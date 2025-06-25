ADVERTISEMENT

When imagining the lives of historical figures, we often picture them as people who were extremely focused on their achievements. It’s easy to think of them as not having the time to socialize, let alone make friends. However, many prominent historical figures formed strong connections with other big names of their time. Some of the connections gradually faded, while others stood the test of time and distance. These unlikely friendships often challenged each figure to consider a different perspective and find common ground. From an author befriending a scientist to a wrestler building a bond with a playwright, we’ve gathered 21 pairs of historical figures you wouldn’t have thought were friends.