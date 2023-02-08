While some weird jobs might look shady, they aren't always unethical. User MoronByTrade decided to cast some light on the shady professions with the question on Askreddit — “What is the most unethical profession?” Below, we have compiled some of the best answers to this question. Be sure to upvote the professions or activities that shocked you the most. On the other hand, if you have a story of your own and would like to share it, do so in the comments below.

Even the most hailed and praised jobs can become unethical when members of society look into them. The strictest rules and ethics for professions can portray any activity in a more friendly light. They create a positive image that sells the idea. For this reason, the tell-tale heart of the many not-so-ethical jobs is the secrecy around them. If a shady person is unwilling to reveal more than necessary about their job, something strange might be happening.

Not every job on this earth is helping civilization as a whole. There are a lot of unethical professions, which, if they were to disappear into thin air, would only help us, ordinary citizens, to live peacefully. They only bring benefits to the people who are partaking in them. However, some of the most unethical professions are so hidden that it is common to fall into their traps. For this reason, it is important to uncover them by knowing their revealing details.

#1 "Naturopaths, homeopaths, chiropractors.



It should be illegal to advertise yourself as a “doctor of naturopathic medicine.” Instead you should have to say “Recieved a doctorate level degree in naturopathy.” And under no circumstances should they be allowed to refer to their place of work as a “clinic” of any kind."

#2 "This might get buried, but any home shopping network like QVC or HSN. I worked for HSN for awhile some years ago and the amount of old people that had no clue what they were buying that I had to scam because it was my “job” is insane.



I had one of the nicest old people call me and just want to chat and then ordered the “item of the day” and proceed to tell me that she had like 10 of them in her back room completely unopened but she couldn’t pass up this deal.



I had another lady that wanted to apply for the credit card because her daughter took away all of her cards because she was broke and couldn’t pay her bills.



I couldn’t say no. I had to do it or get wrote up. I ended up developing a bit of a nervous tick from it (that I still battle with to this day) and finally just ended up quitting the day after I burned all my vacation hours because my mental health wasn’t worth that.



Seriously. F*ck shopping networks that prey on old people. They justify it as if they’re providing a service. Disgusting."

#3 "Insurance companies fighting to NOT pay."

#4 "Girl Scouts. They sell a highly addictive product, but they only do it once a year, so you're Jonesing for it the other eleven months."



#5 "Pay day loans. Want a loan with 600% interest?"



#6 nBrainwashed wrote:

"Televangelists."



Aqquila89 replied: "'Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves.' (Matthew 7:15)"

#7 nowhereisaguy wrote:

"Media outlets that take money from interest groups (or owned by specific people) and espouses their talking points instead of reporting the factual truth."



sharfpang replied:

"Especially when they present it as "fact checks". Twist/strawman the original point until it's technically not true (say, in place of "lots of money" insert a specific, incorrect amount), then "debunk" the claim."

#8 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"Claiming that you are a medium or ghost hunter. But, people feed into it so they eat their money."



come_on_seth replied:

"At some point stupidity has a legitimate right to be separated from its money"

#9 RealityCheck18 wrote:

"Soul vultures.



Those who travel to poor countries trying to convert people to their religion after a major natural disaster."



Troublecleff04 replied:

"It’s okay a lot of the “victims” just play along and agree to whatever the soul vulture is spewing to get whatever resources they’re offering then when they leave they never think about it again lol"

#10 "Megachurch Preacher."

#11 "Anyone who becomes richer by making the world a dumber, angrier place. Pundits, talk radio hosts, and some of the biggest podcasters are among the most soulless jackholes I'm aware of."

#12 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"Mediums and psychics who capitalize on the pain and grief their clients feel from losing someone they love. 'I will help you communicate with your dead loved one for $200 an hour'"



TrueTurtleKing replied:

"I understand people using services like that as a way to cope. And that’s something I sorta get. But we recently learned that my grandma was paying this psychic in California monthly fee for her consultation. One of the notes said that she should avoid talking to her families for her problems. You know, trying to make my grandma dependent on the psychic."

