Some sites really do have an “era,” a sort of golden age where all the content just had that magic touch that got people interested and invested. One such ecosystem was (or perhaps still is, for diehard fans) Tumblr.

The “Tumblr is Life” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing the best posts and memes from that very special part of the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments below.

#1

Email screenshot showing a grandfather's daily virtual lunch note expressing love and care, Tumblr is life meme.

Tumblr Is Life Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a heartfelt social media post about a woman seeking help at a library, highlighting Tumblr is life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you and you have every right to be proud of libraries.

    #3

    Fluffy barred owl fledgling perched on a tree with a sign asking for gentle help and protection Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    Tumblr opened in 2007, founded by David Karp as a fusion of the classic blog and new short-form posting culture. What distinguished Tumblr early on was the ease and flexibility of use, nobody wrote about it just being for words or pictures, but rather a stream-of-consciousness dashboard where one could quickly post text, GIFs, quotes, songs, links, and "reblog" one another in a constantly mutating conversation.

    Unlike most social sites, Tumblr encouraged anonymity, creativity, and untrammeled expression. You didn't have to use your real name, friend your real friends, or even add a profile photo. That freedom made it irresistibly appealing, especially to teenagers and young adults not represented anywhere else online.
    #4

    Family photo with diverse group of people, highlighting wholesome moments from Tumblr memes to brighten your day.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #5

    Man holding a frog in a jar, showcasing a funny and wholesome Tumblr meme about searching for a loud frog outdoors.

    a6igai1 Report

    #6

    Canadian Naval Diving Academy graduates posing underwater in uniform with diving helmet trophy, showcasing Tumblr is life humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    By the early 2010s, Tumblr was a chaotic cultural universe. It became a haven for fandom communities, whether you were hooked on Doctor Who, Supernatural, One Direction, or Sherlock, Tumblr gave you a community where you could gather, scream into the void, and produce fanfiction, fan art, meta, and jokes so obscure it'd only be funny to the most hardcore. But it was never just about fandom.
    #7

    Child and cat both looking up with fascination at a sticky bug on the ceiling in a wholesome Tumblr meme moment.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #8

    Tumblr meme text about ordering Olive Garden online with a funny Italian accent request and the worker playing along.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #9

    Letter from healthcare professional expressing frustration with insurance company over chemotherapy drug denial, Tumblr is life meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    Tumblr became an influential arena for explorations of identity, especially for queer teenagers, neurodivergent users, and people of color who discovered greater support and community there than they ever had offline. Social justice, mental health, and gender identity discussions thrived on the site well before they became popular culture subjects elsewhere.
    #10

    Tumblr meme showing a funny therapist conversation with plates stuck in a cabinet door as a visual metaphor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #11

    Group photo in gym showing grandmother with weightlifting class, highlighting wholesome Tumblr Is Life meme content.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #12

    Older man in a waiting room holding a TV remote, highlighting wholesome humor in Tumblr memes about everyday life.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    Meanwhile, Tumblr was strange. Splendidly strange. It was its own kind of humor, its own form of etiquette, its own language. You could scroll by a serious depression post and get to view a GIF of a raccoon pilfering cat food immediately afterward. There were entire pages of cursed images, surrealist memes, and photoshopped text posts with remarks that built up like an improv exercise gone off the rails. And all of it, down to your blog's color, your cursor icon, whether it autoplayed music, was customizable. No two blogs were ever the same.
    #13

    Tweet about a funny drunk call to a bird professor, part of Tumblr is life wholesome and funny memes collection.

    NorthernSprw Report

    #14

    Overprotective owls perched under a wooden roof with funny Tumblr meme text about being adopted by a parliament of owls.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 I aways feel like, those owls are watching me🎶

    #15

    Tweet exchange about Leland Melvin Day with astronaut in orange suit and two dogs, shared as a wholesome Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    Yahoo acquired Tumblr in 2013 for $1.1 billion with dreams of tapping into its massive, youth-skewing user base. But the takeover was a tipping point. Advertisers just couldn't quite get to Tumblr's users, who actively resisted commercialization. Users openly mocked brand accounts, and monetization efforts were largely cringeworthy. Then the tipping point: in December 2018, Tumblr announced a blanket ban on adult content under the pressure of Apple and in response to the threat of illegal images on the site. The ban was implemented hurriedly and bungled, tumblr's AI image-detecting technology infamously marked anything from Renaissance masterpieces to pictures of knees as "explicit."

