Social media platforms are full of profiles dedicated to travel. Sometimes they are people who prefer venturing on their adventures solo, while others can't imagine exploring new places without a companion by their side, sharing these cherished moments with a significant other.

Zuzu Galova and Peter Sedlacik, originating from Slovakia, prove that traveling as a couple offers substantial benefits. This pair, fueled by a shared passion for global expeditions, found a very unique method to capture every important moment and the places they chance upon. The way they do that is truly innovative. With their fresh approach, Zuzu and Peter create a set of photographs they take of each other. What really makes these shots stand out is they pull the camera trigger at the same time, while looking at each other. This way they get to see a real “full picture” of the place they’re at - being able to see it from two perspectives. If you’re still confused and wondering how these portraits can be so special, just scroll down and see the impressive collection of photographs documenting the travels of this creative couple.