#13 "I used to buy, trade and sell trading cards. It seemed unethical cause you'd always be trying to get an amazing deal from people and especially kids. If someone didn't know the price of the card you'd still haggle with them to get it even lower. I remember one of my buddies getting 3 cards worth $150 each for about $30 cause the guy didnt know the price had spiked a couple hours ago."

#14 FlaymerLoL wrote:

"Whoever decided medical costs."



poprof repleid:

"Apparently you can get a degree for medical billing and coding. Side note - one of my regions largest mental health care providers just closed down all its services to cut costs.



Medicine shouldn’t be run for profit - it’s a service, like the post office or public education."

#15 EvidentlyEmpirical wrote:

"Any profession where the source of your income is scamming the old and/or the gullible."



Roy4Pris repleid:

"There's a church leader here in NZ whose flock is almost exclusively economically and educationally disadvantaged minorities. They tithe 10% of their salaries to him. He rides a Harley and drives a $190k Tesla."

#16 "Politician shouldn't be, but the system makes it really easy for people to forget they are public servants and not out for themselves."

#17 "We've been trying to reach you concerning your vehicles extended warranty!"

#18 Kaiju_Dan wrote:

"People who own private prisons."



MCDexX replied:

"Jesus yes. Lobbying governments to make more stuff illegal because they're running low on slave labour is dystopian."

#19 "People who go door to door trying to make you switch providers. It’s a scam that preys on old people."

#20 "Car mechanics that try to take advantage of women that need a quick car fix, and rob them dry for what only needed to be a $50 oil change."

#21 "Those people that try to sell alternative medicine. I’m talking about people who sell beads or stones or “cream of grass root” or something made up to treat stuff like cancer or strokes or something. Literally just a scam to make money with no science behind it."

#22 "Pharmacy benefit managers. They are completely uneeded useless middlemen that significantly jack up the prices of medicine to line their pockets. People die because of them."

#23 "Political pundits and pandering politicians."

#24 "Beauty pageant host for children, anything war related, gambling related jobs, working in advertisement."

#25 "Medical debt collection. I live in the U.S. so the healthcare system as a whole is wack to begin with. I’m currently ~$3k in medical debt and I just cannot imagine what kind of person would choose a job in which they have to go after sick people for money they often just simply do not have. it takes a lot within me not to just tell them to f*ck off."

#26 "Nobodies saying companies that buy up housing. They either jack the price up of an entire area because they own all of it or rent them out at unlivable prices.



It's the filthiest way to make yourself rich, you'd have to be void of empathy or any emotion that makes you human."

#27 "Casino owners and managers.



They send busses to drive old people to casinos. Bastards."

#28 Clinical_Subject065 wrote:

"Fentanyl producer."



Shoe_mocker replied:

"More specifically illegal fentanyl."

#29 "Unethical Profession?



Health Insurance adjuster.



Your entire job is to deny someone's medical claim under the false pretenses of preventing "Fraud".



He's the issue... You know what fraud is. Fraud comes from a doctor who is unlicensed or has a pattern of abuse...



It is not from someone who went to the ER and needed an MRI to confirm everything was okay... But now you're going to charge the patient for the MRI because it didn't find anything.



Sorry, but these people have no ethics and are the reason why US healthcare is so terrible."

#30 "Not necessarily the worst I've seen on here, but I think standardized testing companies, like Pearson education, are fairly unethical. You're charging students for a test that is already a rather poor predictor of actual academic success but is required to progress in higher education because you've sold university admissions on this test. Then you sell test takers expensive test prep materials to help them perform better by learning to the test and become better test takers, rather than helping them build real skills. In the end you've basically just put another financial barrier in the way of those pursuing higher education."

#31 "The people who scam old people all day pretending to be from Microsoft."

#32 "Prosperity preachers"

#33 "MLMs for sure. They prey on the poor and desperate."

#34 Ambient-Shrieking wrote:

"Human traffickers, assassins, warlords, torturers and dictators"



PublicSaftey1st replied:

"You spelled politician wrong."

#35 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"Maybe not the most but rent-to-own companies are up there."



chomasterq replied:

"Depends on what it is. Rent to own musical instruments is usually great for kids starting out it elementary school. You pay a little more than the instrument is worth but you can give it back to the store if the kid decides not to continue, or continue renting until it's owned. The place my parents got an instrument for me didn't charge interest at all it was well worth it."

