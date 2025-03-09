ADVERTISEMENT

Some on-screen couples have such electric chemistry they could power a city. Others, however, have all the spark of a wet matchstick, and no amount of money could fix it.

Curious to see the worst of the worst, one woman on Threads asked the internet to share the most painfully mismatched TV couples. And of course, the responses were brutal. Check out their picks below and let us know if you agree—or if you have your own to add!

#1

TV couple with less chemistry in a dimly lit room, looking towards something unseen. hmmm harry potter and ginny made zero sense from the movie POV

itsbabyjo_ Report

    #2

    A couple stands in a snowy landscape with a waterfall in the background, related to TV couples and chemistry. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

    theblackdaria_ Report

    #3

    A man and woman in a dimly lit lounge, separated by glass, depicting a lack of chemistry. Passenger and Jodie in The Agency.

    guapi_esmuerto Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Passenger sucks. The whole relationship was stupid. I had high hopes when starting the film, looked to be a proper intelligent sci fi film you just do not see anymore. Yeah that soon changed.

    #4

    A TV couple in formal attire, appearing distant and without chemistry. Kayla and Shane and Kayla and Justin on Days of Our Lives! Forced!!!!!

    juleecass Report

    #5

    Smiling TV show hosts in a lively setting, embodying chemistry. Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (This Morning)

    jmus01 Report

    #6

    A TV couple holding hands at a carnival game, surrounded by balloons, lacking chemistry. Stefan and Caroline from Vampire Diaries

    allie.quinata Report

    #7

    A TV couple shown in front of a car, surrounded by greenery. Deb and Dexter 🤢

    corrinbauer Report

    #8

    A TV couple embracing closely, highlighting chemistry in a romantic scene. Rachel & Joey weirded us all out for a season

    wittyidiot Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    This was weird, just thrown in to stretch out and delay will they won't they of Rose and Rachel.

    #9

    Animated TV couple at a market stall, showcasing less chemistry in a lively scene. Aang and Katara (Avatar the Last Airbender); she should have been with Zuko

    kevin.owens.7393 Report

    #10

    TV couple standing in a café, lacking chemistry, man in dark jacket with arm around woman in red top. Shawn and Katie (Girl Meets World)

    bellawilson_________ Report

    #11

    TV couple in blue scrubs sharing a close moment in a cafeteria setting. George and Izzie on Grey’s!

    meganclevername Report

    #12

    A couple embraces on a rustic porch, representative of TV couples with little chemistry. Kayce and Monica Dutton (Yellowstone)

    bookreviews_taylorsversion Report

    #13

    TV couple lacking chemistry in a tense scene, wearing casual and leather outfits, set in a tech environment. Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak in Arrow

    jchenstudios Report

    paulina_krasinska avatar
    Paulina
    Paulina
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Olicity was a nice ship for a while but once they actually got together there wasn't much chemistry :(

    #14

    TV couple with less chemistry having a serious conversation at night. Jack and Amanda/Emily (Revenge), her and Daniel had way more

    ella.helgerson Report

    #15

    TV couple with less chemistry, a man in a gray hoodie and a concerned woman in a dimly lit scene. Scott and Melia from teen wolf. He only worked with Allison

    elliedavidson_24 Report

    #16

    TV couple with less chemistry at a party scene, man with a beard and woman in a red top. Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce (Grey's Anatomy) 😤

    sophieh081 Report

    #17

    TV couples smiling together at an event. Blair and Dan Humphrey (Gossip Girl) 🤢

    jaaanice_ Report

    #18

    TV couple on a couch, gazing at each other, illustrating less chemistry. Jackie and Fez (That 70s Show)

    emy.hoeg Report

    #19

    TV couple with less chemistry, man holding cup in office, woman sitting, both in professional attire. Patrick Jayne and agent Lizbon on the mentalist. They were like a brother and sister forced to be in love.

