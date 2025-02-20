ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, Pandas! My name is Gabby and I am an artist and a designer. I have been designing gorgeous printed tattoo tights since 2006. My love for wearable art started as a passion project, but it quickly grew into something much bigger—turning legs into living canvases, one pair of tights at a time!

A few years ago, life gave me the most beautiful (and exhausting) gift yet: my son. I took a step back from designing so I could focus on raising him. Between diaper changes, sleepless nights, and chasing a tiny tornado around the house, my creativity never stopped—though most of it was spent figuring out how to make vegetables appealing to a toddler.

Now, I’m thrilled to say I’m back with a brand-new collection! This time, I’ve infused my designs with even more heart, playfulness, and a touch of motherhood-inspired magic. My latest tights feature delicate floral prints, adorable bunnies, beautiful darkness and—because life without cats is simply unacceptable—some feline-friendly designs as well.

I hope my work brings a little joy, a little whimsy, and maybe even a few double-takes from passersby! Here are some of my latest creations—let me know which ones you’d rock!

#1

Mountain River Tights

Unique tattoo tights featuring a mountain landscape design, paired with a light blue skirt and high heels.

RELATED:
    #2

    Rainbow Cats Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with colorful cat designs and pink shoes.

    #3

    Black Cat Tights

    Unique tattoo tights featuring adorable cat design with wide eyes, worn with black shoes, showcasing new collection.

    #4

    Pretty Doll Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with intricate floral designs, styled with a flowing dress and heels.

    #5

    Flower Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with floral patterns, paired with silver high heels against a gray background.

    #6

    Redish-Pink Royal Porcelain Peacock Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with red peacock and floral design, showcasing intricate art.

    #7

    Day Of The Dead Tights V2

    Unique tattoo tights featuring a skeleton and floral design, shown in close-up and full view.

    #8

    Fantastic Floral Bunnies Tights

    Unique tattoo tights featuring colorful bunny designs, paired with pink shoes on a soft background.

    #9

    Day Of The Dead, Blue On White Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with skeleton and floral designs, paired with shiny gold shoes.

    #10

    Floral Bunnies Tights

    Tattoo tights featuring a detailed rabbit design, worn with blue heels and a light skirt.

    #11

    Blue Royal Porcelain Peacock Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with blue floral design and peacock motif, paired with white high heels.

    #12

    Day Of The Dead Tights

    Unique tattoo tights with skeleton and floral designs in pink, paired with matching heels.

    #13

    Cartoon Animals Tights

    Tattoo tights featuring a cute bear pattern, worn with studded black heels against a soft, cloudy background.

    #14

    Baroque Bunnies Tights

    Wholesome tattoo tights featuring pink and gray rabbit and floral designs, paired with embellished open-toe heels.

    #15

    Cute Cats With Flowers Tights

    Unique tattoo tights featuring cats and flowers design, worn with gold heels and a knitted skirt.

    #16

    Abstract Neo Tribal Goth Roots Tights

    Unique tattoo tights featuring a detailed tree branch design, worn with a black skirt and heels.

