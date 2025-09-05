We’ve gathered stories from people who had their “glitch in the Matrix” moments, when some weird repetition or coincidence all came together to make them think twice. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.

Human brains have a way of noticing patterns . Indeed, it’s a pretty important part of our survival. So it probably shouldn’t be any surprise that most of us notice those interesting little incidents that seem too convenient to be real.

#1 One day I was walking home, and a random old “homeless” man jumped in front of me. I stood, frozen in fear as we both stared each other down until he finally says “hey..don’t go that way. Turn around” for some reason my entire soul said to trust him, so I did. When I turned around to thank him he was gone. Literally vanished into thin air..I Got home to find out a girl was m**dered on that

Very same street I was supposed to take at the exact moment I met the man.

#2 When I was like 3 months pregnant with my first child, I had a vivid dream about standing in a bathroom and hanging up shower curtains and a little boy walked into the room and asked "what are you doing Mummy?" And I replied back with an explanation. I remembered his face, his blueish green eyes and curly dark blonde hair.

About 3 years after I had my son, I moved across Canada and got a little apartment unit, my mother went shopping for supplies to stock up with and one of those items was a dark green plastic shower curtain. I didn't think anything of it, and went to the bathroom to hang it up. My son walked in, looked up and said "what are you doing Mummy?" And before I could stop myself I was reciting word-for-word what I said in my dream. To my son, who has blue-green eyes and curly dark blonde hair.

#3 I once received a voicemail from a friend, asking if we could get together and catch up over a drink or something. Except there were two problems. 1) I was 16 or 17 and definitely not old enough to drink (or at least outside people’s basements where I’d actually “get drinks” with a friend. 2) The voicemail came from me. It was distinctly, without a shred of doubt, my voice. But I never made that call or left that voicemail, for anyone.

#4 My big one that I always think about is that once or twice a month I’ll be reading a word at the exact second someone says it on tv or in real life. Out of the billions of words in the world, how does that keep happening.

#5 Shazam was a movie that Sinbad starred in and was released in the 90s. Now people are saying it never existed.

#6 One time I woke up in the middle of the night to what I thought was someone calling my name. I could’ve sworn it was my deceased grandma so I knew I had to be dreaming and went back to sleep. The next morning my sister told me she had the weirdest dream that our grandma had called her name from downstairs and it felt so real. I told her I’d experienced the same. Later that day my daughter who never met our grandma said “I dreamed an old sweet lady was lost in our house and I helped her”.

#7 The same person walked past me 3 times on a street within 5 minutes from the same direction there’s no way that was possible

#8 This is not something I’ve shared publicly before. One day, I was walking with a friend who was worried her boyfriend was about to call it quits, and as I’m listening, a completely unrelated thought flashed in my head and I burst into full, heavy tears. I said, when my dad dies, my boyfriend won’t be able to be there for me.

Two weeks later, my dad died in a sudden accident. My boyfriend broke up with me the day after his funeral because he wasn’t emotionally equipped to handle my grief.

#9 Newborn stage dreams are vivid. One night I had a nightmare my baby drowned in his bassinet, which was right next to my bed. I woke up in shambles and took him out immediately. held him in the rocking chair. “He’s safer in my arms “ is all I could think in my head. About 20 minutes later I woke up panicked because I realized I had dozed off with him in the chair. I went to lay him back down, and his bassinet was filled with water from a leak we didn’t know about that was right above it.

#10 I’ve lost things, only to find them somewhere else. Like in another state, or somewhere I’ve never been. I once lost an engraved pocket knife and looked everywhere for it. I gave up and two weeks later I went to a house party of someone I just met that night, and when I got out of the car I stepped on something in the dirt. I bent down to scrape it off of the ground/dirt and it was my knife. Dried mud and all. I opened it and my name was on the blade. Wild.

#11 Déjà vus are by far the most interesting glitch-like feelings ever.

