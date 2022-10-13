53 Hilarious Ads Put In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time That Got Shared By This Online Group
The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 billion in the year 2021. The amounts of money companies and businesses put into their advertising and promotion are way beyond what we can imagine.
So it’s only fair that we expect ad creators and their clients to think of every tiny detail and be one step ahead of their audience like you and me. Well, it turns out that’s not always the case.
Thanks to this miscellaneous subreddit “(Un)fortunate Ad Placement” devoted to sharing exactly what it promises in the title, we now know that putting any ad into the wrong context at the wrong time can mess it up real bad. And bring us funny results instead!
Scroll down through the funniest examples shared on this online community and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
This post may include affiliate links.
(2016)
Cards Against Humanity Irl
Big Yikes
That's Unfortunate
Oh Is He Now?
Oh
Big Yikes On A Snapchat Advert
One Time, At This Swedish Museum…
This Reddit Feed Ad Post Following A Starter Pack Post Post
Just In Time For Father's Day!
Just Thunderstorms
Literally Right Next To Each Other
“Bro That Cow Is Way Too Good At Fighting”
Pour With Confidence
Dry Aged Doggo
Oh
So sad, yet so true... I certainly did NOT enjoy being 14
A Rare Irl Unfortunate Placement
Unfortunate Subreddit Combination
I know what it looks looks but hear me out...
Man Run Over By Tractor; It Starts With You
Well S888
Oof
There’s A Job Opening At LEGO
Is Plague Talking A Sport Now?
Facebook Advertising It's Group Feature
Found It!
Wait, What?
I Mean I Wouldn't Say No
Oof
You can't overdose on THC. You can feel like sh1t and panic, but it is impossible to.
What Kind Of Magic Trick You Got In Mind, Ryan?
Spongbob
“Hey Kid, Come Here. I Got Free Candy And An Amazon Prime Membership For You.”
Cat Steaks
Yes Indeedy
So, That's How You Do It Beastie Boy!!!
It Works!
Ummmm
well, to be fair.. a Cherokee and a Grand Cherokee are not the same model.