    #16

    Twitter post about a viral airline incident with a woman refusing to give up her seat, shared on Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #17

    Tweet correction meme about millennials taking classes, featuring wholesome Tumblr Is Life humor and funny internet culture.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought myself to cut hair and I just took some sewing lessons. Next is some handy 'man' work. My dad only thought my brothers the things I would "get a husband for" :'). F**k that. I'm going to hang up my own lamps.

    #18

    Cat with edited nail colors on face beside hand with matching polished nails in green, pink, black shades from Tumblr memes collection.

    aubviouslynot Report

    The backlash was immediate. Artists, queer communities, and long-time users who relied on Tumblr as an avenue of expression were suddenly excluded or pushed away. Traffic plummeted by far. To most, it felt the soul of the platform had been ripped out.
    #19

    Tweet showing a funny story about performing a tracheotomy on a flight, featured in Tumblr life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #20

    Twitter meme exchange showing humorous parenting debate, perfect for Tumblr Is Life wholesome and funny memes content.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #21

    David Bowie and his wife embracing outdoors with a heartfelt quote about love, featured in Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonderful picture. I'm a fan of him, not so much his music, there is a hole here.

    Ownership changed again, first to Verizon (which owned Yahoo), then to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, in 2019. On Automattic's watch, Tumblr stabilized somewhat and even regained some of its quirky personality. It added new features like "Communities" and tried to build a more positive moderation community, but the user base is small and muted compared to its earlier incarnation.

    #22

    Tweet about helping neighbors access wifi renamed as free council wifi, highlighting community support in wholesome Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is very sweet. My neighbor named his wi-fi "C*m Licka Me".

    #23

    Scene from a movie with Jack Black teaching kids about self-love and acceptance in a wholesome Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #24

    Young woman sitting in car with a rescued coyote, highlighting wholesome and funny Tumblr memes content.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    talitha-alders90 avatar
    The Big Bad
    The Big Bad
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next thing you know he's wearing her clothes, laying in her bed, just waiting for someone to bring him cookies and wine. I know it's not a wolf, but close enough.

    Despite all that, Tumblr still exists. In fact, one of the reasons it's been so enduringly popular is that it never did fit into the influencer-weighted, algorithmic design of other social media. You can't get as easily viral. There are no follower public counts or verification checkmarks. Users still share weird jokes, niche obsessions, all-caps emotional rants, and crudely cropped 2007 screencaps. Classic posts get re-posted, sometimes captioned "do you love the color of the sky," "yearbook of the internet," or simply "peak Tumblr."
    #25

    Elderly man holding a terrier dog, illustrating a wholesome moment of support and love during self-isolation, Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Border or Norfolk terrier? I find these difficult to tell which is which.

    #26

    Tumblr meme showing a funny conversation about altering the timeline to save shoebills from extinction.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #27

    Tumblr meme thread showing a gender identity poll with images of two women and humorous Twitter replies.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    While TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter (formerly X) dominate the mainstream, Tumblr persists like a stubborn, cozy, haunted house whose every room is decorated by its former inhabitant. It's not for everyone, but for those who've liked it, it's less a place and more of a mood, a scent, a muddle of in-jokes that continue to pop up like ghosts. In an age obsessed with being up-to-date, Tumblr thrives in virtue of its perpetual crassness. It is no longer the center of the internet, but one of its odder and most charming niches.
    #28

    Young artist proudly standing next to award-winning jaguar painting displayed on table Tumblr is life meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean "imperfect"? That's perfection itself.

    #29

    Tumblr meme about long showers and using sensory input to wash away the horror of corporeal human life.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i pretend i just quantam leaped into this body and dont know where i am it usually ends with an oh boy

    #30

    Screenshot of a Tumblr post comparing two photos with a humorous caption, showcasing Tumblr life memes.

    ericm1820 Report

    #31

    Two men from Raising Men Lawn Care Service with an elderly woman, helping by providing free lawn care and support.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #32

    Meme showing discovery of real-life SpongeBob and Patrick sea creatures during ocean expedition, Tumblr is life humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #33

    Couple sharing a heartfelt Twitter exchange about 35 years together, showcasing wholesome Tumblr is life meme humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #34

    Tweet from WeRateDogs featuring Sid the dog holding a slice of pepperoni pizza, a wholesome meme on Tumblr life.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #35

    Tumblr meme showing a funny interaction between two toddlers breaking the language barrier with excited screaming.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #36

    Cat adopting a kitten with a surprised and then caring reaction, featured in wholesome Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #37

