer service just want to get the job done and go home to relax. Unfortunately, in their line of work, they come across a wide range of customers, some of whom are hellbent on making their job that much more annoying.

In this particular story, a former Subway employee felt incensed and gaslit by the trainee sandwich artist working that day. Rather than being sympathetic to the worker’s plight, they threw a tantrum over having to wait in a queue. Notably, netizens were annoyed by their entitlement.

Subway serves fresh food to their customers, but this concept ended up causing problems for a person who wanted to just pick up their food and leave the restaurant quickly

The poster had ordered three sandwich meals through the Subway app and went to the restaurant to pick it up, only to find a queue and their order not yet ready

The stressed-out trainee in charge of the order was struggling with making it, so the customer had to repeat all the instructions even though they had already specified everything online

The poster questioned why the order wasn’t ready to go as soon as they walked in, but the employee said that they have to make the food fresh so that it doesn’t get soggy

The customer who had always picked up their orders ready-to-go felt that the Subway sandwich artist was gaslighting them with the explanation he gave

As the poster explained, they had used the Subway app to order their meals so that everything would be ready for pickup with all the specifications included. The problem is, when they showed up at the restaurant, nothing had been made, and the person in charge of fulfilling the order was struggling to get it all done.

As one of the commenters pointed out, Subway does state that online orders should be ready for pickup very quickly. Customers can pay ahead and just come to the restaurant to pick up their food without having to do anything else.

Usually, this is done so that the person ordering can skip queues and get their meal easily. According to reviewers of the app, folks can also just pick up the items from the cashier as soon as they walk in. The person’s meal preferences are also recorded so that they can easily choose the same thing next time. So, it seems like the app is really built around convenience.

In this situation, though, the customer felt inconvenienced because they had to wait quite a while for their order to be made from scratch. The staff also did not realize that the meal had been paid for online. Plus, the poster felt like the sandwich artist had poor customer service skills because he did not clarify what had gone wrong or apologize for the trouble caused.

It is definitely easy to understand why the OP was annoyed about the situation. They had done everything right, like placing the order online, paying for it, and arriving when they were supposed to. Yet, nothing was ready, and it ended up taking much longer than they had previously imagined.

The worker also didn’t seem to want to help out the customer or do any damage control. Usually, Subway has a code of conduct for sandwich artists to follow while serving customers, like preparing the food in an accurate and timely manner and also being helpful to the guests.

It’s possible that the trainee in charge of the meal was stressed out by the big queue and not on top of his game. As someone mentioned in the comments, minimum wage workers are just trying to get their job done, and having someone argue with them only creates more problems.

The only way we can excuse the OP’s behavior is if they were ‘hangry’ and really wanted to get their meal fast in order to devour it. Other than that, it seems like way too much drama to have created over a simple sandwich.

What do you think about this, and whose side are you on in this situation? We’d love to hear your perspective.

People understood why the author was frustrated by the experience, but they still sided with the Subway employee because he was only trying to get his job done

