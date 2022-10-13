The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 billion in the year 2021. The amounts of money companies and businesses put into their advertising and promotion are way beyond what we can imagine.

So it’s only fair that we expect ad creators and their clients to think of every tiny detail and be one step ahead of their audience like you and me. Well, it turns out that’s not always the case.

Thanks to this miscellaneous subreddit “(Un)fortunate Ad Placement” devoted to sharing exactly what it promises in the title, we now know that putting any ad into the wrong context at the wrong time can mess it up real bad. And bring us funny results instead!

Scroll down through the funniest examples shared on this online community and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

#1

(2016)

(2016)

Anne7808 Report

Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This is too good 😂

#2

Cards Against Humanity Irl

Cards Against Humanity Irl

singleandreadytodie Report

4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Thank god they only found 9

#3

Big Yikes

Big Yikes

bamboozled-baboon Report

#4

That's Unfortunate

That's Unfortunate

TwistedandDarkinside Report

4th Account
4th Account
Community Member
46 minutes ago

...

#5

Oh Is He Now?

Oh Is He Now?

nonnordajackrabbit Report

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 minute ago

Well, they do keep calling his name....

#6

Oh

Oh

MickeyPanaflex Report

Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I think I can. I think I can.

#7

Big Yikes On A Snapchat Advert

Big Yikes On A Snapchat Advert

DOMINEUMBRAM Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
12 minutes ago

0_o

#8

One Time, At This Swedish Museum…

One Time, At This Swedish Museum…

Suggestion_Of_Taint Report

Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Oh Sweden

#9

This Reddit Feed Ad Post Following A Starter Pack Post Post

This Reddit Feed Ad Post Following A Starter Pack Post Post

reddit.com Report

Caius Lastname
Caius Lastname
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Proces then right

#10

Just In Time For Father's Day!

Just In Time For Father's Day!

reddit.com Report

Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
19 minutes ago

HOW ABOUT NO

#11

Just Thunderstorms

Just Thunderstorms

ManSoAdmired Report

#12

Literally Right Next To Each Other

Literally Right Next To Each Other

BizsquidOnReddit Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
10 minutes ago

what's happening in the bottom picture?

#13

"Bro That Cow Is Way Too Good At Fighting"

“Bro That Cow Is Way Too Good At Fighting”

D3AD_ Report

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Community Member
43 minutes ago

LOL

#14

Pour With Confidence

Pour With Confidence

Kam9414 Report

Caius Lastname
Caius Lastname
Community Member
40 minutes ago

The "pour with confidence" slogan fits here perfectly

#15

Dry Aged Doggo

Dry Aged Doggo

UncleDumppy Report

#16

Oh

Oh

Gay-David-Schwimmer Report

Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
20 minutes ago

So sad, yet so true... I certainly did NOT enjoy being 14

#17

A Rare Irl Unfortunate Placement

A Rare Irl Unfortunate Placement

Jimathay Report

#18

Unfortunate Subreddit Combination

Unfortunate Subreddit Combination

Slugward207 Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I know what it looks looks but hear me out...

#19

Man Run Over By Tractor; It Starts With You

Man Run Over By Tractor; It Starts With You

Radikiyo Report

#20

Well S888

Well S888

josephga Report

#21

Oof

Oof

Chipanya Report

Caius Lastname
Caius Lastname
Community Member
45 minutes ago

No just true

#22

There's A Job Opening At LEGO

There’s A Job Opening At LEGO

briman2021 Report

#23

Is Plague Talking A Sport Now?

Is Plague Talking A Sport Now?

hashtagfckthat Report

#24

Facebook Advertising It's Group Feature

Facebook Advertising It's Group Feature

AidanGee Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
9 minutes ago

yes...i love gardening...

#25

Found It!

Found It!

Daily_Dogging Report

#26

Wait, What?

Wait, What?

EmperorOfNada Report

#27

I Mean I Wouldn't Say No

I Mean I Wouldn't Say No

lonewolflondo Report

#28

Oof

Oof

HaleyDara Report

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Community Member
44 minutes ago

You can't overdose on THC. You can feel like sh1t and panic, but it is impossible to.

#29

What Kind Of Magic Trick You Got In Mind, Ryan?

What Kind Of Magic Trick You Got In Mind, Ryan?

geekygreatness32 Report

#30

Spongbob

Spongbob

whitebou Report

#31

"Hey Kid, Come Here. I Got Free Candy And An Amazon Prime Membership For You."

“Hey Kid, Come Here. I Got Free Candy And An Amazon Prime Membership For You.”

Iggleyank Report

#32

Cat Steaks

Cat Steaks

WrenchJockey101 Report

#33

Yes Indeedy

Yes Indeedy

dumbleclouds Report

#34

So, That's How You Do It Beastie Boy!!!

So, That's How You Do It Beastie Boy!!!

mightbeontosomething Report

Brooklynn Jackson
Brooklynn Jackson
Community Member
25 minutes ago

PewDiePie got the commas wrong

#35

It Works!

It Works!

Shocknawes Report

#36

Ummmm

Ummmm

666drewbeast666 Report

Alexej Dvorak
Alexej Dvorak
Community Member
5 minutes ago

well, to be fair.. a Cherokee and a Grand Cherokee are not the same model.

#37

So Tender

So Tender

MaFuMo Report

Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I was so not ready for this...

#38

This Ad For Carl's Jr

This Ad For Carl’s Jr

BigD_277 Report

#39

Local Newspaper Editor Can't Read A Room

Local Newspaper Editor Can’t Read A Room

dangraphs Report

#40

Raging Wildfire

Raging Wildfire

Kbdank71 Report

#41

It Just Got Easier To Choose A Walking Tour

It Just Got Easier To Choose A Walking Tour

Stinkynelson Report

#42

Onlyfans Subscriber

Onlyfans Subscriber

pannumer6 Report

#43

Infidelity? No Problem!

Infidelity? No Problem!

Lyricdear Report

#44

Health Insurance Can Come In Handy?

Health Insurance Can Come In Handy?

QueenoCoffee Report

#45

Mcdonalds Ad Right Next To The New Nhs Healthy Eating Ad. Great Job, Lads

Mcdonalds Ad Right Next To The New Nhs Healthy Eating Ad. Great Job, Lads

sixtittypertitty2 Report

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Actually the joker being next makes it all work out

#46

🐓😥🥺

🐓😥🥺

reddit.com Report

#47

Nbc’s Split Screen Of The Olympics And The Cuomo Report Resulted In An Excellent Message From Google

Nbc’s Split Screen Of The Olympics And The Cuomo Report Resulted In An Excellent Message From Google

megbliss Report

#48

Sad Lion

Sad Lion

Velosocat Report

#49

Apple News Steering People All Over The Map

Apple News Steering People All Over The Map

dcoughl02 Report

#50

Mcdoh!

Mcdoh!

treyveee Report

#51

Blurred_nerf

Blurred_nerf

LTLazar Report

#52

In 2015, A Texas Plumber Who Sold His Truck To A Dealership Found Out That The Decals Were Not Removed When It Ended In The Hands Of Isis

In 2015, A Texas Plumber Who Sold His Truck To A Dealership Found Out That The Decals Were Not Removed When It Ended In The Hands Of Isis

KMC6 Report

#53

A Simple Solution To A Simple Problem

A Simple Solution To A Simple Problem

lemonreciever Report

