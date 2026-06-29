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China is often described through superlatives. It's home to some of the world's oldest civilizations, the largest high-speed rail network, futuristic megacities, ancient imperial capitals, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and landscapes that seem almost impossible to believe exist outside fantasy films. Yet despite its global prominence, it remains one of the least understood destinations for many independent travelers, who often imagine it as difficult to navigate or culturally impenetrable.

For Panos Papadongonas, founder of Unusual Nomad and a traveler who has explored nearly 70 countries, a journey across China challenged nearly every expectation he had before arriving. Over several weeks, he traveled from the monumental avenues of Beijing to the ancient streets of Pingyao, the Buddhist grottoes of Gansu, the Tibetan Plateau, the mist-covered sandstone pillars of Zhangjiajie, and the glittering skyline of Shanghai. Rather than revealing a single, easily defined country, the trip unfolded as a series of remarkably different worlds, each with its own history, landscape, rhythm, and traditions. By the end of the journey, what had initially seemed like one destination felt more like several countries connected by one border.

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