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Everything has a beginning and an end. However, as much as people like to think we know when it’s time, we don’t. At least not entirely. And to prove that, we collected a list of pictures that show ordinary objects just giving up and giving out.

From a piano collapsing while being moved into storage to a shoe falling apart right before a wedding, these moments highlight that even familiar, everyday items can fail without us spotting the warning signs.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That’s Not Good. I Hope Nobody Was Injured

A massive construction crane is severely bent and broken next to a high-rise building, illustrating how things broke so badly.

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markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You must practice harder to master the crane position, Daniel-san!"

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    #2

    My Aunt Spilled The Wine, And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half

    Half a wine glass stands upright, its other half beside it, spilling red wine on a table. Broke So Badly, it appears intentional.

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    #3

    Where’s The Rest Of You?

    Two aircraft on tarmac. A detached cockpit section, labeled Do Not Touch Private Property. It looks like things broke intentionally.

    Puzzleheaded-Lab5323 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guy who bought it proudly invites women to come over to see his cockpit.

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    #4

    Ivy Peeling Off A Building

    A large sheet of brown vines and green foliage peeled off a brick building facade, collapsing onto the sidewalk. Things Broke So Badly.

    Starlight_DuBlanc Report

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not the ivy that's peeled off the building, it's some architectural mat designed to encourage plant growth an make a green building, without the plants destroying the brickwork. The Ivy is growing into the mat, and is clearly well attached.

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    #5

    The Shoe Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding

    Detached shoe sole and fabric glue. A clear example of things that broke so badly and need immediate repair.

    MeatyClaws55 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It might have been an omen. How long did the marriage last?

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    #6

    My House Just Fell On My Car

    A grey car covered in stone debris from a house facade that fell apart. Things broke so badly, causing damage.

    stevegeorge1 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened because you were watching that scene from a Dirty Harry flick in which Callahan deliberately crashes a car through a building to nail some punks. The house is warning you not to try pulling that sort of stunt at home.Capisce??

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    #7

    I Dropped My Watch, And The Numbers Fell Off

    Hand holds a white-faced watch with a brown strap. Its numbers have fallen apart, illustrating how things broke intentionally.

    mark_peters Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quality merchandise there. You cannot get such craftsmanship these days.

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    #8

    The Top Of This Church Just Fell Off Overnight Without Any Bad Weather At All

    A brick church entrance with a collapsed awning surrounded by yellow tape. A clear example of things breaking badly.

    jld2k6 Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No insurance pay out because "Act of God"?

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    #9

    My Truck Is In The Shop, So I've Been Biking To Work. This Morning, My Bike Broke. When I Went To Take It Back, My Door Handle Fell Off

    Hand holds a bicycle pedal and wrench near a door with a detached doorknob, showing how things fall apart.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call your boss and let them know you’re staying home. The omens are not auspicious for work today

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    #10

    My Mother Woke Up And Found This In The Living Room

    iMac computer with its screen detached, exposing internal parts. A digital example of things broke.

    Hyakutak Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even the monitor thinks you have had too much screen time.

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    #11

    On My Way To Class

    A teal car bumper with a license plate lies on a wet road, an example of when things broke so badly.

    beliefsysyem Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The factory had so many orders that year for that model that they described their production as a bumper crop.

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    #12

    My Debit Card Fell Out Of My Pocket, And The Chip Fell Off It

    A Royal Credit Union blue debit card with its EMV chip completely detached, illustrating how badly things broke.

    beige-king Report

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    #13

    I Was Moving My Piano To Storage Since I Don’t Have Space In My New Place. Honestly, A Bit Heartbroken. I Loved This Piano. But I Knew You Guys Would Appreciate It

    A piano appears to have decided to fall apart, broken badly and shattered inside a moving truck, looking intentional.

    PhatCaulkForyourMom Report

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    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kwality workmanship

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    #14

    So This Just Happened

    A grey smartwatch on a wrist has fallen apart, revealing its internal circuits and wires. An example of things breaking.

    ormskirkgandhi Report

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    #15

    $300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas

    A massive lighting rig lies collapsed on an arena floor, surrounded by debris. A worker inspects where things broke so badly.