#12 Year 2000. I was pregnant, coming home from my best friend’s funeral, was off balance and wearing heals… bad combination. Got off a bus, walked behind it to cross the road straight in front of a truck going about 80kms. Felt like I got shoved or thrown backwards. As though someone threw me out of the way of the truck. Landed on the ground on my bum. Then walking up the stairs to my apartment, still shaken up, I lost balance, fell backwards, hoovered in the air, was pushed forward to safety. 25 years later I still think about that day a lot. I assume it was my best friend watching over me, or some sort of glitch in the matrix, or I wasn’t fated to die that day.

Decided against wearing heels for the rest of the pregnancy.

#13 My friend and I, in college, waiting for a tech to unlock the door to the studio. The tech arrives and reaches for the keys attached to his belt and the next second he is holding the door open. 3-5 seconds disappeared - time skipped the part where he should have used the key to unlock the door and open it. All 3 of us saw it happen. It’s was such a strange moment.

#14 Chick-fil-A was called Chic-fil-A, now it’s changed. IDC what anyone says, it was Chic-fil-A! A lot of ppl tell me they remember that too.

#15 No one will believe me, I barely believe me and I lived it, so no worries.

When I was in 4th grade, I dreamt I was attacked by a little girl. I woke up with scratch marks.

Could’ve been me, whatever, I move on with my day. Her face keeps popping into my head though, so angry.

Later that day, I’m on the playground and climb up high enough to see the pattern of her face in the grass.

I had friends confirm I wasn’t seeing things. Everyone talked for days about the creepy face on the field.

#16 I was 13 (1973) my mom was driving us from Phx to Scottsdale. It was 12:30 as we left. As we rounded the curve going E all of a sudden we were going W & it was 2:30. She looked at me white as a sheet. I said “Mom! What the F just happened. Mom?!!” She said, “I know. I know. I have no idea. We are going home.” I said, “Mom! We lost 2 hours! WTF OMG!” She said, “Shhh, we are okay. idk honey but we are okay. I am okay. Are you okay?” I looked at my body, checked in with myself. “I am ok” Two hours?

#17 11/6/2024 I seriously felt like I shifted timelines when I saw those horrid results of the election. I never felt so off in my own skin. I felt a real physical shift. It was 4am & I walked over to the window to look outside & it looked omnious & I was in Hawaii at the time. I will never forget it. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️😩

#18 I feel like deja vu is a glitch in the matrix, and that happens to me a ton. When I notice it, I just start going with the flow more so than normal and everything usually works in my favor.

#19 duolingo dutch kept aligning situations and statements with my life on the day they would happen. I know some things can be generally common coincidences but it was always very specific, non-recurring things. The amount of times I said “no f**king way” in the last three years of using that app…

#20 I was in Amsterdam with a friend just casually walking around and suddenly I hit an invisible wall and fell backwards and down! My friend just said, well I guess we’re not supposed to go that way!

#21 I met a man while working that I thought was really handsome. Had a bit of love-at-first-sight. We talked and I secretly wished for a sign to pursue. The next day I walked outside my apartment at a time I normally am relaxing after work - my crush is parking his car across the street. I suspiciously ask “what are you doing here…” he said “I live here!” We had lived RIGHT across the st from each other for 3 YEARS. We are now married.

#22 I had a dream I punched a friend in the eye, odd but didn't tell anyone. The next day I was hanging out with that person and they just brought up out of the blue that they had a dream where I punched them in the eye.

#23 In the 90’s I worked in DC. I mentioned to some friends of mine one day at a restaurant about some Trump policies. Immigration and the southern border wall. For a few moments I did not feel like myself and everyone and everything looked fake like AI. Then It got loud and we all laughed. Trump…President?

#24 I swear I learned in primary school that a year is 364 and a leap year 365. Somehow that changed to 365 and 366. Ironically I know more people who remember this.

#25 Onetime/2002, I was driving from LA to our home in SF for the weekend w/my dog. About 7hrs, normally…stopping once to let the dog out & get gas. Well, after driving over the grapevine maybe 2hrs, there was something in the sky that caught my attention. Watched it. Then, I was suddenly near the Bay Bridge. Left late around 4pm. Got to SF at 8:30 without stopping. Don’t think about it too often. It was strange. Still had gas, and my dog slept the entire ride. Home before dark.

