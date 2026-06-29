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China is often described through superlatives. It's home to some of the world's oldest civilizations, the largest high-speed rail network, futuristic megacities, ancient imperial capitals, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and landscapes that seem almost impossible to believe exist outside fantasy films. Yet despite its global prominence, it remains one of the least understood destinations for many independent travelers, who often imagine it as difficult to navigate or culturally impenetrable.

For Panos Papadongonas, founder of Unusual Nomad and a traveler who has explored nearly 70 countries, a journey across China challenged nearly every expectation he had before arriving. Over several weeks, he traveled from the monumental avenues of Beijing to the ancient streets of Pingyao, the Buddhist grottoes of Gansu, the Tibetan Plateau, the mist-covered sandstone pillars of Zhangjiajie, and the glittering skyline of Shanghai. Rather than revealing a single, easily defined country, the trip unfolded as a series of remarkably different worlds, each with its own history, landscape, rhythm, and traditions. By the end of the journey, what had initially seemed like one destination felt more like several countries connected by one border.

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#1

Yak, Tibet

A beautifully adorned white yak with colorful decorations stands in a foggy mountainous landscape of China.

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Beijing was the first place where the country's immense scale became impossible to ignore. It wasn't simply the size of the city, but the way space itself had been designed to communicate power. Walking through the Forbidden City, Papadongonas found himself moving through one vast courtyard after another, each separated by monumental gates that seemed to stretch endlessly toward the horizon. "The Forbidden City did not feel like a palace you simply walk through, but like power turned into architecture: one gate after another, one courtyard after another, every axis designed to make you feel small," he told in the interview with Bored Panda.
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    #2

    Garden Pavilion Ceiling, Forbidden City, Beijing

    Intricate, colorful ceiling of a historical building in China, showcasing detailed artwork and traditional architecture.

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    #3

    Great Mosque Old Caretaker, Xi'an

    A man sweeping the courtyard of an ancient mosque in China, revealing the country's rich historical tapestry.

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    Only a short distance away, however, another side of Beijing revealed itself. At the Temple of Heaven, imperial grandeur gave way to everyday life. Instead of crowds rushing between monuments, parks filled with older residents dancing, stretching, practicing tai chi, playing cards, and chatting beneath the trees. It was a side of the capital he hadn't anticipated. "I had expected imperial monuments. I had not expected the city's public spaces to feel so lived in."
    #4

    Grottoes, Maijishan

    Massive mountain cliff with intricate wooden staircases carved into its face, a unique China travel experience.

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    #5

    Avatar Mountains Cable Car, Zhangjiajie

    A cable car ascends through the misty, towering rock formations and lush greenery, showcasing the unique China landscape.

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    Some of his favorite memories from Beijing came not from famous landmarks but from unexpected encounters. Curious to try donkey meat, Papadongonas visited Wangpangzi, a modest local restaurant where two Chinese men sitting nearby noticed the foreign visitors and enthusiastically invited them to share a drink. Despite speaking very little of each other's language, conversation flowed surprisingly easily. "It was a small moment, but it stayed with me because it was spontaneous: no tour, no performance, just a fun exchange between strangers over something I never expected to eat in Beijing."
    #6

    Temple Of Heaven, Beijing

    Traveler in China, visiting a magnificent multi-tiered temple with intricate blue and gold details under a clear sky.

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    #7

    Leshan Giant Buddha

    A majestic carved Buddha statue overlooking a river, showcasing the unique cultural landscape of China for a traveler.

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    Even the Great Wall, one of the world's most photographed landmarks, managed to exceed expectations. Having seen countless images throughout his life, Papadongonas wondered whether it was still possible to experience it without preconceived ideas. Standing on the Mutianyu section, watching the wall snake across the mountain ridges, quickly answered that question. "Some places survive their own fame," he said. "And this was one of them."

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    #8

    Grottoes, Maijishan

    Close-up of ancient Buddha statues carved into a mountain, a magnificent sight for travelers in China.

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    #9

    Pig Pets In Store, Pingyao

    Miniature pigs with leashes in a colorful store in China, highlighting the traveler's unique experiences there.

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    Leaving Beijing aboard one of China's high-speed trains marked another shift in the journey. While the country's rail system felt strikingly futuristic, many of the places it connected seemed rooted in an entirely different era. Nowhere was that contrast more evident than in Pingyao, where life continues behind centuries-old city walls lined with narrow lanes, traditional courtyard houses, and glowing red lanterns.