    Lemeister , LasVegasLocally Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as no one was under the thing, it's quite amusing.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Can Opener Fell Apart While I Was Opening A Can Of Corn

    A can opener in pieces on a counter next to a partially opened can of tomatoes, illustrating how things broke.

    Midnightpassenger Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a sign. Give up and order a pizza

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    #17

    The "F" Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame

    Hand holds letter F that detached from a car emblem, making FLAME read LAME. Things broke so badly.

    Thechuz1337 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why the Buick BASS never became a big seller.

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    #18

    The Oven Bulb Melted And Fell On My Pizza

    Burnt-out light bulb with a broken filament on a pepperoni pizza, symbolizing things falling apart.

    udavoiresa Report

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    #19

    A Large Branch Fell Onto My Wife's Vehicle And Peeled Down The Door's Outer Panel Without Damaging The Glass Window

    A dark car's rear door completely broke so badly, exposing internal parts and wires, covered in snow.

    EdRattan Report

    13points
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    #20

    This Fell Off Our Apartment Block's Roof. Wife For Scale

    Woman stands next to a large, ornate structure that broke so badly it looks intentional, fallen on grass.

    mpdehnel Report

    13points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, it should be a banana.

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    #21

    When Your Fridge Gives Up The Ghost

    Refrigerator with an open door, its bottom drawer and contents (eggs, jars) fallen onto the wooden floor. Things broke so badly.

    BKStephens Report

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    #22

    The Front Fell Off My Local Home Depot. Apparently, The Faux Brick Facade Was Only Held On By Drywall Anchors For The Last 25 Or So Years

    Garden center entrance facade severely damaged, debris scattered on ground, truly broke so badly it looks intentional.

    reddit.com Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately, there was a Lowe's nearby where they could get everything they needed to fix that sucker up.

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    #23

    It's A Balcony. If It Falls, It's A Sidewalk

    A house with a balcony that has completely detached from the wall, hanging steeply downward. Things broke so badly.

    Zka77 Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it just hangs there, it’s an art installation

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    #24

    My Sink Fell Off

    A pedestal bathroom sink basin and its base have fallen from the wall onto the floor, exposing a large hole. Things broke so badly.

    CookieOmNomster Report

    12points
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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? The basin wasn't mounted to studs, just to the plasterboard/drywall?

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    #25

    My Oven Hood Fell Off The Wall Randomly Today

    Kitchen range hood fell apart onto the stove with broken glass, strawberries, and exposed ductwork. A messy kitchen scene.

    I was sitting in my room and heard an extremely loud burst of banging. I ran out to find this. My heat also randomly stopped working today, and then the window of my car wouldn't roll down during a drive-thru.

    Also, I rent, so I'm guessing this was put up with the landlord specifically.

    bostonpancakes Report

    12points
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    allan_7 avatar
    I_am_Allan
    I_am_Allan
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oven hoods are screwed in from the underside, to the cupboard above it.

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    #26

    The Bottom Of My Cup Fell Off While Making A Hot Chocolate

    Spilled milk covers a black kitchen counter, an empty mug held above. Things Broke So Badly, what a mess!

    CammaJamma Report

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    #27

    Part Of My Roof Fell Down A Day Before Leaving On Vacation

    A kitchen after a ceiling collapse. Large pieces of ceiling material and debris scatter the floor and counters, showing how things broke so badly.

    PyroMatchBox Report

    12points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you buy insurance for your vacation?

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    #28

    The Headboard Fell On Top Of My Head In The Middle Of The Night While I Was Sleeping

    A bedroom headboard collapsed onto the bed, showing how things broke so badly. White duvet, dark wall, nightstand.

    Now I have a major headache. I'm just glad my baby wasn’t sleeping on my chest tonight.

    eatingsubwaycookies Report

    12points
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    #29

    The Parking Garage Just Collapsed

    A multi-story parking garage floor has dramatically fallen apart, trapping several cars in the large crack and lower level.

    littleempires Report

    12points
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    #30

    I Was Opening The Door, And At First The Handle Broke, Then This Happened. I Just Wanted Pizza

    An oven door has fallen apart, with all internal glass panels detached and resting on the kitchen floor. An appliance that broke badly.