#26 The day after my mum died in hospice, I was in her room gathering her things. I was about to bend down to pick something up when a whoosh of pure light and energy flooded straight through me. It was mum. I know it was.

#27 I was like 13-14 probably and was talking to this strange homeless guy at a bus stop once. He started giving me all this random unsolicited life advice. I didn’t know how to respond so just kinda agreed with him. At one point during the convo I turned my head for like a millisecond to see if the bus was coming- and when I turned back this dude vanished into thin air. There was nowhere he could have ran to fast enough to be completely out of my line of sight that fast. I thought I imagined him..

#28 When I was eight or nine, I had a bad dream and went to my mom’s room. When I got there, she wasn’t in the bed, but her boyfriend Don was. I asked him where my mom was, and he pointed silently to the light under the bathroom door. When I went over to to tell her I had a bad dream, the first thing I said was that Don let me know she was in the bathroom. She told me Don wasn’t over that night.

#29 When I was a teenager, I was watching a VHS Disney video when I saw the screen glitch and saw the words eat ice cream you love “the brand”. I kept rewinding it and seeing it several times then it disappeared and I wasn’t able to replicate it again but it was so obvious like a subliminally planted advertisement between frames. I can’t remember the brand either.

#30 One morning I woke up in a panic thinking I slept through my alarm set at 9AM. I sleep with my phone under my pillow and reached for it to check the time. 8:42. Perfect I go back to sleep. For a WHILE. I wake up thinking hours have passed and I reach for my phone but it’s not there. Weird. I get up outta bed and my phones on the floor. ? Ok it fell. I pick it up and check the time. 8:42AM.

#31 Lived in NYC for 30 years, through blackouts and terrorist attacks but never felt scared of other NYers. One day during morning rush hour, I'm on the platform, the subway pulls up and I step aside to let people exit the train before I get on. One guy steps off and I'm paralyzed with fear. He didn't even see me, but my brain screamed, "He killed me." Past tense. I couldn't get on the train. Just watched this benign nondescript man walk away, oblivious to me. Never felt that before or since.

#32 leaving a parking lot after making a delivery, this old woman was leaving the lot right ahead of me. i had passed her on the way in, big chunky colorful earrings and a blue patterned shirt, silver sedan. she turns right, goes around the corner onto the side street we were next to. same moment her car vanished, the same car driven by the same woman turns the corner on my left side, turns into the parking lot, parks in the spot she had just left. i felt like i was insane the rest of the day 😭

#33 I left my house to walk to work one day, completely on time to be there 5 minutes early to unlock. I lived less than a 5 minute walk away through a neighborhood. Nothing unusual happened on the walk. I arrived twelve minutes late to work with a bunch of upset coworkers waiting for me. I’ve never been able to explain that unexpected time loss.

#34 I was bathing my 3yo, with my back to the door. I see his eyes move like he’s looking at something behind me, so I turn around but see nothing. My son says “Daddy’s home!” I’m like no, no one’s there. Then I hear my 1yo who was in another room call out “Daddy!” I call their dad and he’s still at work. So not a ghost… but also not in the house with us

#35 I once made an hour’s journey in 30mins despite being UNDER the speed limit. Even my partner in the car with me said “where did 1/2 that journey go?”

#36 I was listening to music on my iPhone through the car. I wanted to listen to ‘Jet’ by Wings, but I had this deep feeling of knowledge that I didn’t need to ask Siri to play it because it had just started playing on Gold 104.3.

I switched to the radio and it had just started.

#37 i put a broom & dustpan away @ work, few minutes later the dustpan was in the middle of the floor. i said to my boss “the universe just glitched.” when she went home that day her bf said “idk what it is but i feel like the universe glitched today.” she texted me immediately like WTF!

#38 When I was in 3rd grade (2004) I was outside at recess with my friends and suddenly everything went pitch black like God switching off a light. You couldn’t see or hear a thing. I thought in that split second I was the only one who experienced it but then it was like the lights got switched back on and my friend’s immediate reaction was “WOAH!!.. you saw that right!?” It felt like a long blink while also being deaf.

