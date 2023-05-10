As a full-time landscape photographer, I travel all around the world for my photography. But photographing my own home country, The Netherlands, never gets old!

This year, I spent the whole tulip season in my homeland and captured a big variety of tulip photos: From storms and lightning strikes to lots of drone shots and beautiful misty mornings.
All of these photos were captured this year.

More info: albertdros.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | twitter.com

#1

Strike! A once in a lifetime shot. I always keep trying and finally captured this spectacular shot this year!

Albert
#2

The last bit of the sun behind a tulip that's standing above them all.

#3

Here, the sun rose exactly in the middle of the lines in this tulip field.

#4

Top-down views of the tulip field: a work of art!

#5

Some places in The Netherlands look like a work of art from the top-down views. Captured by drone.

#6

A tulip field right next to the water. I was lucky my boat had just passed by.

#7

Before I captured my lightning shot, these were the clouds that were approaching me!

#8

Living between the tulips. It must be beautiful to wake up and have a view right over the tulip fields.

#9

A beautiful afternoon at Aartswoud. With this particular light, it really looks like a painting.

#10

The church tower of Aartswoud.

#11

Tulip villa, standing right next to a huge tulip field.

#12

A farmer walking through the lines of tulips, looking for tulips that don't belong here. He will remove them all before he harvests the bulbs.

#13

The split! Imagine looking over a sea of red tulips from your house!

#14

I always bring my macro lens to capture the little details on the flowers.

#15

Picturesque villages with tulip fields. A theme I photographed a lot this year.

#16

Red tulips and dew drops: My favorite to photograph during tulip season.

#17

One of the most beautiful sunrises of the season: A thin layer of fog and little dew drops on the tulips. Worth waking up for at 4:30 AM

#18

My first tulip shot of the season: A nice split of color with a dramatic sky above.

#19

The village of Aartswoud on a foggy morning.

#20

The Flevoland Provence in The Netherlands wasn't there many years ago. The Dutch made it in the water themselves, that's why it looks like this!

#21

Aerial view of the Flevoland Provence.

#22

Little tulip family, do you see the tiny one?

#23

Classic view of a windmill with tulips in front. The red and yellow are a mixed version of tulips.

#24

A shelf cloud is approaching over the tulip fields. Needless to say, I had to run to the car when this hit me.

#25

Stormy skies over the tulip fields are one of my favorite combinations to photograph.

#26

The Sint Lambertus Church in De Weere is surrounded by tulip fields.

#27