#36 "Most of these are criminal or borderline criminal professions. Here’s the most unethical legal job: medical insurance executive."

#37 "I’m a bartender. I frequently find myself questioning whether my profession is ethical. Leaning no."

#38 Scallywagstv2 wrote:

"Co-founder and chief executive officer of Facebook."



DankieKang replied:

"More like co-robot and chief executive lizard person."

#39 "Catalytic converter 'salesman'"

#40 "For profit prisons



For profit healthcare



For profit basic mail delivery."

#41 "Scam call centers. They will do anything they can to get money."

#42 "PAPARAZZI."

#43 "Lobbyist."

#44 "Can I say Life Coaches? They basically pretend to be therapists, charge people for really poor advice that could be really dangerous to their clients, all while avoiding the legal oversight actual therapists have by calling it "life coaching". They have no standardisation, no regulatory checks, and no way to report unethical behaviour.



Also life coaching itself is basically a pyramid schemes of so called coaches bringing in more coaches, who bring in more coaches."

#45 "Subprime car loans.



When you trap people who have the hardest time paying for anything at all into a car loan that has them paying 3-4x a car's value over the life of the loan.



Oh you thought subprime lending went away after 2009? Yeah in most cases for housing... but that is still around to this day."

#46 "Health insurance executive."

#47 "Mortgage companies. My mother had this fear of their house being taken away. So, in the 30 years that they paid on their house she kept the cancelled checks year after year. The lender changed several times thru the years, but she plodded on keeping shoe boxes with every single check. Sure enough a month or so before the last payment the current lender came up with some BS that they had LOTS of missing payments - that allowed them to charge a butt load of late fees etc that would have to be paid before they could release the deed. Thousands of dollars. She pulled out her shoe boxes, copied all the canceled checks in question and shut them down. People this is a common scam. If you do bank direct payments, do you really think that they are going to actually give you 30 years of proof that you paid?? Beware. Old school might be the best way."

#48 "Debt collectors; worked IT for a collection agency and it was horrid hearing them call distant relatives, usually old people, trying to manipulate them into paying a debt for some nephew they barely know and how he'll go to jail if they don't, or trying to get debts paid for a deceased person saying "yeah I'm so sorry to hear that, so could you do $150/month for 5 months?""

#49 "People who sell timeshares"

#50 "Influencer, selling garbage to kids so they profit from them."

#51 "Outbound sales call center worker, you are literally told to lie to make sales especially to older people."

#52 "NFT sellers are huge scam artists and no one talks about it. Definition of hack frauds."

#53 "Crystal healers, homeopathic remedy makers, or others that use pseudo-science and superstition instead or medical products and procedures that are proven."

#54 "Realtor in Canada."

#55 "Not one that jumps to the front of minds: house flippers. I’m a Realtor and the things I’ve seen house flippers try to pull over on my clients is astounding. Sure, there are some good ones that do it by the book but the bigger ones that buy in bulk just paper over everything, cut corners, and care only about their bottom line. I work with a lot of first time home buyers and without me there they would unknowingly be walking into a biohazard death trap.



That and these companies prey upon people in dire circumstances and lowball the heck out of them to secure their property."

#56 "Nestle exec."

#57 "Cash Advance. It’s basically a legal loan shark."

#58 "Being an executive at a Big Tobacco company. There’s no way to justify it, you’re just plain willing to kill people slowly for money."

#59 "I know someone who works for a drug company and his job is to set prices and maximize profits. the next time you see a news story about the overpricing of drugs (like insulin) that lead to a patient dying just remember, that’s someones job to set that price high."

#60 "Ranchers that specialize in veal.



I'm not a vegetarian at all, but phew."

#61 "Not sure what my title would be but the government hires contractors to deal with natural disasters. Basically the company would get a bunch of money to pay smaller companies that do the clean up and feed people, transportation etc. The company keeps what it doesn't pay out. There would be people crying on the phone for their payments but would be given the runaround or talked into accepting less.



This was in New Orleans I was a temp it was the worst job I ever had."

#62 "Arms dealers and manufacturers. Especially the ones who make and sell land mines."