#39 My best friend came to tell me goodbye in a dream before I woke up to his mom calling to tell me he was dead.

When my mom got the news my brother passed away, I suddenly couldn’t breathe. We were 13 miles apart at 2 different schools. I was in third grade and she was a teacher at a school in a different district.

#40 Thinking about how a passenger car has 2 seats in the front and a center console. This vehicle fits in a lane of traffic.

Now consider how large a transit bus is. Two people on each side of the center aisle, essentially 5 people wide. And yet this vehicle fits in the traffic lane.

That’s a glitch imo.

#41 My mother died at 6:45 am on October 17, 2015. My nephew was camping and texted me this photo. The timestamp was 6:47 am.

#42 My father died years ago and my stepmom kept his large urn. Years later she brought it to me and asked if I wanted it and I said sure. This was last year.

That same day my television in my room (a Samsung) stopped working. I went out and grabbed the cheapest one I could find. It was a Phillips.

Can you guess what my father’s name was?

#43 Things that I know I put in specific places end up in other places.

Also, Fruit of the Loom having a cornucopia and then not still weirds me out.

#44 I stopped in at a truckstop in Louisiana and went inside to get a sub sandwich, When it was my turn to order the fella says- Oh hey man you back again for another sub? I said no I just got here. No you were here at the start of my shift. A girl comes out from the back and says- hey you're back again. You must've loved the sandwich I made earlier. I told them that I was in Georgia earlier. Buddy says, unless you have a twin who works around here, it was definitely me they served in the morning.

#45 I once had a letter I’d sent returned for insufficient postage. When I opened it up, someone else’s letter was inside.

#46 I was asleep one night and a man’s voice yelled my name really loud. So loud I jumped straight up out of my bed. It sounded like he was downstairs. The way he called my name was familiar so it didn’t scare me . The fact that it was so loud is what startled me. I walked through the whole house and everyone was asleep. 3 days later my uncle was found dead. He died the day the man woke me up but nobody knew. He was deceased in the house all those days

#47 I'd wished to have a daughter my whole life. After my second son was born, I was discussing with my husband still wanting to try for one someday & my oldest, who was about 4 at the time, overheard. He walked up to me, gave me a kiss on the lips and said, "There Mommy, now you'll have a girl." (he thought kissing made babies) A few months later, I found out I was unexpectedly pregnant - with my daughter. 😁

#48 We lived in a house that had a friendly ghost. We moved into this house after our medically fragile daughter was born. She was on infusions up to 12 hours a day and every day she had a 50/50 chance of survival. Her fairy mobile above her bed would dance, she would coo at the ghost, our Siberian husky would “talk” to it, etc. We later found out the neighborhood was built on an indigenous burial site (BOO!), but we are grateful for the love these ancestors showed our family during a horrific time.

#49 An ambulance came straight at our car at full speed when I was a kid with zero way of not getting hit head on since there was no way around us, we braced when they reached like a foot away from our front end and in less than a second the ambulance was behind us as if you just paused time to swap our vehicles

#50 My friend and I were staying one night at a mysterious airbnb on a national tour, in the middle of the night, we saw the same cat walk by twice, and stretch its back exactly the same way, just like that scene in the actual Matrix

#51 Once, I felt like time really stood still. As I was walking home, I was crossing a bridge, and for no reason whatsoever, all 4 of the cars that were on the bridge with me stopped, maybe for 30 secs. They were in different lanes, had no stop sign, stop light, nor traffic. Then, they all resumed driving at the same time. To this day, I wonder if I was being pranked, but I remember it how dead-silent and eerie it was (usually I could hear radios and engines, and the creek under the bridge).

#52 Had a dream I was playing with this toddler , light skin, hazel eyes. I loved him so much and was sad when I woke up. Three years later, i was playing with my nephew, light skin, hazel eyes and it clicked. I just smiled and hugged him.

#53 One day my son father and I were sitting in his car talking. It was around 3AM. Two white men, looking like zombies (ripped shirts, disheveled hair) randomly popped up crossing the street in front of us. We looked at each other like "wth?!" because we were in a black neighborhood. By the time we looked back out the window, they were gone. The street we were on had long blocks. There was no way possible they could have walked that fast. They literally disappeared.