    atemidiva Report

    #20

    Two TV characters stand facing each other, illustrating a TV couple with questionable chemistry. For me Ron and Hermione….I wish they just stayed friends.

    c.dotcentral Report

    #21

    TV couple with little chemistry, sitting outdoors, girl smiling at boy in a blue shirt. Archie and Veronica from Riverdale
    Guzman and Ari from Elite

    ana____k Report

    #22

    TV couple with less chemistry, standing together awkwardly indoors. Ross and Emily on Friends. So annoying.

    kat_92071 Report

    #23

    Two TV characters sitting and looking at each other, showcasing minimal chemistry. Michaela and Asher on HTGAWM

    andiliketoystory Report

    #24

    Two TV characters sitting on steps, sharing a moment. Unconvincing chemistry is the focus in this TV couple's scene. Lorelai and Luke (Gilmore Girls)

    robidful Report

    #25

    TV couple standing side by side, looking serious, lacking chemistry. Barry & Iris (The Flash)

    ctknighton Report

    #26

    TV couple with less chemistry, standing closely in a brightly lit room, woman in a jacket, man in a white shirt. Bret and Casey on Chicago Fire

    erica.lynn06 Report

    #27

    A young couple walking outdoors, each holding books, representing a TV couple with little chemistry. Rory and Dean (Gilmore Girls)

    danirosea Report

    #28

    TV couple in medical setting, lacking chemistry, woman holding a clipboard while the man looks on. George O’Malley and Callie (Grey's Anatomy)

    kkora_ Report

    #29

    TV couple with less chemistry embracing in a cozy room. Ted Mosby and every girlfriend on How I Met Your Mother, esp Robin

    wittyidiot Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited)

    In hindsight this series became super creepy and Ted and Barney were both predators.

    #30

    A TV couple stands somberly in a dimly lit office, hand in hand, facing the window. donna and harvey on suits.

    jess.victoria Report

    #31

    Two TV characters in an intimate moment, showcasing TV couples with less chemistry. Spinner and manny, degrassi

    jennybenny828 Report

    #32

    Two women sitting at a desk, smiling at a computer screen, illustrating TV couples with less chemistry. Emily and Paige from pretty little liars

    earthtojordn Report

    #33

    A man and woman dressed in elaborate outfits sit on lounge chairs, discussing TV couples with little chemistry. Lindsey & Carl from Summer House

    mdjordan71 Report

    #34

    TV couple in uniform smiling, standing in an office setting. Peter Krause & Angela Bassett on “9-1-1”.

    shakegrrl2 Report

    #35

    TV couple with less chemistry, holding drinks and looking outward in a living room setting. I never thought Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt were believable in Mad About You

    dadcook321 Report

    #36

    TV couple in a romantic moment, lacking chemistry despite their close embrace. This is so niche but Ben and Adrian from sweet life of the American teenager

    jordanbyers16 Report

    #37

    TV couple smiling together, highlighted for lacking chemistry according to viewer opinions. Rollins and Carisi in SVU

    _manoxox Report

    #38

    TV couple sitting on airport chairs, the man in a red jacket and the woman in a colorful dress, both smiling. I almost wanna say Jay and Gloria from Modern Family😬 or even sometimes Mitch and Cam

    only.mikal.jenae Report

    #39

    Okay, I know it's a movie but Newt and Tina from Fantastic Beasts. Shoehorned that in meanwhile Queenie and Jacob are adorable.

    mbossette Report

    #40

    A man and woman with little chemistry study papers in a dimly lit room. Grissom and Sara on CSI. Very forced.

    mousecakecardco Report

    #41

    TV couple on a couch lacking chemistry, woman resting her head on man's shoulder. Markle and that bloke Mike in Suits. So bad.

