I Captured These Captivating Fields Of Tulips In The Netherlands (27 New Pics)
As a full-time landscape photographer, I travel all around the world for my photography. But photographing my own home country, The Netherlands, never gets old!
This year, I spent the whole tulip season in my homeland and captured a big variety of tulip photos: From storms and lightning strikes to lots of drone shots and beautiful misty mornings.
All of these photos were captured this year.
More info: albertdros.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Strike! A once in a lifetime shot. I always keep trying and finally captured this spectacular shot this year!
The last bit of the sun behind a tulip that's standing above them all.
Here, the sun rose exactly in the middle of the lines in this tulip field.
Top-down views of the tulip field: a work of art!
Some places in The Netherlands look like a work of art from the top-down views. Captured by drone.
A tulip field right next to the water. I was lucky my boat had just passed by.
Before I captured my lightning shot, these were the clouds that were approaching me!
Living between the tulips. It must be beautiful to wake up and have a view right over the tulip fields.
A beautiful afternoon at Aartswoud. With this particular light, it really looks like a painting.
The church tower of Aartswoud.
Tulip villa, standing right next to a huge tulip field.
A farmer walking through the lines of tulips, looking for tulips that don't belong here. He will remove them all before he harvests the bulbs.
The split! Imagine looking over a sea of red tulips from your house!
I always bring my macro lens to capture the little details on the flowers.
Picturesque villages with tulip fields. A theme I photographed a lot this year.
Red tulips and dew drops: My favorite to photograph during tulip season.
One of the most beautiful sunrises of the season: A thin layer of fog and little dew drops on the tulips. Worth waking up for at 4:30 AM
My first tulip shot of the season: A nice split of color with a dramatic sky above.
The village of Aartswoud on a foggy morning.
The Flevoland Provence in The Netherlands wasn't there many years ago. The Dutch made it in the water themselves, that's why it looks like this!
Aerial view of the Flevoland Provence.
Little tulip family, do you see the tiny one?
Classic view of a windmill with tulips in front. The red and yellow are a mixed version of tulips.
A shelf cloud is approaching over the tulip fields. Needless to say, I had to run to the car when this hit me.
Stormy skies over the tulip fields are one of my favorite combinations to photograph.
The Sint Lambertus Church in De Weere is surrounded by tulip fields.