    Lazy_productions Report

    12points
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    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't know if this is one, but don't buy Samsung appliances. Just ... general life advice.

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    #31

    Last Year, We Got A Paddington Bear Statue. Last Night, This Happened To Him

    Paddington Bear statue on a bench, before and after it broke so badly, looking intentional.

    cglotr Report

    12points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This made the news in the UK.

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    #32

    An Unfortunate Scenario

    A drill bit is stuck deep in a wooden beam, with wood shavings around. A cordless drill lies nearby. This shows things broke so badly.

    unknown Report

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    #33

    The Front Fell Off

    A multi-story brick building facade has fallen apart, exposing purple interior walls and furniture, with a construction fence below.

    connexit Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a typical part of a Godzilla movie they never show in the final cut.

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    #34

    The Front Fell Off

    A front-load washing machine with its door completely detached and lying on the floor. Laundry is inside. Things broke badly.

    antantantant80 Report

    11points
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    #35

    Brand New Eyeshadow Palette Fell, And The Only Shade That Broke Was Called “Unlucky”

    An eyeshadow palette with the Unlucky shade broken and powder spilled, demonstrating how things fall apart.

    provokedspoon12 Report

    11points
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    #36

    The Bottom Of The Slow Cooker Pot Fell Off, Spilling 6 Liters Of Hot Pineapple Juice Everywhere. The Kitchen Will Be Sticky Until The End Of Time

    A kitchen counter with a hand holding a pot lid while a pan of chopped red onions is spilled across the stove. Things Broke So Badly.

    OceanSupernova Report

    11points
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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they turned off the gas supply to the stove, because that pilot light is OUT!

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    #37

    Part Of A United Airlines Engine Fell Off A Plane

    Plane engine parts fell apart and landed in a Broomfield residential area, showing unexpected damage.

    BroomfieldPD , BroomfieldPD Report

    11points
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    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Donnie Darko's house?

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    #38

    Do Bridges Have Weight Limits?

    A large house on a moving trailer broke so badly, it plunged into a river. Bystanders watch the mishap.

    This is a bunch of years old now, but it happened near me. Apparently, the company doing this house move applied for a permit from the county for this move, but the county rejected the original permit because of the weight limit on this bridge. The county instead ended up issued a permit to take a different (and much longer) route instead. But I guess the driver wanted to save a few minutes.

    The house was eventually extricated from this situation and sits in its new home a couple of miles east of this bridge to this day. I wonder if the new residents even know the history? (and if they checked the beams underneath for damage!)

    The road in that location was closed for at least a year while the bridge was rebuilt.

    deleted Report

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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like the house was wider than the bridge, too.

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    #39

    The Way This USB Charger Broke Off In The Wall

    A hand holds a charger that has fallen apart, exposing its internal circuit board. The plug's prongs are stuck in an electrical outlet.

    the85rush Report

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    #40

    Troll Dolls' Hair Fell Off

    A light brown troll doll, its red fluffy hair fallen apart next to its feet on a blue string chair.

    Bit_Jax Report

    11points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone is so stressed these days

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    #41

    Whoopsies

    A light gray house where a portico above the front door has fallen apart. The shingled roof hangs, showing how things broke so badly.

    My mom (in the industry) recommended her neighbors a trusted contractor, but they declined and chose a cheaper option… Apparently, the awning has been like this for months.

    retso_divan Report

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    #42

    Mom Tried To Mow The Lawn Yesterday

    Heavily damaged lawnmower lying on grass, appearing to fall apart. It broke so badly its engine is detached.

    I called her for Mother's Day today due to the distance I can't visit, and she told me her lawnmower broke in half while trying to use it. I didn't understand her and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.

