From a piano collapsing while being moved into storage to a shoe falling apart right before a wedding, these moments highlight that even familiar, everyday items can fail without us spotting the warning signs.

Everything has a beginning and an end. However, as much as people like to think we know when it’s time, we don’t. At least not entirely. And to prove that, we collected a list of pictures that show ordinary objects just giving up and giving out.

#1 That’s Not Good. I Hope Nobody Was Injured

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#2 My Aunt Spilled The Wine, And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half

#3 Where’s The Rest Of You?

#4 Ivy Peeling Off A Building

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#5 The Shoe Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding

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#6 My House Just Fell On My Car

#7 I Dropped My Watch, And The Numbers Fell Off

#8 The Top Of This Church Just Fell Off Overnight Without Any Bad Weather At All

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#9 My Truck Is In The Shop, So I've Been Biking To Work. This Morning, My Bike Broke. When I Went To Take It Back, My Door Handle Fell Off

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#10 My Mother Woke Up And Found This In The Living Room

#11 On My Way To Class

#12 My Debit Card Fell Out Of My Pocket, And The Chip Fell Off It

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#13 I Was Moving My Piano To Storage Since I Don’t Have Space In My New Place. Honestly, A Bit Heartbroken. I Loved This Piano. But I Knew You Guys Would Appreciate It

#14 So This Just Happened

#15 $300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas

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#16 Can Opener Fell Apart While I Was Opening A Can Of Corn

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#17 The "F" Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame

#18 The Oven Bulb Melted And Fell On My Pizza

#19 A Large Branch Fell Onto My Wife's Vehicle And Peeled Down The Door's Outer Panel Without Damaging The Glass Window

#20 This Fell Off Our Apartment Block's Roof. Wife For Scale

#21 When Your Fridge Gives Up The Ghost

#22 The Front Fell Off My Local Home Depot. Apparently, The Faux Brick Facade Was Only Held On By Drywall Anchors For The Last 25 Or So Years

#23 It's A Balcony. If It Falls, It's A Sidewalk

#24 My Sink Fell Off

#25 My Oven Hood Fell Off The Wall Randomly Today I was sitting in my room and heard an extremely loud burst of banging. I ran out to find this. My heat also randomly stopped working today, and then the window of my car wouldn't roll down during a drive-thru.



Also, I rent, so I'm guessing this was put up with the landlord specifically.



#26 The Bottom Of My Cup Fell Off While Making A Hot Chocolate

#27 Part Of My Roof Fell Down A Day Before Leaving On Vacation

#28 The Headboard Fell On Top Of My Head In The Middle Of The Night While I Was Sleeping Now I have a major headache. I'm just glad my baby wasn’t sleeping on my chest tonight.



#29 The Parking Garage Just Collapsed

#30 I Was Opening The Door, And At First The Handle Broke, Then This Happened. I Just Wanted Pizza

#31 Last Year, We Got A Paddington Bear Statue. Last Night, This Happened To Him

#32 An Unfortunate Scenario

#33 The Front Fell Off

#34 The Front Fell Off

#35 Brand New Eyeshadow Palette Fell, And The Only Shade That Broke Was Called “Unlucky”

#36 The Bottom Of The Slow Cooker Pot Fell Off, Spilling 6 Liters Of Hot Pineapple Juice Everywhere. The Kitchen Will Be Sticky Until The End Of Time

#37 Part Of A United Airlines Engine Fell Off A Plane

#38 Do Bridges Have Weight Limits? This is a bunch of years old now, but it happened near me. Apparently, the company doing this house move applied for a permit from the county for this move, but the county rejected the original permit because of the weight limit on this bridge. The county instead ended up issued a permit to take a different (and much longer) route instead. But I guess the driver wanted to save a few minutes.



The house was eventually extricated from this situation and sits in its new home a couple of miles east of this bridge to this day. I wonder if the new residents even know the history? (and if they checked the beams underneath for damage!)



The road in that location was closed for at least a year while the bridge was rebuilt.



#39 The Way This USB Charger Broke Off In The Wall

#40 Troll Dolls' Hair Fell Off

#41 Whoopsies My mom (in the industry) recommended her neighbors a trusted contractor, but they declined and chose a cheaper option… Apparently, the awning has been like this for months.



#42 Mom Tried To Mow The Lawn Yesterday I called her for Mother's Day today due to the distance I can't visit, and she told me her lawnmower broke in half while trying to use it. I didn't understand her and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.



#43 While Changing My Car Oil And Pouring The New Oil In, I Broke Off The Tip Of The Plastic Funnel, Which Fell Into The Engine and now requires a mechanic to disassemble the engine so they can fish it out, to the tune of $1,000.



#44 The Bottom Of My Cup Just... Fell Off. I Am Wearing A Whole Glass Of Milk

#45 The Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I've Collected From Little Shops And Farmers' Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered I guess it's fine, I don't have dishes anymore, since the cabinet knocked open the fridge door, ruining all my food.



#46 The Server Is Down

#47 How Does Someone Lose That?

#48 The Apparent Dangers Of Roof Racks

#49 I Have Spine Surgery Tomorrow, So I Went Antiquing To Get My Mind Off It. Fell In Love With This 100-Year-Old Horse, Only For It To Snap The Second I Got Home

#50 I Was Washing My Plate, And The Whole Bottom Broke Off

#51 Can Someone Spot The Problem?

#52 The Key Broke Off Inside The Lock Of A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

#53 The Dartboard Fell Apart And Was Actually Just A Painted Roll Of Cardboard Sheets

#54 One "R" Fell Perfectly Off Of An Oreo

#55 The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand-New Cast-Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet

#56 Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On

#57 I Dropped A Box Of Crayons, And Most Of The Tips Fell Off

#58 The Front Part Fell Off My Hotel Door Key Reader - I Didn't Know There Were AA Batteries Involved