    robertnewby Report

    #42

    TV couple with less chemistry, sitting close on a couch, one wearing glasses and a patterned shirt, the other in a striped shirt. Zach and Lane in Gilmore Girls

    theemmawoodard Report

    #43

    Two TV characters sitting on a couch, holding mugs, portraying a couple with less chemistry. Penny and Leonard on Big Bang Theory was so forced 🙄🤣🤣

    imashleydoll Report

    #44

    TV couple sitting in an office setting, showcasing less chemistry. Ann Perkins and Chris Traeger on Parks and Rec

    amber_dh5 Report

    #45

    A TV couple sitting on swings, looking distant, suggesting less chemistry. Castle and Beckett in Castle. A billion 'will they, won't they' moments in this show and I was hoping they wouldn't.

    hhknutsen Report

    #46

    Two TV characters looking at each other outside at night, representing TV couples with little chemistry. Emma and Graham in Once Upon a Time !!! It was so weird bc they had no full proper conversations or anythin banter he got drunk and kissed her. She made it clear she wasn’t interested so many times so why did she suddenly decide different 😭😭

    _d15tr4ct3d Report

    #47

    TV couple sharing a laugh at a social gathering, embodying the theme of on-screen chemistry. Ms Parker & professor Oglevee. She wanted him for years and finally moved on. About to get married then he shows up! And she actually takes him smh she should have stayed with the man who actually loved her. Professor only missed the attention she gave him he didn’t love her at all! He was repulsed by her now on her big day here you come.

    sweetrobynbyrd Report

    #48

    TV couple smiling at each other, lacking chemistry, seated in a cozy room, with floral and patterned attire. Jonah Hill & Lauren London in You People. Love them both, just not as a "couple"

    sheez.not.here Report

    #49

    TV couple with little chemistry, standing together in formal attire against a dimly lit backdrop. X files Mulder and Scully

    jorbin124 Report

    catchat avatar
    Cat Chat
    Cat Chat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Blasphemy from anyone who says these two don't belong together.

    #50

    Max & Kylie from living single

    rainbowthreadcreations Report

    #51

    Britta and Troy. They actually had amazing potential with the dice episode in season 3. But they totally screwed it all up in season 4. They didn’t even have a plan for their relationship. They could have not been a couple and it wouldn’t have made a difference in the story

    mannyluke4 Report

    #52

    Elena and Matt (The Vampire Diaries), I think alot of shows try to put together childhood friends just bc of history but usually it makes no sense

    ashleykaitlin06 Report

    #53

    I’m still angry they sent Jaime crawling back to Cersei (Game of Thrones) like he had no growth at all 😩

    disco_ktabulous Report

    catchat avatar
    Cat Chat
    Cat Chat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    If you pay attention to his speech in S8 when he arrives in Winterfell, it's not surprising he went back to Cersei.

    #54

    Olivia and Stabler on Law and Order.

    leeleecrew978 Report

    #55

    Emily and EVERY MAN ON THE SHOW on “Emily in Paris”

    goddessofthepastryworld Report

    #56

    Anne and Tom (Parks and Rec)

    jessicaamber18 Report

    #57

    Hulk and Black Widow in a forest scene, representing TV couples with less chemistry. Hulk & black widow. Her & hawk eye had more chemistry. They even went to vomir & she sacrificed herself to get the stone (which I thought you could only do if you sacrifice the one person you love the most? Hmm 🤔)

    elizabethor_ Report

    #58

    The fucking 50 shades of grey people. Absolutely slaughtered the entire book casting those two

    leilaparkhomenko Report

    #59

    Probably going to have to hide for this, but Kurt & Blaine on Glee had best friends chemistry, not great lovers chemistry. *ducks tomatoes*

    moliorfamiliae Report

    #60

    Ray and Debra on everybody loves Raymond

    kailinbobailin Report

    #61

    Booth & Hannah on Bones 🥶

    trishmossman Report

    #62

    Not a TV show, but the Devil Wears Prada- Andy and Nate- blech...

    jojo_mojo_13 Report

    #63

    TV couple smiling together at a formal event with glasses on the table. Aiden & Carrie

    kerbeearr Report

    #64

    Monica and Chandler

    daniellenthecityy Report

