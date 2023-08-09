Social media platforms are full of profiles dedicated to travel. Sometimes they are people who prefer venturing on their adventures solo, while others can't imagine exploring new places without a companion by their side, sharing these cherished moments with a significant other. 

Zuzu Galova and Peter Sedlacik, originating from Slovakia, prove that traveling as a couple offers substantial benefits. This pair, fueled by a shared passion for global expeditions, found a very unique method to capture every important moment and the places they chance upon. The way they do that is truly innovative. With their fresh approach, Zuzu and Peter create a set of photographs they take of each other. What really makes these shots stand out is they pull the camera trigger at the same time, while looking at each other. This way they get to see a real “full picture” of the place they’re at - being able to see it from two perspectives. If you’re still confused and wondering how these portraits can be so special, just scroll down and see the impressive collection of photographs documenting the travels of this creative couple.

More info: Instagram | lensbetweenus.com | Facebook

#1

Indonesia, Gili Air Island, June 27, 2017

#2

Indonesia, Canggu, Bali, June 15, 2017

#3

Indonesia, Komaneka Resort, Ubud, Bali, July 17, 2017

#4

Hong Kong Park, Chi Lin Nunnery, December 5, 2017

#5

Malaysia, Kuala Lampur, Batu Caves, January 14, 2019

#6

Nusa Penida, Kelingking Beach, March 20, 2019

#7

France, Paris, Louvre Museum, May 12, 2022

#8

Australia, The Color Run, Centennial Park, Sydney, August 24, 2014

#9

Australia, Bondi Beach, Yogabeyond, January 4, 2015

#10

Singapore, Tan Teng Niah, January 11, 2019

#11

Greece, Santorini, Fira, July 12, 2021

#12

New York, Rockefeller Center, November 20, 2021

#13

Indonesia, Bali, Monkey Forest, Ubud, March 16, 2015

#14

Thailand, Wat Pho Temple, Bangkok, June 8, 2015

#15

Korea, Bongeunsa Temple, Seoul, August 2, 2016

#16

Finland, Helsinki, Central Library Oodi, December 12, 2018

#17

Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Putra Mosque, January 17, 2019

#18

Korea, Seoul, Starfield Library, October 7, 2022

#19

Australia, Uluru Camel Tours, January 14, 2015

#20

UK, London Eye And Big Ben, London, May 27, 2015

#21

Australia, Bondi Icebergs, Sydney, August 22, 2015

#22

Korea, Dmz Third Infiltration Tunnel, Seoul, August 3 2016

#23

China, Himalayas Center, Shanghai, January 2, 2017

#24

Russia, Vdnkh, Moscow, March 16, 2018

#25

Malaysia, The Petronas Towers, January 14, 2019

#26

Cambodia, Siem Reap, August 19, 2019

#27

Australia, Gold Coast, September 23, 2019

#28

Australia, Bondi, January 4, 2020

#29

Slovakia, Elesko Wineries, June 16, 2020

#30

Slovakia, Ždiar, July 30, 2020

#31

Slovakia, Bratislava, August 8, 2021

#32

France, Paris, May 16, 2022

#33

New York, Little Italy, Iconic Mags, November 18, 2021

#34

Western Australia, The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park, Near The Town Of Cervantes April 26, 2015

#35

UK, Near To Picadilly Circus, London, May 27, 2015

#36

Netherlands, Amsterdam,december 8, 2016

#37

Australia, Sand Dunes, Port Stephens, March 17, 2017

#38

Indonesia, Mrs Sippy, Seminyak, Bali, July 25, 2017

#39

Hong Kong, Choi Hung Estate, December 4, 2017

#40

Hong Kong, Man Mo Temple, December 3, 2017

#41

Russia, Red Square, Moscow,

#42

China, Temple Of Heaven Park, Beijing March 19, 2018

#43

New Zealand, Whangaruru Beachfront Camp, June 21, 2018

#44

Estonia, Tallinn, Silja Line, December 14, 2018

#45

Singapore, Gardens By The Bay, January 10, 2019

#46

Malaysia, The Thean Hou Temple, January 15, 2019

#47

Cambodia, Bayon Temple, Siem Reap, August 24, 2019

#48

Croatia, Baška, August 13, 2020

#49

Greece, Santorini, Pyrgos Kallistis, July 19, 2021

#50

Jorea, Seoul, Ddp, October 7, 2022

#51

Tunisia, Djerba, June 10, 2022

#52

Western Australia, Ningaloo Shark Bay, April 17, 2015

#53

UK, Picadilly Circus, London, May 27, 2015

#54

Indonesia, Seminyak, Bali, June 17, 2017

#55

China, Temple Of Heaven, March 19, 2018

#56

New Zealand, Rotorua, June 24, 2018

#57

Czech Republic, Nové Město Na Moravě, December 22, 2018

#58

Hungary, Komarom, November 8, 2020

#59

Slovakia, Zelene Pleso, September 16, 2022

#60

Slovakia,- Bratislava, Františkáni, March 12, 2022

#61

Portugal, Lisbon, June 21, 2013

#62

Portugal, Algarve, June 21, 2013

#63

Fiji, Natadola Beach, September 6, 2014

#64

Australia, Bondi Skate Park, Sydney, February 16, 2017

#65

Cabina Bali March 21, 2019

#66

Australia, Sydney, February 2, 2020

#67

Austria, Wien, Burggarten, September 1, 2021

