Curious to see the worst of the worst, one woman on Threads asked the internet to share the most painfully mismatched TV couples. And of course, the responses were brutal. Check out their picks below and let us know if you agree—or if you have your own to add!

Some on-screen couples have such electric chemistry they could power a city. Others, however, have all the spark of a wet matchstick, and no amount of money could fix it.

#1 hmmm harry potter and ginny made zero sense from the movie POV

#2 Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

#3 Passenger and Jodie in The Agency.

#4 Kayla and Shane and Kayla and Justin on Days of Our Lives! Forced!!!!!

#5 Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (This Morning)

#6 Stefan and Caroline from Vampire Diaries

#7 Deb and Dexter 🤢

#8 Rachel & Joey weirded us all out for a season

#9 Aang and Katara (Avatar the Last Airbender); she should have been with Zuko

#10 Shawn and Katie (Girl Meets World)

#11 George and Izzie on Grey’s!

#12 Kayce and Monica Dutton (Yellowstone)

#13 Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak in Arrow

#14 Jack and Amanda/Emily (Revenge), her and Daniel had way more

#15 Scott and Melia from teen wolf. He only worked with Allison

#16 Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce (Grey's Anatomy) 😤

#17 Blair and Dan Humphrey (Gossip Girl) 🤢

#18 Jackie and Fez (That 70s Show)

#19 Patrick Jayne and agent Lizbon on the mentalist. They were like a brother and sister forced to be in love.

#20 For me Ron and Hermione….I wish they just stayed friends.

#21 Archie and Veronica from Riverdale

Guzman and Ari from Elite

#22 Ross and Emily on Friends. So annoying.

#23 Michaela and Asher on HTGAWM

#24 Lorelai and Luke (Gilmore Girls)

#25 Barry & Iris (The Flash)

#26 Bret and Casey on Chicago Fire

#27 Rory and Dean (Gilmore Girls)

#28 George O’Malley and Callie (Grey's Anatomy)

#29 Ted Mosby and every girlfriend on How I Met Your Mother, esp Robin

#30 donna and harvey on suits.

#31 Spinner and manny, degrassi

#32 Emily and Paige from pretty little liars

#33 Lindsey & Carl from Summer House

#34 Peter Krause & Angela Bassett on “9-1-1”.

#35 I never thought Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt were believable in Mad About You

#36 This is so niche but Ben and Adrian from sweet life of the American teenager

#37 Rollins and Carisi in SVU

#38 I almost wanna say Jay and Gloria from Modern Family😬 or even sometimes Mitch and Cam

#39 Okay, I know it's a movie but Newt and Tina from Fantastic Beasts. Shoehorned that in meanwhile Queenie and Jacob are adorable.

#40 Grissom and Sara on CSI. Very forced.

#41 Markle and that bloke Mike in Suits. So bad.

#42 Zach and Lane in Gilmore Girls

#43 Penny and Leonard on Big Bang Theory was so forced 🙄🤣🤣

#44 Ann Perkins and Chris Traeger on Parks and Rec

#45 Castle and Beckett in Castle. A billion 'will they, won't they' moments in this show and I was hoping they wouldn't.

#46 Emma and Graham in Once Upon a Time !!! It was so weird bc they had no full proper conversations or anythin banter he got drunk and kissed her. She made it clear she wasn’t interested so many times so why did she suddenly decide different 😭😭

#47 Ms Parker & professor Oglevee. She wanted him for years and finally moved on. About to get married then he shows up! And she actually takes him smh she should have stayed with the man who actually loved her. Professor only missed the attention she gave him he didn’t love her at all! He was repulsed by her now on her big day here you come.

#48 Jonah Hill & Lauren London in You People. Love them both, just not as a "couple"

#49 X files Mulder and Scully

#50 Max & Kylie from living single

#51 Britta and Troy. They actually had amazing potential with the dice episode in season 3. But they totally screwed it all up in season 4. They didn’t even have a plan for their relationship. They could have not been a couple and it wouldn’t have made a difference in the story

#52 Elena and Matt (The Vampire Diaries), I think alot of shows try to put together childhood friends just bc of history but usually it makes no sense

#53 I’m still angry they sent Jaime crawling back to Cersei (Game of Thrones) like he had no growth at all 😩

#54 Olivia and Stabler on Law and Order.

#55 Emily and EVERY MAN ON THE SHOW on “Emily in Paris”

#56 Anne and Tom (Parks and Rec)

#57 Hulk & black widow. Her & hawk eye had more chemistry. They even went to vomir & she sacrificed herself to get the stone (which I thought you could only do if you sacrifice the one person you love the most? Hmm 🤔)

#58 The fucking 50 shades of grey people. Absolutely slaughtered the entire book casting those two

#59 Probably going to have to hide for this, but Kurt & Blaine on Glee had best friends chemistry, not great lovers chemistry. *ducks tomatoes*

#60 Ray and Debra on everybody loves Raymond

#61 Booth & Hannah on Bones 🥶

#62 Not a TV show, but the Devil Wears Prada- Andy and Nate- blech...

#63 Aiden & Carrie