    Andilee Report

    10points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the rust is any indication, it was only a matter of time

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    #43

    While Changing My Car Oil And Pouring The New Oil In, I Broke Off The Tip Of The Plastic Funnel, Which Fell Into The Engine

    Hand holds a blue plastic funnel with a snapped, jagged spout near a car. An item that broke so badly it's now unusable.

    and now requires a mechanic to disassemble the engine so they can fish it out, to the tune of $1,000.

    ashushu Report

    10points
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    #44

    The Bottom Of My Cup Just... Fell Off. I Am Wearing A Whole Glass Of Milk

    Hand holding a Denver mug that has fallen apart, its bottom detached and liquid spilled on a tablet. Things broke so badly.

    Kigameister Report

    10points
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    #45

    The Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I've Collected From Little Shops And Farmers' Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered

    Kitchen chaos with a cabinet that fell apart, spilling spices and dishes onto the dark floor. A refrigerator and stove are in the background.

    I guess it's fine, I don't have dishes anymore, since the cabinet knocked open the fridge door, ruining all my food.

    unknown Report

    10points
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    #46

    The Server Is Down

    A server rack has completely toppled over in a messy server room, scattering equipment and cables. Broke so badly.

    Robbysofter Report

    9points
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    #47

    How Does Someone Lose That?

    A silver car bumper detached on a wet city street with a passing bus. A prime example of things falling apart.

    SultryShadoww Report

    9points
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    #48

    The Apparent Dangers Of Roof Racks

    A bicycle broke so badly, with its front hanging from a pipe and the rest of the frame on the garage floor.

    sa547ph Report

    9points
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    #49

    I Have Spine Surgery Tomorrow, So I Went Antiquing To Get My Mind Off It. Fell In Love With This 100-Year-Old Horse, Only For It To Snap The Second I Got Home

    Ceramic horse figurine shown intact and then broken. An item that appears to fall apart, perhaps before a wedding.

    Ecstatic_Jackfruit35 Report

    9points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be more worried about that being an omen if you were having surgery by a podiatrist. The horse's back looks just fine.

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    #50

    I Was Washing My Plate, And The Whole Bottom Broke Off

    Broken white floral plate on a brown surface, split into center and rim. An example of things that fall apart before a wedding.

    DogTookMySockAgain Report

    9points
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    #51

    Can Someone Spot The Problem?

    A green electric scooter fell apart, broken next to a railing. Its damage looked intentional.

    Hyper_sp33d Report

    9points
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    #52

    The Key Broke Off Inside The Lock Of A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

    Hand holding a key with its blade snapped off and stuck in a door lock, showing how things broke so badly.

    Twaynesty Report

    9points
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    #53

    The Dartboard Fell Apart And Was Actually Just A Painted Roll Of Cardboard Sheets

    A dartboard has completely fallen apart, its numbered surface peeled into long, colorful strips on a counter.

    ArrivingPlace Report

    9points
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    #54

    One "R" Fell Perfectly Off Of An Oreo

    A hand holds a tiny R, broken off an Oreo cookie. The full cookie is in the background, illustrating how things fall apart.

    fourleaffungi Report

    8points
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    #55

    The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand-New Cast-Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet

    A cast iron skillet broke so badly, its side rim missing and a handle piece detached on a wooden floor.

    sixpigeons Report

    8points
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    #56

    Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On

    Black Etienne Aigner sandals with soles that fell apart, leaving crumbs on the carpet next to fluffy slippers. A wedding nightmare.

    tangerinewax Report

    8points
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    #57

    I Dropped A Box Of Crayons, And Most Of The Tips Fell Off

    Many colorful crayon tips that broke so badly lie in a hand beside an open box of full crayons.

    scrubforest Report

    7points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes my inner 5 year old so sad

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    #58

    The Front Part Fell Off My Hotel Door Key Reader - I Didn't Know There Were AA Batteries Involved

    Hotel door lock with exposed batteries, showing how badly things broke. It looks intentionally broken.

    Iamoninternet Report

    7points
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    #59

    My Dad’s Retirement Plaque Is Just Another Person's With A Sheet Of Metal Over It

    Wooden Cobra logo plaque, partially covered by another award plate with 'Inject The Venom'. This messy display looks like it could fall apart.

    The plaque recently fell off the wall and broke, and when I was fixing it, I noticed that the two names were totally different.

    That_odd_man Report

    6points
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