    Teacher and child in hospital, highlighting a story shared in Tumblr life memes about sick days and support.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #38

    Tweet about the contrast between tech bro lifestyle and medical assistant work shared in Tumblr is life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. I'm required to show up for work a couple times a year and get to choose my projects. It's painfully easy not to do anything for like 4 months. --- Edit: A lot of people do. We have employees that are there so long they still have "beamter" status. Not sure how to explain that in English. Government employee status but in a GmbH. Basically tenured

    #39

    Tumblr meme showing humorous family stories with a man pointing at a chaotic board of evidence strings.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #40

    Train stopping at the same spot creates a tiny ecosystem under the air conditioner drip showing Tumblr Is Life meme humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #41

    A creative Hot Wheels mirror frame repurposed to brighten a room, showcasing colorful toy cars in a circle.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #42

    Tweet about Chinese manufacturers exposing luxury brand product origins and offering cheaper direct purchases shared as a Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #43

    Beige fishing hat with a shark and cape cod design, stained with red paint, featured in Tumblr Is Life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #44

    Tumblr post about strangers doing silly things together highlighting joy absurdity and sharing in life moments.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #45

    Two boys defy odds by walking the stage and graduating, showing inspirational strength and hope in Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #46

    Two cats cuddling on the floor with text about a new kitten, reflecting wholesome Tumblr memes and life moments.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #47

    Tumblr meme showing funny cat behavior and comments about cats being mean and playful on a patterned rug.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #48

    Childhood birthday photos of a boy and girl with matching colors, highlighting wholesome Tumblr memes about soulmates.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #49

    A vintage couple from the 1800s trying not to laugh during their portrait in a wholesome Tumblr Is Life meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #50

    Puppy found asleep inside a box at a military camp, shared in a wholesome Tumblr is Life meme post.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #51

    Tumblr meme about a beekeeper neighbor with 20,000 bees learning a person's face and behavior pattern.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #52

    Text post showing a touching story about a nail color choice, featured in Tumblr is Life memes collection.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #53

    Social media post showing a group of identical grey cats together, highlighting a wholesome Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #54

    Tumblr meme showing guinea pig with styled bangs, highlighting funny and wholesome moments from Tumblr life.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should have gotten a guinea pig in 2020 instead of trying to cut my own hair

    #55

    Text post from nicholasferroni about teachers managing students' personal and academic challenges, highlighting Tumblr is life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #56

    Tweet about tigers being real kings of the jungle with a funny take shared in a Tumblr is life meme format.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #57

    Motivational Tumblr post about late bloomers and living life with grace, shared widely on social media.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You MAKE your future. Of course s**t happens but you correct it along the way. Otherwise, try to stay on your path

    #58

    Woman smiling confidently in a jacket with a humorous comparison, Tumblr memes highlighting glowing transformation moments.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #59

    Man with face paint and gifts on table including beer and cake, humorous wholesome meme from Tumblr Is Life collection.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #60

    Text post from Tumblr user judomomma sharing a personal story about being a prepared mom amid uncertain birth control access.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #61

    Text image about dogs protecting penguins on an island, illustrating content from Tumblr is life memes for engagement.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #62

    Small brown dog bringing pink bunny toy to owner lying on couch, a wholesome Tumblr is life meme about comfort and care.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #63

    Humorous Tumblr meme about peer-reviewed science and debunking random online claims.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #64

    Tumblr meme about a deaf student's joke in 3D class, highlighting humor and being an unappreciated comedic genius.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #65

    Car with an orange umbrella covering its open sunroof during a thunderstorm, showcasing a kind gesture Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #66

    Tumblr meme with Joey from Friends discussing the bond between humans and dogs in a wholesome conversation.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this post for at least five times already, but I still tear up a little every time.

    #67

    Two dogs meeting for the first time with playful and joyful expressions, capturing a wholesome Tumblr Is Life moment.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a Tumblr meme about losing a friend but still dancing together forever on Google Maps.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #69

    Tweet about a 3-year-old trying to pay dinner with a Barbie card, highlighting a wholesome Tumblr meme moment.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #70

    Dog happily donating blood to save another pup, featured in a wholesome Tumblr is life meme to brighten your day.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #71

    Text messages from a father offering comforting snacks and drinks, showcasing wholesome Tumblr memes about care and kindness.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #72

    Tweet about a coworker banned from a bar in North Dakota in 1973, shared in a Tumblr is life meme format.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #73