#54 I was merging onto the 134 going

East at the 134/5 split in moderately busy but slow daytime traffic, so I was paying attention to my surroundings, obviously, but I looked down at the passenger seat for a second to secure something that was rattling around. When I looked up again a moment later, I was all the way past Glendale. Before anyone says I zoned out, here’s the thing: the song I was listening to on the radio didn’t miss a beat. No skip in continuity whatsoever.

#55 At my fav reggae spot out on the patio with a friend, this girl comes up and says a whole incoherent sentence that didn’t sound like any type of human language…Then nervously laughs while walking away. We both looked at each other like wtf just happened. Both convinced she was an alien

#56 About 6 years ago I was at work alone in the afternoon. I'm a massage therapist and I was getting ready for my next client who hadn't arrived yet. I keep the doors locked for safety reasons, so the person has to knock to be let in. I have a mirror in my massage room facing out of the door and into the hallway. In the mirror I saw the backside of a bald man. He was facing the wall of the hallway, but when I turned around there was no one there. The doors were still locked.

#57 One night I sat on my grandma’s bed and she described how my future house would be. She said I’d have a big, beautiful home with lots of rooms. I was surprised because we’d never really talked like that before. The next day my mom said she died in her sleep after she had been asleep for days. I said, “I just talked to Grandma last night.” Nobody believed me. Now I live in a big, beautiful 5bed home with a pool in the back just like the one she described.

#58 I met someone that drove a used Subaru. I meet them again but they are driving a red Honda covered in stickers. I asked about the Subaru. "What Subaru? This has always been my car."

#59 My game cartridge slipped and fell through solid carpet while I was taking it out. I looked all over the floor, under the bed, inside shoes, on top of the bed, and didn't find it for years later until we moved. And yeah, I literally watched it fall through. I don't know what else to say

#60 Every night at 8pm a double-tanked milk truck speeds down my rural village street toward a dead end and doesn't come back out and doesn't park down there. It's not seen again until the next night at 8pm.

#61 Don't know if it's a glitch in the matrix but I had a friend move to New Zealand and he was always telling me to move down from the UK and give NZ a try. Long story short the printing press I worked on was sold to a NZ company and they needed someone to run it. It was going to a place in NZ called Upper Hutt. I called my friend to see if it was anywhere near him, we couldn't believe it, it was 5 minutes down the road! Unbelievable

#62 I was running to be Miss of my city many years ago. As I was sitting on a bus, I heard a metal thing behind me drop on the floor. It was a crown pendant. I asked a girl who was not so close of it was hers, she said no. There was not many people on the bus. No one was walking or standing where it fell.

#63 before he was born, i vividly dreamed of dying during my c-section with my son, i saw my son swimming in blood in my belly. i told my doctors that i was going to die and to make sure they had my blood type on hand. i told my doctor of my dreams. she ended up severing an artery during my surgery, i crashed. four blood transfusions. 16 days in hospital. my son was in nicu/picu for over two months. i know that my dreams were just a premonition of what was to come.

#64 Once I was about to text my good friend who’s Mom died recently and as I looked down at my phone to type, the words “Mom OK” were already there.

#65 My brother & I saw a black cat underneath the dining table randomly. I remember pointing at it quickly to show my mom but a few seconds later it disappeared.

#66 Almost every day. Things like:

thinking about something then seeing something related to it 5 minutes later.

Parking my car and when I leave the store, somehow the exact same car is parked next to mine?

When I get Deja vu (happens a lot) I feel like I’m in a foggy state and my words aren’t my words, I’m just following a script.

I have what I call “epic dreams” where it’s like I’m watching a movie and sometimes they continue in another dream another night. Or the same dream for a long time.

#67 I had an extremely vivid dream where I had an entirely different life, career and historical things happened differently. When i woke up i perused my day like i was in that life, only hrs later realizing it wasn’t real. this was 15+ years ago now. still think about it. was so strange. to this day i’ll sometimes think that things that happened in the dream are real and have to check myself

#68 I came home and said hi to my husband who was sat working at the dining room table. After i walked past him and into the kitchen he called me on my cell to ask me where I was. I said I just said hi to you, as I walked through the dining room. He said ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about, I haven’t seen you and I’m working in the attic’ I went into the dining room and he wasn’t there.

