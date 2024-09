While it might depend on who you ask, the truth is that life in the US is truly very different from everywhere else, for better or worse. However, even though this seems like it should be common sense, many travelers arrive in America and immediately realize that there is a whole lot going on that they maybe didn’t expect. Someone asked “Non-Americans, what is something quite common in the U.S. that is completely unheard of in your own country?” and people shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories and experiences below.

#1 Advertising medications on TV.



Dumbest thing I've ever heard of.

#2 As a Dutchy, driving a car and turning right on a red light. That messed with my head. If you do that here you are gonna hit at least 5 cyclists.

#3 Displaying prices without taxes. It threw me off when I first went to buy a bottle of coke a day after I arrived.

#4 * employers firing people on the spot

* having a limited number of days for sick leave

* unpaid maternity / sickness leave

* "tipping culture".

#5 Where I from you need to put an euro in a shopping cart in order to use it, when you you return it, it gives back the coin. I think this doesn't happen in the US right?



Also that they take your credit card to pay in the restaurant, in Europe you always have the card with you when you pay.

#6 Medical debt.

#7 People getting bankrupted because of medical emergencies.

#8 Homecoming, Sadie Hawkins, Winter Formal, Prom...



We have none of this, the closest thing is the graduation itself.

#9 Tipping culture.

#10 Neighbourhoods without grocery stores.

#11 This thing were the kitchen sink has teeth.

#12 Free drink refills.

#13 My German friend visited us in college. First party he goes "THEY DO EXIST!!" and held up our pack of red solo cups. Haha.

#14 Homeowners Association.

#15 Getting into University by being good at sports. I was chatting to an American guy online and he told me he went to college on a "Lacrosse Scholarship". I'm like, seriously? You got to go to college for being good at f*****g lacrosse?

#16 The tax system - having to do a return every year (ours is done for us unless you run your own business or are a contractor). Also having to pay tax when you live overseas.

#17 People caring about college sports.



Like people will actually show up to watch without being related to or friends with anyone playing?



There are actual stadiums with cheerleaders and marching bands?



Academic scholarships for being good at a sport?



Student athletes being handed passing grades even if they fail so that they can keep playing?



The only remotely comparable thing I can think of is my country is the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race.



Edit: I'm going to say this now even though its too late and I already slept while the American were awake and started replying. I don't think the hype and love of college/high school sports is inherently *bad* (except the grades thing). Its just something uniquely American and therefore my answer for the question posed by this post.

#18 Being worried about calling an ambulance. Or just medical bills in general. I cant imagine not being able to afford getting cancer treatment if needed for example.

#19 Health care workers going home after work still in scrubs. And washing them at home.

#20 Feet, yards, gallons, etc.

#21 Overwork culture. Why would someone choose to work 80 hours a week? I get it, double the money, but what are you going to do with the money if you have just enough free time left to sleep and you die at 65?

Of course someone doesn't have a choice and needs extra hours or multiple jobs, but from afar I still see an undeniable cultural push to a life dedicated to working, with those who choose something else regarded as lesser parts of the society.

Career too. It feels like you *must* always strive to be something more, no peace, no rest, no point where you can be happy where you are.

#22 In my country basically every backyard has a greenhouse or garden.

#23 Open carry firearms. Like, I get it, I have a gun licence and go to the gun range and have a good time. But like, folks walking around openly with huge-a*s guns as though they're Walmart Mercenaries is seriously f****d.

#24 So, I only heard this like a year ago. But apparently it seems that most of American men are circumcised. Which sounds bizarre to me.

#25 Freshman sophomore junior senior... Have to translate this in my head every time.

#26 Intense car culture to the point where you can't live without one. None of my parents even know how to drive, we use public transport ( subway, bus etc) and eventually either uber or taxis if really needed (like going to the airport etc).

#27 Having Kids say the pledge of Allegiance in School.



Last time my Country had something like that.....well lets just say it didnt end wel for anyone involved.

#28 Visited US about a dozen times, pretty much all around.

