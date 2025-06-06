ADVERTISEMENT

Some sites really do have an “era,” a sort of golden age where all the content just had that magic touch that got people interested and invested. One such ecosystem was (or perhaps still is, for diehard fans) Tumblr.

The “Tumblr is Life” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing the best posts and memes from that very special part of the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments below.

More info: Facebook