    For Papadongonas, Pingyao marked the moment when China became far more layered than he had imagined. "It was the first time I felt the trip stretch beyond the expected China of big capitals, famous monuments, and modern skylines," he said. "The country suddenly felt layered: fast trains outside the old walls, slow streets inside them."

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    #10

    Mount Everest From Breakfast Room, Tibet

    Majestic snow-capped mountains in China, partially obscured by clouds, with a valley and base camp structures below.

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    #11

    Karo La Glacier, Tibet

    Traveler posing in front of a stunning glacier in China, showcasing the country's diverse landscapes.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks a little bit overdressed in this picture...🤔 🤷🏽 🤭

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    Having visited nearly 70 countries, he was used to finding a destination's rhythm after a few days. China never really allowed that to happen. Just when one place began to feel familiar, the next introduced a completely different landscape, history, or way of life. By the time he left, it was clear that the country's greatest surprise wasn't any single place, it was how much variety could exist within one journey.
    #12

    Bell Tower Woman Posing, Xi'an

    Travelers in traditional attire posing at night in front of an illuminated historical building in China.

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    #13

    Terracota Warriors, Xi'an

    Hundreds of ancient Terracotta Army figures stand in rows, depicting the historical and cultural depth of China.

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    #14

    Panorama From Jingshan Park, Forbidden City, Beijing

    Traveler smiles, with the vast, historic Forbidden City in China visible in the background, a unique travel destination.

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    #15

    Wenshu Monastery, Chengdu

    A traditional pagoda temple complex in China surrounded by lush greenery, offering a serene experience for a traveler.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Old Town, Macao

    Traveler standing in a bustling square with historic buildings, showcasing unique places in China.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of my 1980's Matchbox cars were »Made in Macao«...🏎️

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    #17

    Grottoes, Maijishan

    Traveler and woman smiling, exploring China, with a mountain cliff in the background.

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    #18

    Skyline By Night, Shanghai

    The vibrant Shanghai skyline at night, showcasing illuminated skyscrapers and the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower across the river in China.

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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL, Shanghai looks cyberpunk at night...🙋🏽

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    #19

    Gyantse Local Women, Tibet

    Two elderly women walking, one with a cane, in a courtyard in China, where a traveler found unique experiences.

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    #20

    Rongbuk Monastery Yak, Tibet

    Two yaks grazing in front of a traditional temple in China, highlighting the country's spiritual and natural beauty.

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    #21

    Great Mosque Panos, Xi'an

    A traveler in China stands before an ancient multi-tiered temple with intricate architectural details and green roofs.

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    #22

    Courtyard, Forbidden City, Beijing

    The grand Forbidden City in China, bustling with tourists under a clear sky, an unforgettable experience for any traveler.

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    #23

    Fenghuang Ancient Town By Night

    A tranquil night scene in China with traditional illuminated buildings and a pagoda reflecting on the river, inviting travelers.

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    #24

    Night Lights, Hong Kong

    A traveler smiling with the stunning Hong Kong skyline and harbor in China at night, a vibrant travel experience.

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    #25

    Grottoes, Maijishan

    Travelers ascend wooden stairs alongside large Buddha carvings in a mountain cliff, highlighting travel in China.

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    #26

    Main Street, Pingyao

    A bustling street scene in China with traditional architecture and many people, captured by a traveler.

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    #27

    Trying Shanxi Cuisine, Pingyao

    A traveler smiling at a table with a large, steaming hotpot and other dishes in a restaurant in China.

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    #28

    Fuxi Temple, Tianshui

    A traveler stands smiling beside a vibrant purple flowering tree in a traditional Chinese garden, showcasing China.

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    #29

    Potala Palace, Lhasa, Tibet

    A traveler in China standing in a bustling plaza at dusk, with the illuminated Potala Palace in the background.

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    #30

    Rongbuk Monastery Local Man, Tibet

    An elderly traveler walking through a village in China, reflecting the unique culture and architecture.

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    #31

    Muslim Quarter Main Street, Xi'an

    A traveler stands on a bustling street in China, surrounded by locals and colorful market stalls, experiencing local life.

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    #32

    Muslim Quarter Woman Selling Persimmon Sweets, Xi'an

    A vibrant street stall in China, adorned with red signs and lights, selling traditional snacks to travelers.

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    #33

    Eating Yak Dishes, Lhasa, tibet

    A traveler in China enjoying a traditional meal of noodles and a hot pot, seated at a colorful table in a restaurant.

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