Hi, Pandas! My name is Gabby and I am an artist and a designer. I have been designing gorgeous printed tattoo tights since 2006. My love for wearable art started as a passion project, but it quickly grew into something much bigger—turning legs into living canvases, one pair of tights at a time!

A few years ago, life gave me the most beautiful (and exhausting) gift yet: my son. I took a step back from designing so I could focus on raising him. Between diaper changes, sleepless nights, and chasing a tiny tornado around the house, my creativity never stopped—though most of it was spent figuring out how to make vegetables appealing to a toddler.

Now, I’m thrilled to say I’m back with a brand-new collection! This time, I’ve infused my designs with even more heart, playfulness, and a touch of motherhood-inspired magic. My latest tights feature delicate floral prints, adorable bunnies, beautiful darkness and—because life without cats is simply unacceptable—some feline-friendly designs as well.

I hope my work brings a little joy, a little whimsy, and maybe even a few double-takes from passersby! Here are some of my latest creations—let me know which ones you’d rock!

