“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional
Everything has a beginning and an end. However, as much as people like to think we know when it’s time, we don’t. At least not entirely. And to prove that, we collected a list of pictures that show ordinary objects just giving up and giving out.
From a piano collapsing while being moved into storage to a shoe falling apart right before a wedding, these moments highlight that even familiar, everyday items can fail without us spotting the warning signs.
This post may include affiliate links.
That’s Not Good. I Hope Nobody Was Injured
My Aunt Spilled The Wine, And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half
Where’s The Rest Of You?
Ivy Peeling Off A Building
The Shoe Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding
My House Just Fell On My Car
I Dropped My Watch, And The Numbers Fell Off
Quality merchandise there. You cannot get such craftsmanship these days.
The Top Of This Church Just Fell Off Overnight Without Any Bad Weather At All
My Truck Is In The Shop, So I've Been Biking To Work. This Morning, My Bike Broke. When I Went To Take It Back, My Door Handle Fell Off
Call your boss and let them know you’re staying home. The omens are not auspicious for work today
My Mother Woke Up And Found This In The Living Room
Even the monitor thinks you have had too much screen time.
On My Way To Class
My Debit Card Fell Out Of My Pocket, And The Chip Fell Off It
I Was Moving My Piano To Storage Since I Don’t Have Space In My New Place. Honestly, A Bit Heartbroken. I Loved This Piano. But I Knew You Guys Would Appreciate It
So This Just Happened
$300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas
Can Opener Fell Apart While I Was Opening A Can Of Corn
The "F" Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame
The Oven Bulb Melted And Fell On My Pizza
A Large Branch Fell Onto My Wife's Vehicle And Peeled Down The Door's Outer Panel Without Damaging The Glass Window
This Fell Off Our Apartment Block's Roof. Wife For Scale
When Your Fridge Gives Up The Ghost
The Front Fell Off My Local Home Depot. Apparently, The Faux Brick Facade Was Only Held On By Drywall Anchors For The Last 25 Or So Years
It's A Balcony. If It Falls, It's A Sidewalk
My Sink Fell Off
My Oven Hood Fell Off The Wall Randomly Today
I was sitting in my room and heard an extremely loud burst of banging. I ran out to find this. My heat also randomly stopped working today, and then the window of my car wouldn't roll down during a drive-thru.
Also, I rent, so I'm guessing this was put up with the landlord specifically.
Oven hoods are screwed in from the underside, to the cupboard above it.
The Bottom Of My Cup Fell Off While Making A Hot Chocolate
Part Of My Roof Fell Down A Day Before Leaving On Vacation
The Headboard Fell On Top Of My Head In The Middle Of The Night While I Was Sleeping
Now I have a major headache. I'm just glad my baby wasn’t sleeping on my chest tonight.
The Parking Garage Just Collapsed
I Was Opening The Door, And At First The Handle Broke, Then This Happened. I Just Wanted Pizza
Last Year, We Got A Paddington Bear Statue. Last Night, This Happened To Him
An Unfortunate Scenario
The Front Fell Off
The Front Fell Off
Brand New Eyeshadow Palette Fell, And The Only Shade That Broke Was Called “Unlucky”
The Bottom Of The Slow Cooker Pot Fell Off, Spilling 6 Liters Of Hot Pineapple Juice Everywhere. The Kitchen Will Be Sticky Until The End Of Time
I hope they turned off the gas supply to the stove, because that pilot light is OUT!
Part Of A United Airlines Engine Fell Off A Plane
Do Bridges Have Weight Limits?
This is a bunch of years old now, but it happened near me. Apparently, the company doing this house move applied for a permit from the county for this move, but the county rejected the original permit because of the weight limit on this bridge. The county instead ended up issued a permit to take a different (and much longer) route instead. But I guess the driver wanted to save a few minutes.
The house was eventually extricated from this situation and sits in its new home a couple of miles east of this bridge to this day. I wonder if the new residents even know the history? (and if they checked the beams underneath for damage!)
The road in that location was closed for at least a year while the bridge was rebuilt.
The Way This USB Charger Broke Off In The Wall
Troll Dolls' Hair Fell Off
Whoopsies
My mom (in the industry) recommended her neighbors a trusted contractor, but they declined and chose a cheaper option… Apparently, the awning has been like this for months.
Mom Tried To Mow The Lawn Yesterday
I called her for Mother's Day today due to the distance I can't visit, and she told me her lawnmower broke in half while trying to use it. I didn't understand her and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.
If the rust is any indication, it was only a matter of time
While Changing My Car Oil And Pouring The New Oil In, I Broke Off The Tip Of The Plastic Funnel, Which Fell Into The Engine
and now requires a mechanic to disassemble the engine so they can fish it out, to the tune of $1,000.
The Bottom Of My Cup Just... Fell Off. I Am Wearing A Whole Glass Of Milk
The Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I've Collected From Little Shops And Farmers' Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered
I guess it's fine, I don't have dishes anymore, since the cabinet knocked open the fridge door, ruining all my food.
The Server Is Down
How Does Someone Lose That?
The Apparent Dangers Of Roof Racks
I Have Spine Surgery Tomorrow, So I Went Antiquing To Get My Mind Off It. Fell In Love With This 100-Year-Old Horse, Only For It To Snap The Second I Got Home
I Was Washing My Plate, And The Whole Bottom Broke Off
Can Someone Spot The Problem?
The Key Broke Off Inside The Lock Of A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In
The Dartboard Fell Apart And Was Actually Just A Painted Roll Of Cardboard Sheets
One "R" Fell Perfectly Off Of An Oreo
The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand-New Cast-Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet
Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On
I Dropped A Box Of Crayons, And Most Of The Tips Fell Off
The Front Part Fell Off My Hotel Door Key Reader - I Didn't Know There Were AA Batteries Involved
My Dad’s Retirement Plaque Is Just Another Person's With A Sheet Of Metal Over It
The plaque recently fell off the wall and broke, and when I was fixing it, I noticed that the two names were totally different.