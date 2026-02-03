ADVERTISEMENT

The range of ear piercings goes far beyond what most people expect. Some sit in soft tissue and heal quickly, others pass through thick cartilage and demand patience, and each comes with its own look, feel, and level of commitment.

Jewelry choices vary just as much, from understated studs to pieces meant to stand out.

If you’re new to piercings, this guide helps set realistic expectations. If you already have a few, it puts names, placement, and healing timelines to styles you may have seen but never labeled.