#69 When my sister died a peacock showed up and lived on our property for a full year. I lived in Northern NY, they are not native.

When a year was up it disappeared as quietly as it arrived.

Also my sister had premonitions she was going to die even tho her death was a “fluke”

#70 One time I flew from Buffalo to NYC/JFK. Sat sorta close to the front next to a young kid. He was maybe 11 or 12.

I went to my friend’s house in BK to ditch my bags and we went straight to our sightseeing list…we were over in Harlem going to Sylvia’s from the Apollo and BOOM the kid I sat next to on the plane comes walking out the door from a brownstone.

We both stopped dead in our tracks and pointed like “NO WAY” bc it was so weird.

#71 I was in the back of a cab and something exploded right next to me. Literally the air next to me went “bang”. Loud enough for me to freak out and loud enough for cab driver to stop the car. We both looked around for the source of the explosion, including inside my handbag (such as a lighter) but nah we never discovered what it was. Very odd.

#72 I had a dream about an apartment fire.I went to the apartment and confirmed that some kids made it out safe. After the kids made it to safety a man went back into the burning building. I yelled and screamed to stop him. I was yelling its to dangerous. I woke up and felt off and kept googling dream meanings. A week later my cousin called to tell me someone has set his grandkids apartment bldg on fire. They made it out safe but a man passed away 🥺.

#73 I was 15, riding my skateboard over a freeway overpass. My wheel got caught on the expansion crack and I fell. My board went into the street and without thinking I stepped out after it right in front of a garbage truck. I looked up and saw the truck coming at me, the next moment I was on the sidewalk watching the truck drive by. I froze, but somehow ended up on the sidewalk. I have no recollection of moving, just a weird time jump. I was there, now I’m here.

#74 About 20 years ago I was driving north on I-75 in Northern Kentucky. Suddenly a large gray object appeared in the sky above me and to the left of the highway. Almost a blimp or cigar shape, but much larger than a blimp. It took up the whole sky. It was there for a few seconds then it was gone. It shook me so much that I called my dad on the phone to talk me down. We just kind of left it. It was probably a hallucination of some kind but always am reminded of it years later.

#75 I was 12 when my mom passed away. It was just us two in the house.

That morning, I decided to sleep in late. I woke up to the sound of my door knob turning as if someone was trying to get in my room.

The coroner said my mom had passed early in the morning but I think it was her spirit waking me up.

That night, I don’t remember falling asleep but suddenly I was in a field with her. She said bye and that I would be okay.

#76 right after my car was repossessed, everyone i love pooled money together to “free” it lol i kept thinking of how blessed i was, that that many people cared, and that it could be done in a timely manner. driving my car back, i was stuck in traffic but was too over-the-moon to be angry about it. then i realized there was a tow truck in front of me, and to the right was a car. the license plate? “LUCKY U”

#77 me and my mom strongly believe we have this spirit in our house that finds things for us. like smth will go missing, we’ll tear the house apart looking for it, and not find it. then hours after we had given up, we’d find said object just lying on top of smth like it had just been sitting there the whole time. super weird but convenient

#78 When I was a kid I had a dream I was talking the phone to my great uncle who lives in another province, 21 hours away. My Grandma told her sister who was shocked as her husband had a dream about talking on the phone to me.

#79 I was sleeping and I had a dream that my mom and her ex came to my room and woke me up to tell me my grandfather died. Seconds later they woke me up, and told me using the exact words they did in my dream. It’s the only thing I remember from that night.

#80 One time while out in the country, I got a work box truck stuck in a red clay driveway b/c I made a wrong turn and needed to make a u-turn. Soon as I hopped out, a truck with a winch turned the corner and stopped in front of me.

He just said, “hmmmm,” hooked up his winch, dragged me out, and got in his truck went out the way same way he came in.

He didn’t even continue the down the street he turned on.