- random people smiling at you and engaging in small talk. They seem genuine about it and not acting out of some rule

- handling large crowds of people extremely well. Guys repeating ”this way sir/maam” endlessly actually puts people in the correct lane or place

- cash culture. I last visited a few months before the pandemic started so YMMV now, but at least then you just had to have cash money for lots of things. I still have a couple hundred dollars in a desk drawer somewhere for when I next visit. I have not had my own country’s currency in physical form for at least 6-7 years or as far as I can remember

- security guards inside establishments during opening hours

- jaywalking being a thing (I mean crossing the street at a place without a pedestrian crossing being looked upon negatively)

- incredible courtesy everywhere except NYC for cars and people using them. You can literally drive right up to most things and have generous parking for any size of car



Edit: one more thing I had to add which I just remembered. All signs and other things being written out in words, i.e. ”Left turn only” or such. Same in cars, buttons have the thing written in text. It’s pretty much symbols everywhere else around the world. First couple of times driving felt so difficult when nothing I saw was intuitively what I was expecting to see at that situation but rather I had to look and really process each thing separately.

#29 Houses with small fences and little to no extra security



As a Latin american, our houses have either big gates and fences with spikes or concrete walls with barbed wire on top in order to stop burglars from entering. You can say it was quite a shock to me when I first visited the US and saw suburbs filled with houses with cars parked on the street and small wooden fences that anyone could jump over.

#30 Long commutes.



Here in the Netherlands a lot of companies only hire within a 30 minute radius, maybe an hour if they really need you.



I once applied to a job around 100 minutes away and was rejected purely because of travel time. If the travel time was a problem for me I wouldn’t’ve applied.

#31 Driving at 16.

#32 The "college experience".

#33 Not sure if it's been said. Americans with disabilities act is amazing. Wheel chair ramps everywhere and ease of access.

#34 The way you talk online about getting you wisdom teeth removed... do they sedate you? d**g you?



I got local anesthesia and got told to keep ice on it and take ibuprofen (or paracetamol, i don't remember) at home if it hurt too much.



(based on the online jokes about it, maybe it's not true i don't know, you tell me lol).

#35 Peanut butter jelly sandwiches. Never seen one ever.

#36 Signs. Signs everywhere. As in ”Branded” neighborhoods/communities. American residential neighborhoods will throw up a huge sign like ”Spring Creek Estates” or whatever, really announcing the name with a big logo instead of being low key.

#37 English muffins.



I come from England.

#38 Spray cheese.

#39 As the neighbours from the North, having a milkshake that’s worth your entire calorie intake for the day sounds insane.

#40 Drive thru banks and pharmacies. My partner is American and was astonished that I thought that was so weird. We simply do not have enough space for that sort of thing in the UK.

#41 Just how one-sided the employer/employee relationship is there.

#42 Iced tap water on your table immediately. Such an amazing thing!

#43 (Fake) Grape flavored stuff.

Over here, the purple gummies are black currant.

#44 Those disposable red cups for drinking alcohol at parties or gatherings.

#45 Leaving the dinner party with the leftover food that you brought.

Kissing on one cheek and leaving it there.

Walking with your shoes indoor.

30yr mortgages.

Possibility of advancing in your career without a degree.

Surprise engagements (no parents present no party at the engagement moment)

Men not wearing a ring after engagement.

I can go on..

#46 Lawyer advertising everywhere.

#47 Good mexican food. in my experience, it doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world (except for mexico itself, obviously).

#48 Home depot.

#49 Toilet doors with massive gaps in them so you can easily see people taking a dump.

#50 Ice in your water. Also bringing leftover food home from a restaurant. No such thing in France.

#51 Lobbying.



Like what the f**k even is that lmao.

#52 Walking inside wearing shoes. Like seriously, here in Europe, your house is like a 'safe house', or 'checkpoint', where you can just relax and walk naked or do whatever you want. I have absolutely no idea why one would wear shoes indoors. It's inconvenient af, plus not very hygienic.

#53 Twinkies.