    Tweet meme featuring Princess Charlotte with a sarcastic comment on language skills, highlighting Tumblr Is Life humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #74

    Tweet by dara tafakari about women in 2021 and generational lessons shared, related to Tumblr Is Life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #75

    Dog holding an axe in its mouth in a field, illustrating a funny and wholesome Tumblr meme about mail delivery challenges.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #76

    Hands holding caterpillars and butterflies showing nature's transformation in a wholesome Tumblr is life meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #77

    A humorous student email about using 1990s sources, shared in a Tumblr is life meme format.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #78

    Tumblr meme showing a funny chat about ordering pizza online across countries and surprising an online friend.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #79

    Tumblr meme about normalizing sword gifting as a romantic gesture with images of customized swords.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #80

    Tumblr meme showing a humorous post about cats speaking with wide vocabulary, highlighting wholesome humor.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #81

    Tweet by Emily Porter, M.D. about VA hospital anesthesiologist shortage and its impact, featured in Tumblr Is Life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #82

    Text conversation screenshot showing a humorous grammar debate, reflecting Tumblr memes about language and communication.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #83

    Tumblr meme discussing surprising facts about bird bones and their unique respiratory system with funny comments.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #84

    Two-part meme showing a paint palette with colors and a finished landscape painting of jellyfish floating over a river, Tumblr memes theme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #85

    Two gravestones covered in ivy leaning together in a peaceful cemetery scene, Tumblr life meme text above.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #86

    Tweet conversation humorously criticizing work culture and societal expectations, reflecting Tumblr is life meme style and tone.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #87

    Screenshot of a Tumblr post showing a heartfelt photo book from boyfriend capturing a year of dates, highlighting Tumblr life memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #88

    Tumblr meme about a cat carefully avoiding stepping on drying paintings, showcasing wholesome and funny moment.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #89

    Bus stop in Canterbury UK with a green roof designed to help save bees, shown from side and top views.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #90

    A woman dressed as Cinderella and a little girl in a fairy costume having tea at a princess-themed birthday party.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #91

    Two cute rats each holding a small teddy bear, showcasing wholesome Tumblr is life meme content.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #92

    Uber ride with a note from a deaf driver explaining communication and music options, shared as a wholesome Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #93

    A golden dog caring for seven black and white puppies, illustrating wholesome Tumblr is life content.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #94

    Actor Henry Cavill in Geralt costume at home, highlighting Tumblr is life humor and fandom dedication memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #95

    Tumblr meme text about parenting memories and how children remember emotional moments more than incidents.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #96

    Tumblr meme showing a humorous story about a friendship turning into a relationship, highlighting wholesome Tumblr life.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #97

    Young woman smiling and holding a certificate, surrounded by people at a graduation event, Tumblr is life inspiration.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #98

    Man and son with backpacks standing by two blue doors, symbolizing a stay-at-home dad starting college and kindergarten together.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #99

    Tumblr meme discussing gender roles and natural order with a critical and humorous tone on social and economic issues.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #100

    Humorous Tumblr post showing a misspelled congratulation cake with funny user comments and hashtags.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #101

    Tweet about a cat loving peaches with photos of the cat chilling among peaches, a wholesome Tumblr meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #102

    Amanda shares a heartfelt Tumblr meme about a woman picking dandelions for her tortoise gifted by her late husband.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #103

    Tumblr meme showing a tweet about superheroes' appearance with side-by-side images of shirtless actors.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #104

    Tweet conversation on work ethic and leadership highlighting the impact of managers on employee attitude and happiness, Tumblr memes style.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #105

    Tweet about crocheted eyeglass holder with glasses inside, shared in a Tumblr is life wholesome and funny meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #106

    Man happily curled up on a giant crocheted Snorlax plush, highlighting wholesome Tumblr memes.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #107

    Young girl in red holding a small potted plant, capturing a wholesome Tumblr meme about caring and funny moments.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #108

    Tumblr meme about Netflix era kids rushing during ad breaks, with humorous comments on pausing the show.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #109

    Tweet about a daughter’s small tattoo for radiotherapy treatment, a touching wholesome moment shared on Tumblr.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #110

    Twitter post about cooking dinner for a girlfriend with a funny text from her mum, shared as a Tumblr is life meme.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #111

    Humorous Tumblr meme showing a dog intake form with text about going to jail and dog taken too.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

    #112

    Two humorous Tumblr memes about paying electric bills to stay warm and mansplaining called correctile dysfunction.

    Tumblr Is Life Report

