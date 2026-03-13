So when one person on Threads asked users to share a one-in-a-million thing that happened to them that no one believes, but they swear is true, people had plenty of wild stories to tell. We’ve gathered some of the most surprising ones below—scroll down to read them and don’t forget to upvote the entries that amazed you most.

We have plenty of words for the strange things that happen in life but are hard to explain, from fate and luck to gut feelings and even the occasional “glitch in the matrix.” Whatever you want to call them, these moments are as mysterious as they are fascinating.

#1 I was first at a red light. Light turned green and I stepped on the gas. The wheels just spun in place. The car wouldn’t move. Seconds later, a car blew through the red light. My son and I would have been dead if my car had actually worked. I have kept my guardian angels busy.

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#2 I was infertile. Had our first baby via IVF and was 7 months pregnant with him— had a dream where my late mother was in delivery with me and I had a girl. She said “here’s Sadie, the most beautiful girl in the world”. I was pi**ed cause I knew I wasn’t gonna have a daughter. We likely were gonna be a one kid fam due to infertility costs One year after my son was born, I was surprise pregnant. Called my aunt to tell her. She said “weird you are calling! I had a dream last night that your mom had a baby. Your dad and your grandpa were there (all had passed). And it was a girl, but it wasn’t you or your sister. And they said ‘time for the most beautiful girl to go to earth’ to the baby”.I said “Dana, I’m pregnant” and she hung up on me cause she thought I was lying. (Had been infertile for 4 years, and my son was the only embryo we ever got.)And yes. It was a girl. It was Sadie. She’s 4.5 now.

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#3 I sat in my kitchen watching my parents drinking tea with Robert Plant. They didnt know who he was, my dad had been fishing and got talking to him.

#4 That I met the person whose SSN comes right after mine.

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#5 A crow landed on my back fence..it followed me by hopping picket to picket. I put my arm out and it flew to my shoulder. I would walk around the bloc and this wild crow would fly tree to tree to follow me. No one believed me. UNTIL..I was at a party me and 5 of the crew went to breakfast after partying all night. We drove by my house and I said “STOOPPPP”. I hopped out called the crow with a “caw caw”. And it flew down on to my shoulder ..I have 5 witnesses

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#6 My mother often tells me about one night when I was 2, I woke up and started calling for my Dad. This was strange because I ONLY ever called for her, so she starts shaking my father to wake him up and he opened his eyes and said he had a really bad headache. When he tried to sit up, the whole left side of his body was paralyzed. My mom called 911, turns out he was having a brain bleed in his sleep and would have passed away had I not cried for him instead of my Mom that night.

#7 I was working late one night in an insurance office in the late 80s. The phone rang & the caller asked for my colleague who was also working that night. After the call ended my colleague asked me if I recognized the callers voice & I said no. He told me it was Freddie Mercury. I didn't believe him. When we finished work he asked me to join him for a drink & took me to a bar. We went right to the back where there was a secluded private area with cozy nooks, sat me down & introduced me to Freddie

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#8 I was seeing this guy, and he showed me a baby photo of his mum holding him, beside a street. Driving past in her distinctive orange car? My grandmother.

#9 It's not an impossible event, but a funny thing happened to me. I was working in Rome, about 300 km from my home (a small town in Abruzzo). I went for a medical checkup, and the doctor, reading my last name (which is quite common in Italy), said, "I knew a guy with your last name. He was my roommate at the university in Florence 40 years ago, but he was studying engineering and I was studying medicine." He was my father. Now they're friends again.

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#10 I was travelling round the world and was on a tour bus in Hawaii and met another English man who was travelling round the world in the opposite direction, with the same name who’s daughter worked in the next building to my daughter in Sheffield.

#11 Back in the 90s Walking down a street, in London Public phone rings I pick it up It was my Mother on the other end She just asked me when I was coming home and could I get some milk I’m trying to get her to understand the total randomness, she’s unconcerned she just wants me home before she goes to work

#12 I’ve been in two plane accidents, run over by a car, had 3 car crashes on the same day for the following 3 years, had my car crushed by a lorry, I am the luckiest unlucky person to ever live.

#13 I was hiking through a jungle in Tanzania and the only hiker I came across was someone that happened to be related to me. We had never met before this.

#14 As a 7 year old camping with my grandparents… My grandpa was trying to tear down the camper to get ready to go home, and I was in his way. He told me to “go catch a chipmunk”. So I saw one and ran after it and caught it with my bare hands. Little bugger bit me twice, but I proudly took him to show to my grandpa. He stood there in disbelief.

#15 Idk what exactly the odds are of this, or if anyone cares enough to believe or disbelieve it, but one time i pulled up to a four way stop at the exact same time as three other vehicles of the same make/model and color. It felt really eerie.

#16 One evening, when I was 8, I saw a UFO with my sister (she’s 9 years older). We watched it hover silently for a few minutes then it shot away like a streak. If she wasn’t there with me, I might not have believed my eyes. The experience changed me more than any other event in my life. It somehow awakened me, expanded my consciousness, and is why I became a scientist. But when I tell people they automatically assume I’m lying, stupid, or crazy.

