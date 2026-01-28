ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Olajide is a Nigerian artist widely recognized for his hyper-realistic portraits created with charcoal and pencil, but his work has always been about more than just technical perfection. Drawing since the age of five, Olajide developed his skills through consistency, patience, and years of focused practice, driven by a desire to replicate human life exactly as it appears.

His portraits are known for their emotional weight, lifelike textures, and striking attention to detail, qualities that helped his work gain international attention and previously resonate strongly with Bored Panda readers a few years back.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait with detailed shading and textures in a behind-the-scenes drawing session.

Mayor arts Report

    #2

    Artist creating hyperrealistic portrait of man and dog, showing detailed painting process behind-the-scenes.

    Mayor arts Report

    #3

    Artist creating hyperrealistic portrait, skillfully drawing detailed wrinkles and hair in a behind-the-scenes art process.

    Mayor arts Report

    #4

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait, showing detailed facial textures and drawing process behind the scenes.

    Mayor arts Report

    #5

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait using pencil, showing behind-the-scenes process of detailed portrait artwork.

    Mayor arts Report

    #6

    Artist creating hyperrealistic portrait painting of a man wearing glasses, showing behind-the-scenes drawing process.

    Mayor arts Report

    #7

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait on a white wall, capturing detailed facial features with airbrush technique.

    Mayor arts Report

    #8

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait using pencil and blending techniques in a behind-the-scenes drawing process.

    Mayor arts Report

    #9

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait with detailed shading of a smiling man wearing round glasses.

    Mayor arts Report

    #10

    Artist creating hyperrealistic portrait with pencil, capturing detailed water droplets and lifelike facial features in black and white.

    Mayor arts Report

    #11

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait, focusing on detailed facial features and hands in monochrome tones.

    Mayor arts Report

    #12

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait of a man, focusing on intricate facial details with a fine brush and grid lines.

    Mayor arts Report

    #13

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait, focusing on detailed facial features with pencil in hand.

    Mayor arts Report

    #14

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait with a red pencil, showing detailed facial features and curly hair in progress.

    Mayor arts Report

    #15

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait with detailed shading showing the process behind hyperrealistic portraits.

    Mayor arts Report

    #16

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait of a person wearing a bandana, showing detailed shading and facial features.

    Mayor arts Report

    #17

    Hand drawing a hyperrealistic portrait with a red pencil, capturing detailed eyes and hair texture in black and white.

    Mayor arts Report

    #18

    Hyperrealistic portrait in progress showing detailed facial features and hair, with artist’s hand drawing on paper.

    Mayor arts Report

    #19

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait using colored pencils, showing detailed behind-the-scenes art process.

    Mayor arts Report

    #20

    Artist’s hand drawing hyperrealistic portrait of a man’s face with intense eyes coming to life on paper.

    Mayor arts Report

    #21

    Artist creating hyperrealistic portrait using pencils, focusing on detailed eye and glasses in a behind-the-scenes photo.

    Mayor arts Report

    #22

    Artist drawing a hyperrealistic portrait of a man’s face with detailed eyes and textured hair in a behind-the-scenes process.

    Mayor arts Report

    #23

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait with detailed skin texture and water droplets on the face.

    Mayor arts Report

    #24

    Artist creating a hyperrealistic portrait on an orange canvas, focusing on detailed facial features with a pencil.

    Mayor arts Report

    #25

    Artist applying paint to a hyperrealistic portrait showing detailed textures and lifelike facial features in progress.

    Mayor arts Report