#17 My husband and I were told we were infertile. We had a “suprise” natural pregnancy that I expected would be our 1 and only. 10 mos later we had suprise pregnancy 2. When my husband told his mom- who was terminally ill with cancer- that we were expecting again she said “I knew one of the girls was pregnant- I saw the baby girl with dark curly hair in a dream”. She passed away a few weeks after. Baby girl was born 9 months later and had clearly already met her Nan

#18 First time I visited the family of a guy I was dating (me ATL, him DC), I noticed they had a box of old b&w aerial photos of WWI bombing aftermath in Germany. I had the exact same photos at home. Turns out his great-grandfather and my grandfather were in the same 18-man flight squadron, on the same plane, taking those images from a recently invented big box camera pointed from a hole cut in the belly of the aircraft.

#19 Me and my buddies had a server helping us at a bar and we asked her name and she jokingly said “you have to guess it”. So she said if any of us get it on the first guess she would buy us a round of drinks. I immediately said “Jolene”. Her jaw dropped. I guessed a woman’s name, with no hints, on the first try, and it was Jolene.

#20 I ran outta gas out in the country in front of the same house two different times, 4 years apart, before cell-phones. I had to knock on their door and use their phone twice, 4 years apart.

#21 I broke my finger playing beer pong when a guy tried to distract me and kicked my hand. A homeless man was on the street and heard my screams and came in and made me a splint out of a pen, toilet paper, and floss. The next day my finger was bruised but fine.

#22 I saw my mother’s energy leave her…she let out a little exhale and I will go to MY grave knowing I saw a spark appear from her mouth. Just before her last breath, she also nodded her head and said, “Yes”…. Her Eyes opened and tears appeared - then she left this earthly place in my arms.

#23 I was coming out of the forest heading towards the beach with 3 friends. It got extremely quiet. A giant football field sized black orb, 🕳️ soo dark it looked like someone cut a hole in the sky flew over us and landed in the ocean with no sound. Didn’t even make the ocean splash. This was in 1991.

#24 Even as I’m typing this, I still can’t believe it happened. I live in the US, my older sister lives in Israel… I bumped into her daughter (my niece), who lives in Ibiza, on a shuttle train at Heathrow Airport in London! And get this: We had only met once in our lives, 30-ish years ago, when she was a little girl. She recognized me from Facebook!

#25 The night I recieved my 2nd full thickness corneal transplant, I saw my donor passing away. It was a download in the middle of the night. It was like I time traveled. I saw him walking into the park... then running & boom, he was lying in the hospital. I can even give details of his outfit. They don't give you any info about your donor before surgery. So it wasnt like it was a per thought.. Nobody believes me. That was a yr ago & I still get downloads about him.

#26 I had just moved to Maui in 2001 and was staying in a condo right on the ocean. I went out to the lanai and saw a humpback whale splashing around in the water. A few minutes later a little baby popped up and I realized I just saw a humpback whale give birth, it was very cool! I have a picture somewhere, I’ll see if I can find it

#27 That I wrote, by myself, a number one best selling PC video game for Electronic Arts and got the contract by sending a letter to their general mailbox.

#28 I don’t know if this was one in a million but I will probably go the rest of my life and not have another wild bird approach me and let me pet her.

#29 I was born on my Dad’s birthday. It was also the 3rd Sunday in June. So I was born on my Dad’s birthday AND Father’s Day.

#30 The Kia Boyz broke into my car and was in the process of stealing it… that morning as I was on my way to work I walked to my car snd seen the broken glass and the car on. Once I took it to the mechanic, the man said… you know the job was done, like they could’ve taken the car. So I’m like okay so why didn’t they, he goes girl you had no damn gas in your car. I’m like 🙃🙃🙃🤣🤣🤣 yes I was supposed to get gas that morning. So me being the procrastinator that I am saved me from getting my car stolen 🤣

#31 I made a collage from 1960s National Geographic’s and the first day of launching my ginger shot business at this local coffeeshop, the barista was wearing earring she made using one of the same images.

#32 My 8 week old kitten climbed up there by herself. Thank God for phone cameras !!!

#33 watching one of the meteor showers with my ex gf and witnessing the “event 2286-2023” bolide meteor streak across the sky (in 2023, obvi). never witnessed anything like that in my life and idk if i ever will again but it was one of the most incredible life-changing moments i’ve ever experienced. i was in awe. they’re also apparently like incredibly rare to witness (literally 1-2 times in a lifetime). so that was cool.

#34 A few years ago, a tiny bird would tap on my window nearly every day. This went on consistently for a couple of weeks. He’d keep tapping until I came to the window, and once I appeared, he’d watch me for a moment before flying off. I named him Doug Birdie. It was such a surreal thing to experience, and I honestly missed him when he stopped showing up.